The Pentium G3258 Cheap Overclocking Experiment

Benchmarking Our Low-Cost Pentium G3258 Configuration
Test System Specs
Processors
Pentium Overclock
Intel Pentium G3258
Pentium Stock
Intel Pentium G3258
Athlon X4 Overclock
AMD Athlon X4 750K
Motherboards
Pentium Overclock
MSI-Z97 Gaming 7
Pentium Stock
MSI H81M-P33
Athlon X4 Overclock
MSI FM2-A85XA-G65
Coolers
Pentium Overclock
Noctua NH-U12 S
Pentium Stock
Intel Retail Box Cooler
Athlon X4 Overclock
Noctua NH-U12 S
Memory
Graphics
Storage
|Capacity
|256 GB
|Interface
|SATA 6 Gb/s
Power Supply
|Maximum Output
|860 Watts
|Energy Rating
|80 PLUS Platinum
|Cabling
|Fully Modular
Operating System & Software
|DirectX
|11
|Graphics Driver
|337.88
Benchmark Suite
Adobe Creative Cloud
Adobe After Effects CC
Adobe Photoshop CC
Adobe Premiere Pro CC
Audio & Video Encoding
Apple iTunes
LAME
HandBrake
Productivity
ABBYY FineReader
Adobe Acrobat XI
Autodesk 3ds Max 2012 & 2013
File Compression
7-Zip
WinRAR
WinZip 18
Synthetics
Futuremark 3DMark 11
Futuremark PCMark 8
