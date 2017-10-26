FSP Hydro PTM 750W PSU Review

Transient Response Tests

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details on our transient response testing, please click here.

Ιn these tests, we monitor the HPT750M's response in several scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V, and 0.5A at 5VSB) is applied for 200ms as the PSU works at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, it's hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load.

In the next sets of tests, we increase the transient load on the major rails with a new configuration: 15A at +12V, 6A at 5V, 6A at 3.3V, and 0.5A at 5VSB. We also increase the load-changing repetition rate from 5 Hz (200ms) to 50 Hz (20ms). Again, this runs with the PSU operating at 20 and 50 percent load.

The last tests are even tougher. Although we keep the same loads, the load-changing repetition rate rises to 1 KHz (1ms).

In all of the tests, we use an oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits.

These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.999V 11.908V 0.76% Pass 5V 5.031V 4.923V 2.15% Pass 3.3V 3.349V 3.222V 3.79% Pass 5VSB 4.985V 4.948V 0.74% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.997V 11.801V 1.63% Pass 5V 5.031V 4.916V 2.29% Pass 3.3V 3.349V 3.219V 3.88% Pass 5VSB 4.986V 4.939V 0.94% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.997V 11.876V 1.01% Pass 5V 5.031V 4.909V 2.42% Pass 3.3V 3.349V 3.213V 4.06% Pass 5VSB 4.989V 4.949V 0.80% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.949V 11.863V 0.72% Pass 5V 5.000V 4.898V 2.04% Pass 3.3V 3.319V 3.207V 3.37% Pass 5VSB 4.939V 4.893V 0.93% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.949V 11.821V 1.07% Pass 5V 5.000V 4.877V 2.46% Pass 3.3V 3.318V 3.180V 4.16% Pass 5VSB 4.939V 4.901V 0.77% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.948V 11.848V 0.84% Pass 5V 5.000V 4.894V 2.12% Pass 3.3V 3.319V 3.177V 4.28% Pass 5VSB 4.940V 4.899V 0.83% Pass

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The +12V rail's transient response is quite good, and the same goes for FSP's 5V and 5VSB rails. The 3.3V rail registers higher deviations, but it still passes all of our tests.

Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:

Transient Response At 20 Percent Load – 200ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 20 Percent Load – 20ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 20 Percent Load – 1ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 50 Percent Load – 200ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 50 Percent Load – 20ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 50 Percent Load – 1ms

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measured the HPT750M's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase.

For our first measurement, we turned the HPT750M off, dialed in the maximum current the 5VSB rail could output, and switched the PSU back on. In the second test, we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle and started the 750W supply while it was in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU was completely switched off (we cut off the power or switched the PSU off), we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle before switching it back on from the loader and restoring power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5 V for 5V).

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

There are no voltage overshoots or notable spikes to report; the HPT750M performs fine in these tests.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content