Micronics Caslon II 600W PSU Review: A Low-Cost Gem?

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

FSP Hydro G 650 View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measure is long, and the power-good signal is accurate. We do find a problem during those tests though: the power-good signal's ripple is too high, and we also notice some oscillations on the +12V rail.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current is crazy-high with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the Caslon II’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.168A 1.947A 1.956A 0.982A 59.856 79.956% 1014 RPM 29.0 dB(A) 38.18°C 0.974 12.080V 5.131V 3.373V 5.090V 74.861 43.86°C 115.18V 2 7.342A 2.925A 2.939A 1.182A 119.586 84.749% 1097 RPM 30.8 dB(A) 38.77°C 0.970 12.080V 5.127V 3.368V 5.075V 141.106 44.75°C 115.20V 3 11.911A 3.414A 3.418A 1.385A 179.512 86.140% 1191 RPM 32.8 dB(A) 39.27°C 0.985 12.049V 5.126V 3.363V 5.055V 208.395 45.63°C 115.11V 4 16.500A 3.903A 3.929A 1.589A 239.524 86.532% 1277 RPM 34.6 dB(A) 39.81°C 0.992 12.020V 5.123V 3.358V 5.038V 276.804 46.59°C 115.03V 5 20.756A 4.894A 4.920A 1.794A 299.638 86.360% 1303 RPM 34.9 dB(A) 40.12°C 0.995 12.004V 5.106V 3.352V 5.018V 346.962 47.22°C 115.04V 6 25.012A 5.884A 5.916A 2.002A 359.764 85.891% 1440 RPM 37.1 dB(A) 41.32°C 0.996 11.993V 5.098V 3.346V 4.997V 418.860 49.08°C 114.95V 7 29.262A 6.885A 6.913A 2.211A 419.480 85.225% 1498 RPM 38.3 dB(A) 41.88°C 0.997 11.974V 5.083V 3.341V 4.977V 492.203 50.21°C 114.86V 8 33.559A 7.885A 7.916A 2.422A 480.036 84.370% 1565 RPM 38.8 dB(A) 42.10°C 0.997 11.968V 5.073V 3.335V 4.955V 568.962 51.86°C 114.76V 9 38.300A 8.378A 8.411A 2.429A 539.358 83.288% 1630 RPM 39.7 dB(A) 44.17°C 0.997 11.928V 5.074V 3.329V 4.942V 647.581 54.90°C 114.75V 10 43.142A 8.876A 8.937A 2.539A 600.082 82.220% 1620 RPM 39.6 dB(A) 45.90°C 0.997 11.888V 5.071V 3.323V 4.924V 729.847 56.93°C 114.65V 11 48.352A 8.865A 8.947A 2.542A 660.081 81.123% 1615 RPM 39.5 dB(A) 46.79°C 0.997 11.848V 5.077V 3.319V 4.919V 813.676 58.24°C 114.55V CL1 0.136A 14.004A 13.999A 0.000A 113.853 75.836% 1580 RPM 39.0 dB(A) 43.47°C 0.977 12.888V 4.650V 3.356V 5.137V 150.130 52.67°C 115.18V CL2 44.997A 1.002A 1.000A 1.000A 537.095 83.643% 1590 RPM 39.1 dB(A) 45.83°C 0.997 11.633V 5.255V 3.336V 5.043V 642.129 56.69°C 114.76V

Load regulation on the +12V rail is mediocre. Moreover, the Caslon II 600W's performance in our cross-load tests is bad, as expected, due to the secondary side's group regulation scheme.

Although the efficiency levels we measure are low, they satisfy the 80 PLUS Bronze requirements even under high operating temperatures. The fan profile does get aggressive, though. There is a slight reduction in fan speed during our full load and overload tests simply because that circuit is driven by the +12V rail, which drops notably during those tests.

The low-speed fan doesn't go above 40 dB(A). But even during our first test its noise output is close to 30 dB(A), so we can't exactly call it quiet, either.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content