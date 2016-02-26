Trending

FSP Hydro G 650 Power Supply Review

FSP recently released a new PSU platform that mostly addresses gamers. The Hydro G line includes three units, and today we're testing the 650W version. The PSU is 80 Plus Gold certified and features fully modular cabling. Let's see how it performs.

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The sweet spot for efficiency is between 160W and 410W, with the load on the minor rails staying below 60W. If you need a wider operating range with greater than 90 percent efficiency, consider a Platinum-rated power supply instead.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

During the full load test in a 47 °C ambient environment, the heat sinks above the +12V FETs get very hot. We measured close to 80 °C on them with the help of our thermal camera. The cooling fan is effective under tough conditions though, and it removes enough heat to protect the PSU's sensitive electronics. The only downside is the fan's noise when it's spinning at more than 2000 RPM.

  • Onus 26 February 2016 14:51
    I see a Performance Per Dollar chart, but so far I've not been able to find the price of this unit. What is it?
  • sammy sung 26 February 2016 16:13
    Hopefully a competitive price scheme. Looks awesome though, very nice aesthetic
  • Aris_Mp 26 February 2016 18:02
    I see a Performance Per Dollar chart, but so far I've not been able to find the price of this unit. What is it?

    It is 90 bucks

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817104200&nm_mc=AFC-C8Junction&cm_mmc=AFC-C8Junction-VigLink2-_-na-_-na-_-na&cm_sp=&AID=10446076&PID=3821802&SID=il40akd6as0035wt00053
  • mrjhh 26 February 2016 19:41
    I remember FSP being an OEM for older computer vendors like DEC, so they definitely aren't a newcomer to the field. I'm glad to see they know how to build a modern supply.
  • Onus 26 February 2016 20:15
    IMHO FSP has always had a solid but "middle-of-the-pack" reputation; not anybody's first choice, but a lot better than a lot of the junk being sold. Even their Raider units that got very critical reviews were acceptable as budget units in light use. In big box PCs, I'd certainly rather see FSP than HEC or Bestec.
  • jeffunit 26 February 2016 20:31
    I see "op amp amplifier" mentioned several times in the review.
    What is an "op amp amplifier"
    Doesn't amp stand for amplifier in this context, which expands to op amplifier amplifier?
  • anort3 26 February 2016 21:08
    Odd naming scheme for a power supply. Hope it doesn't confuse anyone into thinking water goes well with it. :P

    Always good to see some of the larger if less well known manufacturers putting out quality units.
  • Aris_Mp 27 February 2016 10:09
    What is an "op amp amplifier"

    short for operational amplifier
  • jeffunit 28 February 2016 05:07
    What is an "op amp amplifier"

    short for operational amplifier

    op amp is short for operational amplifier.
    op amp amplifier is short for operational amplifier amplifier.
    You need to pay more attention to what is written.
  • turkey3_scratch 28 February 2016 05:09
    Good performing power supply. In terms of voltages and ripple, beats the EVGA GS. I would never hesitate to recommend this unit, if it is priced well of course, which it already is not.
