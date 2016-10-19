Hands-On With Nvidia's Titan X (Pascal) In SLI

Scaling Is Good At 5K; SLI Is Overkill For 1440p

In games with proper SLI support, you might expect scaling between +70-80% when you add a second Titan X. That’s a fairly typical number in graphics-bound workloads.

Indeed, the Titan X’s SLI scaling falls within that range…unless you’re gaming at 2560x1440, where two GP102-powered cards become CPU-limited. Consequently, scaling pares back to +43% in Total War: Warhammer (a Gaming Evolved title) and +54% in The Witcher 3 (a GameWorks title).

At 5K (2880p), though, the gain is +83% in Total War: Warhammer and +70% in The Witcher 3. In short, you’re overpaying by a ton if your plan is two Titan Xes at 2560x1440. Titan X in SLI is really meant for 4K or 5K displays.