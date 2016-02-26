FSP Hydro G 650 Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The sweet spot for efficiency is between 160W and 410W, with the load on the minor rails staying below 60W. If you need a wider operating range with greater than 90 percent efficiency, consider a Platinum-rated power supply instead.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

During the full load test in a 47 °C ambient environment, the heat sinks above the +12V FETs get very hot. We measured close to 80 °C on them with the help of our thermal camera. The cooling fan is effective under tough conditions though, and it removes enough heat to protect the PSU's sensitive electronics. The only downside is the fan's noise when it's spinning at more than 2000 RPM.