NEC EA275UHD 27-inch UHD Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout & Accessories

We thought we might see NEC pack the EA275UHD in the same plastic air bladders found in the EA244UHD’s carton but we found traditional rigid foam instead. There’s more than enough protection for the contents and the monitor ships fully assembled. Just lift it out, unwrap the plastic and you’re ready to rock.

The cable bundle includes an IEC power cord, USB 3.0 cable, ControlSync cable and a DisplayPort connector. The only documentation is a small setup guide. The full user manual can be downloaded from NEC’s website. There are also instructions for setting up NaviSet Administrator. This is an enterprise tool that allows configuration of multiple displays through a desktop app. It also allows the user to change monitor settings without using the OSD.

Product 360

NEC’s simple industrial styling is in use once again for this EA-series monitor. High-quality textured plastic covers the chassis which is heavily shielded inside to prevent electrical interference and dissipate heat. The base and upright are already attached so unless you plan to use your own bracket, the display only needs to be plugged in.

The stand is extremely solid and allows for nearly 360 degrees of swivel, five inches of height adjustment and 25 degrees of tilt. You can also rotate the panel to portrait mode. All the movements are firm and precise with ideal smoothness and resistance.

The anti-glare layer is great at preventing reflections while still providing terrific clarity for the 163ppi image. In fact, NEC provides one of the best screen surfaces of any brand. Usually a matte finish like this produces grain and softness but not in this case. The picture is bright and razor-sharp.

OSD controls are in the lower right and employ touch-sensitive buttons. We’ve become a little spoiled of late by the joysticks and controllers some companies are using now. But NEC’s touchpads respond to just the right amount of pressure and work predictably. When the menu is on-screen, small but easily-seen labels pop up to let you know their functions. You don’t have to rely on tiny symbols molded into the bezel.

On the left side is a headphone output and a USB port. Even though the upstream port supports version 3.0, this one is a legacy 2.0 connection. There are two additional 3.0 ports on the bottom input panel.

NEC makes no pretense towards slimness here; the panel is nearly three inches deep. You can see substantial metal shielding through the large vents. The EA275UHD always runs cool and there’s no need to be concerned about EM interference.

From the back you can see two 100mm VESA mounts; one slightly higher than the other. This allows a couple of mounting options depending on your particular bracket system. The speakers are mounted at the top of the power bulge and fire upwards. They’re small and tinny but not as harsh as some other displays. At only one watt, you won’t get a lot of volume but they’re sufficient for productivity use.

The input panel is all-digital and contains one each of DVI-D, HDMI 2.0, and DisplayPort 1.2. The small analog jacks are for NEC’s ControlSync system which allows daisy-chaining of up to five displays. They are then controlled from a single computer. On the right is an analog audio input along with the USB 3.0 upstream and downstream ports.