Micronics Caslon II 600W PSU Review: A Low-Cost Gem?

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the Caslon II’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 7.8mV 5.3mV 8.6mV 8.6mV Pass 20% Load 9.0mV 6.5mV 10.9mV 10.7mV Pass 30% Load 11.3mV 8.4mV 13.3mV 13.4mV Pass 40% Load 15.4mV 10.8mV 15.8mV 20.4mV Pass 50% Load 21.5mV 14.4mV 17.5mV 18.6mV Pass 60% Load 25.5mV 15.9mV 19.4mV 21.1mV Pass 70% Load 28.4mV 17.9mV 21.7mV 23.6mV Pass 80% Load 30.2mV 19.6mV 24.0mV 30.0mV Pass 90% Load 36.5mV 22.1mV 25.5mV 34.0mV Pass 100% Load 44.7mV 27.7mV 27.3mV 37.5mV Pass 110% Load 67.3mV 34.5mV 29.1mV 42.7mV Pass Cross-Load 1 14.8mV 41.7mV 14.4mV 7.5mV Pass Cross-Load 2 30.3mV 23.1mV 23.7mV 29.1mV Pass

Ripple suppression seems good for the budget category's standards. You just can't be picky with a $63 PSU.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

