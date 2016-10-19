Hands-On With Nvidia's Titan X (Pascal) In SLI

Scaling Is Good At 5K; SLI Is Overkill For 1440p
In games with proper SLI support, you might expect scaling between +70-80% when you add a second Titan X. That’s a fairly typical number in graphics-bound workloads.
Indeed, the Titan X’s SLI scaling falls within that range…unless you’re gaming at 2560x1440, where two GP102-powered cards become CPU-limited. Consequently, scaling pares back to +43% in Total War: Warhammer (a Gaming Evolved title) and +54% in The Witcher 3 (a GameWorks title).
At 5K (2880p), though, the gain is +83% in Total War: Warhammer and +70% in The Witcher 3. In short, you’re overpaying by a ton if your plan is two Titan Xes at 2560x1440. Titan X in SLI is really meant for 4K or 5K displays.
Anyway, I've done the multiple card setups for many generations, but game development is going in a direction where that's no longer a worthwhile endeavor as support dwindles more and more.
Thanks for the read.
When I got my 1080's I tried the EVGA bridge and had problems with getting full contact on my cards. Some boots would show the cards, some didn''t, so for a time I used dual ribbons until I got the NVidia HB a week or two later. The NVidia worked for me no problem. The main difference I noticed was, a few more FPS here and there but really a more stable, consistent frame rate. I read the same article about the x-ray comparisons as well before purchasing and have to say all this info is getting pretty consistent.
I can tell you that 1080SLI has very similar performance behavior as to the reviews of Titan X SLI I've seen. Both SLI setups seem to really shine in the 4k/60hz or 1440p/144hz. When I tried DSR 5k on my 4k display the frames quickly dropped to around 40fps.
I'm not really seeing the CPU bottleneck you mention except for the Firestrike tests. Whether 4k/60hz or 1440p/144hz my 4930k @ 4.10ghz rarely goes above 40%.
I completely agree with you about what to use the Titan's for- 4k/5k all the way. 1080SLI just starts to hit a ceiling at around 60-80fps in 4k and averages 100-150fps in 1440p depending on the game.
I have an acer X34 monitor so 3440 x 1440, my PC is running a i7-6700k at stock speed. I keep thinking about blowing another $1200 just to go SLI just because "moar is moar" and just the thought of Titans in SLI give me a nerd boner, but it honestly seems like I'd see no noticeable benefit.
Since you noticed two Titan XP's achieving only 50% utilization when paired with the i7-6700k, then which overclock CPU would diminish or eliminate that condition? i7-5820k (CPU I own) or an i7-5960X? Any other recommendations would be appreciated. Thank you for the great article.