Seasonic Prime Titanium 650W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the SSR-650TD's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the SSR-650TD is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
The SuperNOVA 650 P2 loses its crown to the SSR-650TD, at least in the performance section.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the SSR-650TD's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
With a current price tag set at $160, very high performance doesn't do much to help Seasonic's value result. The 650 P2 regains its lead thanks to a much more affordable price.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).
The SSR-650TD is the quietest 650 W PSU that money can buy. Regardless of capacity, only the Titanium-class EVGA 850 T2 achieves a lower noise score thanks to its long-lasting passive mode.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the SSR-650TD's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.
Not only is the SSR-650TD the most efficient 650 W unit that we have ever tested, but it also registers the highest efficiency score among all reviewed PSUs, regardless of capacity. It takes the lead, even leaving EVGA's bridgeless APFC converter-equipped SuperNOVA 850 T2 behind.
Haswell ready: I was thinking to change this to S6/S7 compatible. Probably the time has come for this to happen.
With no capacitors in the cables, can't see a reason not to flatten the atx connector as well. I guess the sleeved atx connect look has become somewhat traditional. Not a criticism by any means, just saying.
On Jonnyguru Oklahomawolf likes the ATX cable to be sleeved and the others to be ribbon; this is because 24 wires can sometimes become difficult to manage in ribbon style versus sleeved. That's just his thinking at least, and I sort of understand where he comes from with that. If it's ribbon style that also makes it an extremely wide cable, whereas if it is sleeved it's more narrow for better cable routing and then widens up at the end.
I don't really understand the big "ooh wow" about Titanium rates PSUs; all it is is a "green" energy consumption rating and unless you pay well above the average US utility costs, you'll never get a positive ROI. What I don't understand is why "PSUs and cables" aren't offered as a "bundle". I hate paying a quality set of cable and then leaving them in a box. I'd like to see some PSU manufacturer "step up" and and say offer every PSU with a $xx coupon for a set of cables. The value of the coupon would cover the basic cable set so it would essentially come free with the PSU. OTOH, if you wanted to move up to a, individually sleeved set, you would only have to pay the difference between the base set and the set of your choice
