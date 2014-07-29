Trending

The Pentium G3258 Cheap Overclocking Experiment

You wanted a comparison of Intel's Pentium G3258 using low-cost platform components. Can an entry-level motherboard and bundled heat sink still deliver a satisfying overclocking experience, or does going cheap ruin this dual-core CPU's value appeal?

Benchmarking Our Low-Cost Pentium G3258 Configuration

Test System Specs

Processors

Pentium Overclock

Intel Pentium G3258

Pentium Stock

Intel Pentium G3258

Athlon X4 Overclock

AMD Athlon X4 750K

Motherboards

Pentium Overclock

MSI-Z97 Gaming 7

Pentium Stock

MSI H81M-P33

Athlon X4 Overclock

MSI FM2-A85XA-G65

Coolers

Pentium Overclock

Noctua NH-U12 S

Pentium Stock

Intel Retail Box Cooler

Athlon X4 Overclock

Noctua NH-U12 S

Memory

G.Skill 16 GB DDR3-1600

G.Skill 32 GB DDR3-1600

Graphics

Storage

Capacity256 GB
InterfaceSATA 6 Gb/s

Power Supply

Maximum Output860 Watts
Energy Rating80 PLUS Platinum
CablingFully Modular

Operating System & Software

DirectX11
Graphics Driver337.88

Benchmark Suite

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe After Effects CC

Adobe Photoshop CC

Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Audio & Video Encoding

Apple iTunes

LAME

HandBrake

Productivity

ABBYY FineReader

Adobe Acrobat XI

Autodesk 3ds Max 2012 & 2013

File Compression

7-Zip

WinRAR

WinZip 18

Synthetics

Futuremark 3DMark 11

Futuremark PCMark 8

109 Comments
  • Someone Somewhere 29 July 2014 09:30
    First page (in bold heading):
    Wait, Did You Say B81?
    You mean either H81 or B85, I'm guessing.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 29 July 2014 09:41
    so 2x4GB=16GB RAM and also 2x4GB=32GB RAM

    Maths fail?
    Reply
  • vertexx 29 July 2014 10:53
    Are you seriously running the Athlon on DDR3-1600 RAM? Please confirm as it's too difficult to be sure with all of the ridiculous adware you have baked into this article.
    Reply
  • blackmagnum 29 July 2014 11:02
    Spoiler: Old girl Athlon gets whipped by jock strap Pentium.
    Reply
  • edlivian 29 July 2014 11:22
    athlon whimpers into the corner, and pentium flexes its skinny little arms
    Reply
  • LucoTF 29 July 2014 11:23
    13828161 said:
    First page (in bold heading):
    Wait, Did You Say B81?
    You mean either H81 or B85, I'm guessing.

    LOL

    they were offered both and settled on the H81
    Reply
  • tomfreak 29 July 2014 13:30
    U guys should throw in Core 2 quad 9550/9650 and bench together or even the Nehelem quad core to compare.
    Reply
  • cangelini 29 July 2014 14:03
    @ Nuckles_56: the modules we used came from one standardized kit. Because the H81 and A78 platforms only offer two slots, we pulled two modules from the kit. The other boards gave us four slots, so we used four modules from the same kit. On an X79- based board, you'd see all eight in play.
    Reply
  • Traciatim 29 July 2014 14:29
    @TomFreak, Tom's have already done an old vs new article that tested the core2duo and Quad vs newer i3's an i5's. No reason to redo the tests since you can pretty much extrapolate about where your performance would sit if you look over both articles. Bottom line is it's probably not worth going from a Core2Quad that overclocks pretty reliably to an i3 or Pentium, but in most cases the i3 and newest unclocked Pentium would perform slightly better and use less power.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/ivy-bridge-wolfdale-yorkfield-comparison,3487-9.html
    Reply
  • bdiddytampa 29 July 2014 15:21
    If you are in the US and are close to a Microcenter, they offer a G3258 and MSI Z97 board bundle for $99. Killer deal for a cheap starter system.
    Reply