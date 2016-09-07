Seasonic Prime Titanium 650W PSU Review

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 27.2 A (136%) 3.3V: 26.1 A (130.5%) 5VSB: 4.2 A (140%) (4.1 A @ 91.64 mV ripple) OPP 925.19 W (142.3%) OTP Yes (111 °C @ secondary heat sink) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Operating properly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC & Bypass Relay

The minor rails' OCP triggering points look like they're set correctly, though that's not the case for the 5VSB rail, where a small load increase of only 0.1 A leads to very high ripple. To make this more clear, the ripple measurement is under control with 4 A load at 5VSB. But with just 4.1 A, ripple suppression goes south with a reading of over 90 mV. Seasonic should set the 5VSB's OCP triggering point 0.1 A lower to fix this problem.

The SSR-650TD delivers up to 925 W load with all of its rails staying within the ATX standard's specifications. This is a clear indication that Seasonic's platform uses components stronger than it needs. We had to use our trusted heat gun to figure out the OTP's triggering point, which is set close to 110 °C, on the secondary heat sink.

The rest of the protection features work properly, and the platform is also equipped with the necessary parts to safeguard against surges and large inrush currents.