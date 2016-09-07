Seasonic Prime Titanium 650W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-650TD's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the SSR-650TD is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The SuperNOVA 650 P2 loses its crown to the SSR-650TD, at least in the performance section.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the SSR-650TD's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

With a current price tag set at $160, very high performance doesn't do much to help Seasonic's value result. The 650 P2 regains its lead thanks to a much more affordable price.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

The SSR-650TD is the quietest 650 W PSU that money can buy. Regardless of capacity, only the Titanium-class EVGA 850 T2 achieves a lower noise score thanks to its long-lasting passive mode.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-650TD's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Not only is the SSR-650TD the most efficient 650 W unit that we have ever tested, but it also registers the highest efficiency score among all reviewed PSUs, regardless of capacity. It takes the lead, even leaving EVGA's bridgeless APFC converter-equipped SuperNOVA 850 T2 behind.