Seasonic Prime Titanium 650W PSU Review

Seasonic jumps onto the 80 PLUS Titanium wagon with three new units that belong to its Prime family. The 650 W model is under our scope today. Besides high efficiency, it also offers great performance, quiet operation, and nice looks.

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-650TD's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the SSR-650TD is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The SuperNOVA 650 P2 loses its crown to the SSR-650TD, at least in the performance section.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the SSR-650TD's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

With a current price tag set at $160, very high performance doesn't do much to help Seasonic's value result. The 650 P2 regains its lead thanks to a much more affordable price.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C (82 °F to 86 °F).

The SSR-650TD is the quietest 650 W PSU that money can buy. Regardless of capacity, only the Titanium-class EVGA 850 T2 achieves a lower noise score thanks to its long-lasting passive mode.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the SSR-650TD's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

Not only is the SSR-650TD the most efficient 650 W unit that we have ever tested, but it also registers the highest efficiency score among all reviewed PSUs, regardless of capacity. It takes the lead, even leaving EVGA's bridgeless APFC converter-equipped SuperNOVA 850 T2 behind.

48 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bharatwd 07 September 2016 14:09
    60 Ampere of inrush current is too high for 230 V countries. Wont that damage the other parts in the pc?
  • Aris_Mp 07 September 2016 14:35
    It won't damage anything in the PC since it doesn't have to do anything with the PSU's secondary side. High inrush currents apply stress to the electrical infrastructure (switches, relays etc.)
  • bharatwd 07 September 2016 17:06
    Hi Aris, thanks for the reply..............So it will basically hurt the PSU components itself?
  • josejones 07 September 2016 17:21
    "Haswell Ready" ??? How about SkyLake or the soon to be released KabyLake ready?
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 07 September 2016 17:52
    My mind is blown. This is a great unit and I'm happy to see the transient response performance was good. HardOCP's testing on one of the Prime Titanium units shows not-so-good transient response performance.

    Whoops accidental upvote above.
  • Aris_Mp 07 September 2016 18:19
    Nope it won't hurt the PSU, just the breakers and electrical circuits before it will be stressed a bit.

    Haswell ready: I was thinking to change this to S6/S7 compatible. Probably the time has come for this to happen.
  • bharatwd 07 September 2016 18:39
    Thanks for the reply Aris........10 years warranty will be fun if the current inrush is at 60+ Ampere :) especially in India :)
  • Virtual_Singularity 07 September 2016 19:05
    Excellent review. Impressive work/effort by Seasonic as well. Curious to see how the other units in this new line stack up to this one. Haven't seen HOCP's review yet, but there has been some variance in others, but still seems like a solid effort on Seasonic's part.

    With no capacitors in the cables, can't see a reason not to flatten the atx connector as well. I guess the sleeved atx connect look has become somewhat traditional. Not a criticism by any means, just saying.
  • turkey3_scratch 07 September 2016 20:02
    18563170 said:
    Excellent review. Impressive work/effort by Seasonic as well. Curious to see how the other units in this new line stack up to this one. Haven't seen HOCP's review yet, but there has been some variance in others, but still seems like a solid effort on Seasonic's part.

    With no capacitors in the cables, can't see a reason not to flatten the atx connector as well. I guess the sleeved atx connect look has become somewhat traditional. Not a criticism by any means, just saying.

    On Jonnyguru Oklahomawolf likes the ATX cable to be sleeved and the others to be ribbon; this is because 24 wires can sometimes become difficult to manage in ribbon style versus sleeved. That's just his thinking at least, and I sort of understand where he comes from with that. If it's ribbon style that also makes it an extremely wide cable, whereas if it is sleeved it's more narrow for better cable routing and then widens up at the end.
  • JackNaylorPE 07 September 2016 21:16
    I find round sleeved cables much more difficult to manage, and the reason why many builders sleeve there own cables or use extensions. OTOH, the plain flat cables are just fugly, you can get the best of both worlds with flat, individually sleeved cables. Individually sleveed cables, with cable combs, offer the optimal combination of aesthetic choice and easier cable routing.


    I don't really understand the big "ooh wow" about Titanium rates PSUs; all it is is a "green" energy consumption rating and unless you pay well above the average US utility costs, you'll never get a positive ROI. What I don't understand is why "PSUs and cables" aren't offered as a "bundle". I hate paying a quality set of cable and then leaving them in a box. I'd like to see some PSU manufacturer "step up" and and say offer every PSU with a $xx coupon for a set of cables. The value of the coupon would cover the basic cable set so it would essentially come free with the PSU. OTOH, if you wanted to move up to a, individually sleeved set, you would only have to pay the difference between the base set and the set of your choice

    http://www.frozencpu.com/products/18823/psu-cab-50/Corsair_Professional_Series_Individually_Sleeved_DC_Modular_Cable_Kit_Type_3_Generation_2_-_White_CP-8920050.html?tl=g2c413s1599
