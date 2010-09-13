Nvidia GeForce GTS 450: Hello GF106, Farewell G92

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage
If 3DMark Vantage is any indication, then the GeForce GTS 450 will fall right where Nvidia wants it—between the Radeon HD 5750 and the Radeon HD 5770.
Of course, I have a slightly unfair advantage here in knowing how the rest of the performance charts turn out. Let’s just say that real-world performance doesn’t always map as well to 3DMark as Nvidia probably wishes.
its a shame that ati's cards didn't drop in MSRP. hell, the hd 5850 is finally approaching it;s MSRP of $250 from a year ago. I was hopign last year by around this time, hd 5870 would be ~$200... it's not even close =
Perhaps a gtx 485 aka gtx 460 X2 would be nice as well.