HGST Travelstar 7K1000 Review: A 1 TB Notebook Drive At 7200 RPM

Results: 4 KB Random Reads And Writes

As we established on the previous page, the I/O performance of hard drives is hopelessly inferior to SSDs. This also applies to purely 4 KB chunks of data written and read randomly. But hard drive vendors shouldn't be using that as a reason to stop improving the random access times of their platter-based devices. After all, these small transfers continue to be a major component of everyday storage.

Once again, the Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 does well, though not well enough to win. It scores in the top third of the field. With that said, the performance differences between the 7200 RPM drives are actually pretty small.