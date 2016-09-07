Seasonic Prime Titanium 650W PSU Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 27.2 A (136%) 3.3V: 26.1 A (130.5%) 5VSB: 4.2 A (140%) (4.1 A @ 91.64 mV ripple)
|OPP
|925.19 W (142.3%)
|OTP
|Yes (111 °C @ secondary heat sink)
|SCP
|12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
|PWR_OK
|Operating properly
|NLO
|Yes
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC & Bypass Relay
The minor rails' OCP triggering points look like they're set correctly, though that's not the case for the 5VSB rail, where a small load increase of only 0.1 A leads to very high ripple. To make this more clear, the ripple measurement is under control with 4 A load at 5VSB. But with just 4.1 A, ripple suppression goes south with a reading of over 90 mV. Seasonic should set the 5VSB's OCP triggering point 0.1 A lower to fix this problem.
The SSR-650TD delivers up to 925 W load with all of its rails staying within the ATX standard's specifications. This is a clear indication that Seasonic's platform uses components stronger than it needs. We had to use our trusted heat gun to figure out the OTP's triggering point, which is set close to 110 °C, on the secondary heat sink.
The rest of the protection features work properly, and the platform is also equipped with the necessary parts to safeguard against surges and large inrush currents.
Whoops accidental upvote above.
Haswell ready: I was thinking to change this to S6/S7 compatible. Probably the time has come for this to happen.
With no capacitors in the cables, can't see a reason not to flatten the atx connector as well. I guess the sleeved atx connect look has become somewhat traditional. Not a criticism by any means, just saying.
On Jonnyguru Oklahomawolf likes the ATX cable to be sleeved and the others to be ribbon; this is because 24 wires can sometimes become difficult to manage in ribbon style versus sleeved. That's just his thinking at least, and I sort of understand where he comes from with that. If it's ribbon style that also makes it an extremely wide cable, whereas if it is sleeved it's more narrow for better cable routing and then widens up at the end.
I don't really understand the big "ooh wow" about Titanium rates PSUs; all it is is a "green" energy consumption rating and unless you pay well above the average US utility costs, you'll never get a positive ROI. What I don't understand is why "PSUs and cables" aren't offered as a "bundle". I hate paying a quality set of cable and then leaving them in a box. I'd like to see some PSU manufacturer "step up" and and say offer every PSU with a $xx coupon for a set of cables. The value of the coupon would cover the basic cable set so it would essentially come free with the PSU. OTOH, if you wanted to move up to a, individually sleeved set, you would only have to pay the difference between the base set and the set of your choice
