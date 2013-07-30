HGST Travelstar 7K1000 Review: A 1 TB Notebook Drive At 7200 RPM

Results: 4 KB Random Reads And Writes
As we established on the previous page, the I/O performance of hard drives is hopelessly inferior to SSDs. This also applies to purely 4 KB chunks of data written and read randomly. But hard drive vendors shouldn't be using that as a reason to stop improving the random access times of their platter-based devices. After all, these small transfers continue to be a major component of everyday storage.
Once again, the Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630 does well, though not well enough to win. It scores in the top third of the field. With that said, the performance differences between the 7200 RPM drives are actually pretty small.
I can't wait to see a review of one of the newer 5400 RPM Hybrid drives from Seagate as well as the 7200RPM 3.5" Hybrid drives when they arrive.
I just installed a 1TB 2.5" "Superspeed" SSHD into my fathers HTPC and it seems to work great.
I'm thinking about buying the 2TB 3.5" SSHD when Seagate releases it.
Typos in article: last page, not 64GB cache but probably 64MB.
He is right though as it is replacing the Momentus XT and thus makes this comparison a bit old.
If I remember correctly, Seagate is replacing almost all of their HDDs with the SSHD tech, even desktop variants.
I would be able to agree with it being the best. I have had a lot of systems coming in with the newer Hitatchi AF laptop HDDs at work and almost every one of them are bad. I haven't seen that many bad from one brand/model for a long time. Might just be the 7mm versions of the drive but its still odd.
I guess I will have to wait and see if a lot of these die off too early before I can decide if they are good or bad drives to have. I know I wont suggest the 7mm Hitatchi laptop HDDs for now.