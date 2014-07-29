Trending

The Pentium G3258 Cheap Overclocking Experiment

You wanted a comparison of Intel's Pentium G3258 using low-cost platform components. Can an entry-level motherboard and bundled heat sink still deliver a satisfying overclocking experience, or does going cheap ruin this dual-core CPU's value appeal?

Results: Synthetics

The finishing order in 3DMark doesn’t change much from our original look at the Pentium against AMD’s Athlon X4 750K. However, both overclocked CPUs do score lower. That’s understandable in the Pentium’s case, since it’s actually running at a lower clock rate. But the tuned Athlon loses about 500 points.

Similarly, the Athlon and Pentium lose a few points in PCMark’s Creative suite. Those small drops aren’t enough to affect the finishing order compared to our earlier evaluation of the Pentium, and they’re not factored into our upcoming value analysis, either. In the end, stepping down to a less expensive motherboard and factory cooling doesn’t change much when it comes to performance analysis.

The Fritz chess benchmark puts a pointed emphasis on threading, specifically reflecting the integer performance of these CPUs. As a result, Intel’s Haswell-based Core i5-4690K dominates. It’s followed by AMD’s overclocked Athlon X4 750K, which puts a quartet of integer units to good use. The Core i3 places third. Although it only wields two cores, Hyper-Threading helps keep them fully utilized—so much so, in fact, that a dual-core Pentium G3258 overclocked to 4.4 GHz can’t quite keep up.

  • Someone Somewhere 29 July 2014 09:30
    First page (in bold heading):
    Wait, Did You Say B81?
    You mean either H81 or B85, I'm guessing.
  • Nuckles_56 29 July 2014 09:41
    so 2x4GB=16GB RAM and also 2x4GB=32GB RAM

    Maths fail?
  • vertexx 29 July 2014 10:53
    Are you seriously running the Athlon on DDR3-1600 RAM? Please confirm as it's too difficult to be sure with all of the ridiculous adware you have baked into this article.
  • blackmagnum 29 July 2014 11:02
    Spoiler: Old girl Athlon gets whipped by jock strap Pentium.
  • edlivian 29 July 2014 11:22
    athlon whimpers into the corner, and pentium flexes its skinny little arms
  • LucoTF 29 July 2014 11:23
    13828161 said:
    First page (in bold heading):
    Wait, Did You Say B81?
    You mean either H81 or B85, I'm guessing.

    LOL

    they were offered both and settled on the H81
  • tomfreak 29 July 2014 13:30
    U guys should throw in Core 2 quad 9550/9650 and bench together or even the Nehelem quad core to compare.
    Reply
  • cangelini 29 July 2014 14:03
    @ Nuckles_56: the modules we used came from one standardized kit. Because the H81 and A78 platforms only offer two slots, we pulled two modules from the kit. The other boards gave us four slots, so we used four modules from the same kit. On an X79- based board, you'd see all eight in play.
  • Traciatim 29 July 2014 14:29
    @TomFreak, Tom's have already done an old vs new article that tested the core2duo and Quad vs newer i3's an i5's. No reason to redo the tests since you can pretty much extrapolate about where your performance would sit if you look over both articles. Bottom line is it's probably not worth going from a Core2Quad that overclocks pretty reliably to an i3 or Pentium, but in most cases the i3 and newest unclocked Pentium would perform slightly better and use less power.

    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/ivy-bridge-wolfdale-yorkfield-comparison,3487-9.html
  • bdiddytampa 29 July 2014 15:21
    If you are in the US and are close to a Microcenter, they offer a G3258 and MSI Z97 board bundle for $99. Killer deal for a cheap starter system.
