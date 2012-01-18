Mobile: Intel Will Overtake Qualcomm In Three Years

From High-End To Mobile Graphics
Kaj Tuomi, Mika’s brother, started work on developing software that would allow a programmer to code a unit in C and then have automated tools that converted into VHDL, which could then be used to make actual chips incorporating the design. Clock-accurate simulation capabilities let them build their chips in a software simulator before actually doing work. As the 3D graphics world changed, this meant it was easier for them to adapt. Glaze3D became Axe, and the promised performance was even higher.
And then BitBoys got screwed again.
This all happened back in 2001, during the first dot com crash. Memory prices were dropping quickly and Infineon, the only factory in the world that could manufacture Axe, was going to shut down its embedded DRAM unit. This meant that BitBoys had a functional chip that couldn’t be manufactured by anyone. (Incidentally, this is the same problem Qualcomm faces by gambling on a foundry with gate-first high-K). But Axe wasn’t vaporware either. A limited number of Axe chips were produced before the end of Infineon’s embedded DRAM business so that BitBoys could show venture capitalists what they were capable of doing.
You can’t keep a demo coder down.
The team started working on Hammer, which would have been a flagship PC graphics product. This proved to be a challenge for the small team because, in 2002, Nvidia had its GeForce 4 and ATI was selling its Radeon 9700/9800—some of the best products ever seen from the two companies. Somewhere along the way, Nokia approached them. They did a Finnish secret handshake and the BitBoys started working on a design for a mobile graphics chip. Thanks to Kaj’s early work with the C-based chip development system, they were able to quickly code a mobile GPU and export it to a FPGA, a programmable general-purpose chip. Even though it wasn’t actual silicon, performance was superb. BitBoys had found its niche.
By 2006, the company was purchased by ATI and driving the Imageon product line-up. After ATI and AMD merged, Imageon was sold off to Qualcomm in 2009, meaning about 50 employees were transferred from AMD Finland to Qualcomm Finland.
And that’s where Adreno comes from, built with legendary BitBoys technology. The Adreno 225 that’s going to be the used in the initial Krait CPU is supposed to beat the Apple A5 with its PowerVR SGX 543MP2 at high resolutions. Both PowerVR SGX 543MP2 and Adreno 225 are faster than Tegra 3’s graphics performance, through Nvidia insists that its investment in extra CPU power will prove more valuable in the long-run.
Putting this sentence aside, its an interesting article.
Finally, I would say I did not like these global claims that intel has never failed in fab as I think they have been delayed for a bit on their last process or always demonstrated great platforms (since the original atoms I would not consider great to use for running windows...). I like intel and own their stock so I hope they do well, but I think they face more of an uphill battle that you see. I don't think that people did not think they would come into the market at a somewhat competitive place in analysis, but I really feel they are a disconnected fit (and this could just be me...) to this market. I have read money market people say that they will have a harder time entering into the smartphone market with ARMS market share expanding greatly in the next 3 years. I like the idea of the pairing with motorola for their chips because I think that will a) tie them to android (as I think meego is dead...) b) may let them offer solution akin to what the Atrix ideal could have been. Overall, an interesting article about future challenges with FAB/Design
You look at just Intel and Qualcomm,ignoring players that are more than capable to compete.
You also assume that performance is the most important aspect when in the end the reality is that CPUs are getting cheaper,a lot cheaper and those cheap chips will keep gaining market share while Intel can't match those prices without getting crippled. Servers and a growing market will help Intel for a while but at some point the funds available for R&D and fabs will start to shrink.(BTW my post,unlike this article,is not sponsored by anyone.)
Also (and more importantly) will the software help Intel in the same way as during the Wintel dominance? Microsoft itself has planned Windows 8 for less resource requirements than Windows 7 has now. Will there any need be for "above the ARM level" of performance in the coming years?
Also (and even more importantly) how Intel will cope with the mounting pressure on its chip prices? If Intel will not be able to held those prices high enough it could fast loose the revenue it is getting now.
In other words: during those three years Intel's ware may become a commodity where only price or Price/performance what is counting. Even now, as noted in today's news by Digitimes:
"TSMC seeing 3G chip orders boom, sources say
...
Qualcomm, MediaTek and Broadcom have all introduced their more integrated single-chip solutions targeted at the market for low-priced 3G smartphones in China. Each of the new chips - manufactured using 40nm and below node technologies - accounts for less than US$10 of total component cost a model would carry, the sources pointed out."
How Intel will compete with that, not in 3 years, but in 2012? Than in 2013? And finally in 2014?
So, given all that above I could subscribe to your prophecy at all!
The most important piece of the Jigsaw is missing, power consumption. But you would expect thaf from somebody fixated on performance. Intel will struggle to make X86 work in anything other than tablets and High end handsets, it will have a tiny niche in three years, if it is lucky. And with MS opening up Windows they will lose share in thin clients and laptops.