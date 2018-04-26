Micronics Caslon II 600W PSU Review: A Low-Cost Gem?

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time we measure is long, and the power-good signal is accurate. We do find a problem during those tests though: the power-good signal's ripple is too high, and we also notice some oscillations on the +12V rail.
Inrush Current
The inrush current is crazy-high with both voltage inputs.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the Caslon II’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|PSU Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|3.168A
|1.947A
|1.956A
|0.982A
|59.856
|79.956%
|1014 RPM
|29.0 dB(A)
|38.18°C
|0.974
|12.080V
|5.131V
|3.373V
|5.090V
|74.861
|43.86°C
|115.18V
|2
|7.342A
|2.925A
|2.939A
|1.182A
|119.586
|84.749%
|1097 RPM
|30.8 dB(A)
|38.77°C
|0.970
|12.080V
|5.127V
|3.368V
|5.075V
|141.106
|44.75°C
|115.20V
|3
|11.911A
|3.414A
|3.418A
|1.385A
|179.512
|86.140%
|1191 RPM
|32.8 dB(A)
|39.27°C
|0.985
|12.049V
|5.126V
|3.363V
|5.055V
|208.395
|45.63°C
|115.11V
|4
|16.500A
|3.903A
|3.929A
|1.589A
|239.524
|86.532%
|1277 RPM
|34.6 dB(A)
|39.81°C
|0.992
|12.020V
|5.123V
|3.358V
|5.038V
|276.804
|46.59°C
|115.03V
|5
|20.756A
|4.894A
|4.920A
|1.794A
|299.638
|86.360%
|1303 RPM
|34.9 dB(A)
|40.12°C
|0.995
|12.004V
|5.106V
|3.352V
|5.018V
|346.962
|47.22°C
|115.04V
|6
|25.012A
|5.884A
|5.916A
|2.002A
|359.764
|85.891%
|1440 RPM
|37.1 dB(A)
|41.32°C
|0.996
|11.993V
|5.098V
|3.346V
|4.997V
|418.860
|49.08°C
|114.95V
|7
|29.262A
|6.885A
|6.913A
|2.211A
|419.480
|85.225%
|1498 RPM
|38.3 dB(A)
|41.88°C
|0.997
|11.974V
|5.083V
|3.341V
|4.977V
|492.203
|50.21°C
|114.86V
|8
|33.559A
|7.885A
|7.916A
|2.422A
|480.036
|84.370%
|1565 RPM
|38.8 dB(A)
|42.10°C
|0.997
|11.968V
|5.073V
|3.335V
|4.955V
|568.962
|51.86°C
|114.76V
|9
|38.300A
|8.378A
|8.411A
|2.429A
|539.358
|83.288%
|1630 RPM
|39.7 dB(A)
|44.17°C
|0.997
|11.928V
|5.074V
|3.329V
|4.942V
|647.581
|54.90°C
|114.75V
|10
|43.142A
|8.876A
|8.937A
|2.539A
|600.082
|82.220%
|1620 RPM
|39.6 dB(A)
|45.90°C
|0.997
|11.888V
|5.071V
|3.323V
|4.924V
|729.847
|56.93°C
|114.65V
|11
|48.352A
|8.865A
|8.947A
|2.542A
|660.081
|81.123%
|1615 RPM
|39.5 dB(A)
|46.79°C
|0.997
|11.848V
|5.077V
|3.319V
|4.919V
|813.676
|58.24°C
|114.55V
|CL1
|0.136A
|14.004A
|13.999A
|0.000A
|113.853
|75.836%
|1580 RPM
|39.0 dB(A)
|43.47°C
|0.977
|12.888V
|4.650V
|3.356V
|5.137V
|150.130
|52.67°C
|115.18V
|CL2
|44.997A
|1.002A
|1.000A
|1.000A
|537.095
|83.643%
|1590 RPM
|39.1 dB(A)
|45.83°C
|0.997
|11.633V
|5.255V
|3.336V
|5.043V
|642.129
|56.69°C
|114.76V
Load regulation on the +12V rail is mediocre. Moreover, the Caslon II 600W's performance in our cross-load tests is bad, as expected, due to the secondary side's group regulation scheme.
Although the efficiency levels we measure are low, they satisfy the 80 PLUS Bronze requirements even under high operating temperatures. The fan profile does get aggressive, though. There is a slight reduction in fan speed during our full load and overload tests simply because that circuit is driven by the +12V rail, which drops notably during those tests.
The low-speed fan doesn't go above 40 dB(A). But even during our first test its noise output is close to 30 dB(A), so we can't exactly call it quiet, either.
Once upon a time, we had an extensive brown out at work, which went on for 3 days. On day 2, I was surprised to find many of the PC's that were still working were on 60v power. Over the years, it did not seem to have a adverse affect on any of the power supplies. Lately, I have been wondering what their efficiency numbers looked like during that time, any chance you could add a severe undervolt test to the power supply suite?
Efficiency drops along with voltage input. I want to add more protection tests, however I already have enough fails with the current ones. Nonetheless, I am keeping every suggestion under consideration.