Intel Z270 Motherboard Price List

Intel Z270 ATX Motherboards
ASRock
ASRock Z270 Pro4View Deal
ASRock Z270 Killer Sli/ACView Deal
ASRock Z270 Extreme 4View Deal
ASRock Z270 Gaming K6View Deal
ASRock Z270 TaichiView Deal
Asus
Asus Prime Z270-PView Deal
Asus Prime Z270-KView Deal
Asus TUF Z270 Mark 2View Deal
Asus Prime Z270-AView Deal
Asus Strix Z270F GamingView Deal
Asus ROG Strix Z270H GamingView Deal
Asus ROG Strix Z270E GamingView Deal
Asus ROG Maximus IX HeroView Deal
Asus TUF Z270 Mark 1View Deal
Asus ROG Maximus IX CodeView Deal
Asus ROG Maximus IX FormulaView Deal
Gigabyte
Gigabyte GA-Z270XP-SLIView Deal
Gigabyte GA-Z270X-UD3View Deal
GA-Z270X-Ultra GamingView Deal
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming K5 View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 5View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming K7 View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7View Deal
MSI
MSI Z270 PC MateView Deal
MSI Z270 TomahawkView Deal
MSI Z270 Sli PlusView Deal
MSI Z270 Gaming M3View Deal
MSI Z270 Krait GamingView Deal
MSI Z270 Gaming ProView Deal
MSI Z270 Gaming Pro CarbonView Deal
MSI Z270 Gaming M5View Deal
MSI Z270 Gaming M7View Deal
MSI Z270 Xpower Gaming TitaniumView Deal
Just a request, as they come out, do you think you could list the h270 mini-itx boards as well? In a lot of cases you won't have a cooler to support overclocking so they're functionally as good.
Not the same when you could only have access to single or dual core chips that could OC 30-40%.
Yes, Intel's new iGPU supports HDMI 2.0, but there is additional hardware on the motherboard that determines the display support, and to cut costs most are opting to use HDMI 1.4 hardware.
What is really unfortunate is that most boards that do support HDMI 2.0 are high-end boards. That makes sense in one way, because they should be the most feature rich, but it is all the less likely someone will use an HDMI 2.0 port on a high-end motherboard. Most people that buy those boards will opt to use a more power graphics card. I'd really hope some of them will start to produce more low-end boards with HDMI 2.0 ports, as those may actually find use.
Thanks for your response. I've heard a couple different things now such as:
1. AM4 mobos don't have integrated graphics, that's why they don't have HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.4
2. AM4 doesn't need it - get it thru your GPU.
Well, strictly speaking none of them need it if you have a graphics card. So AM4 will need it for budget systems just as much as Intel does.