Mobile: Intel Will Overtake Qualcomm In Three Years

Raw Platform Performance
The same can be said about memory architecture and latency. With the exception of Apple’s solution, today’s MSoCs have pretty miserable performance. Apple’s bus architecture is unique among current MSoCs, and it has talent from P.A. Semi (started by the lead designer of the DEC Alpha and StrongARM CPUs) and Intrinsity (started by Paul Nixon, who headed Exponential Technology’s x86 CPU project; Paul is now with TI, but in the MCU division).
We have yet to see a demonstration of a high-performance bus from ARM, TI, or Qualcomm. The Tegra lineup from Nvidia doesn't have a memory bus that is significantly different from the competition (its shipping Tegra 3 still has less memory bandwidth than last year’s Apple A5). But we're not going count Nvidia out because it has experience with NV2’s ring memory bus, a proven track record with the nForce2 platform, and experience with crossbar memory controllers on its GPUs. It just hasn’t prioritized those things in its Tegra family.
Intel, on the other hand, has always done pretty well with the performance of its platforms (just look at its current Sandy Bridge-E architecture). Again, the challenge for Intel is power consumption, rather than performance.
Raw Wireless Performance
Intel has zero expertise with wireless 3G/LTE. But it has an excellent track record with 802.11-based performance. The company’s Centrino platform was responsible for Intel’s dominance in the PC laptop world.
With the acquisition of Infineon Wireless, Intel gained significant expertise with 3G/LTE. Qualcomm, on the other hand, has always had a strong 3G/LTE offering. But its 802.11 had to be acquired, and that was achieved with the purchase of Atheros. For wireless, Qualcomm has the lead in 3G. The advantage isn’t as clear in LTE, though. Both Intel and Qualcomm also face pressure from Nvidia, which owns Icera, a software baseband company, and Samsung, NTT DoCoMo, Fujitsu, and NEC, collaborating to develop 3G/LTE products.
Performance Summary
In the next three years, ARM and Qualcomm need to invest significant resources to advancing CPU performance. Their engineers are navigating uncharted territory, attempting to push technology in the same way that the x86 segment had to struggle through several decades ago. From a pure performance standpoint, and ignoring power consumption, Intel, AMD, and Apple (through its acquisitions, which include Intrinsity and PA Semi) have the most human equity in high-performance mobile computing, particularly in the areas of bus architecture and memory management. Nvidia is a wild card, with a seemingly rich portfolio of technologies—though we’ve yet to see an implementation of its more complex bus and memory designs.
But of course, an emphasis on power efficiency is what makes MSoCs so unique, and that is supposed to be Intel’s unconquered challenge.
Finally, I would say I did not like these global claims that intel has never failed in fab as I think they have been delayed for a bit on their last process or always demonstrated great platforms (since the original atoms I would not consider great to use for running windows...). I like intel and own their stock so I hope they do well, but I think they face more of an uphill battle that you see. I don't think that people did not think they would come into the market at a somewhat competitive place in analysis, but I really feel they are a disconnected fit (and this could just be me...) to this market. I have read money market people say that they will have a harder time entering into the smartphone market with ARMS market share expanding greatly in the next 3 years. I like the idea of the pairing with motorola for their chips because I think that will a) tie them to android (as I think meego is dead...) b) may let them offer solution akin to what the Atrix ideal could have been. Overall, an interesting article about future challenges with FAB/Design
You look at just Intel and Qualcomm,ignoring players that are more than capable to compete.
You also assume that performance is the most important aspect when in the end the reality is that CPUs are getting cheaper,a lot cheaper and those cheap chips will keep gaining market share while Intel can't match those prices without getting crippled. Servers and a growing market will help Intel for a while but at some point the funds available for R&D and fabs will start to shrink.(BTW my post,unlike this article,is not sponsored by anyone.)
Also (and more importantly) will the software help Intel in the same way as during the Wintel dominance? Microsoft itself has planned Windows 8 for less resource requirements than Windows 7 has now. Will there any need be for "above the ARM level" of performance in the coming years?
Also (and even more importantly) how Intel will cope with the mounting pressure on its chip prices? If Intel will not be able to held those prices high enough it could fast loose the revenue it is getting now.
In other words: during those three years Intel's ware may become a commodity where only price or Price/performance what is counting. Even now, as noted in today's news by Digitimes:
"TSMC seeing 3G chip orders boom, sources say
...
Qualcomm, MediaTek and Broadcom have all introduced their more integrated single-chip solutions targeted at the market for low-priced 3G smartphones in China. Each of the new chips - manufactured using 40nm and below node technologies - accounts for less than US$10 of total component cost a model would carry, the sources pointed out."
How Intel will compete with that, not in 3 years, but in 2012? Than in 2013? And finally in 2014?
So, given all that above I could subscribe to your prophecy at all!
The most important piece of the Jigsaw is missing, power consumption. But you would expect thaf from somebody fixated on performance. Intel will struggle to make X86 work in anything other than tablets and High end handsets, it will have a tiny niche in three years, if it is lucky. And with MS opening up Windows they will lose share in thin clients and laptops.