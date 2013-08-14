Fast And Cheap? Five Sub-$160 Z87 Motherboards For Enthusiasts

Z87-Plus Software
Rather than copy whole sections from our Z87-Pro review or re-create those previous descriptions using identical screen shots, I spent a couple hours with the Z87-Plus software suite looking for differences and verifying that its bundled software works properly.
Application menus remain, but some are reduced to reflect the Z87-Plus’ lower-cost feature set. For example, references to the Z87-Pro’s Wi-Fi controller are missing from the Z87-Plus, which doesn't include wireless networking.
The TPU menu remains fully capable of altering CPU and DRAM clocks and voltage levels. I took the above screen shot after dropping the multiplier from 46x to 45x, increasing the core voltage from 1.25 to 1.277 V, and increasing the base clock to 101 MHz.
Also present (but not detailed in the previous software overview), Asus Boot Setting offers a DirectBIOS toggle for rebooting to UEFI mode, in addition to Fast Boot settings. Similar in function to the DirectKey on-board button, the software applet is particularly handy in a closed-up build running Windows 8.
Asus also gets its own skin for Realtek HD Audio Manager.
Other programs include Asus WebStorage Agent, Asus Disk Unlocker for large-capacity drives on older operating systems, a customized version of CPU-Z that doesn’t read core voltage correctly, Daemon Tools virtual optical drive, Intel’s network and RAID utilities, and various other freeware/shareware/trial-ware.
1- the x8x4x4 PCIe controller is a CPU feature in all i5 and i7. All the z*7 chipset does is unlock the CPU feature
2- same goes for multipliers on K-chips: CPU feature locked out by non-z*7 chipsets
3- SATA-6G ports do not really cost Intel any thing extra to put on-chip (little more than a PLL tweak to lock on faster signals), which makes it somewhat of a shame they aren't fully standard
4- USB3 ports do not cost Intel all that much extra either - maybe an extra square millimeter on silicon to upgrade all remaining USB2 ports to USB3
5- the DMI bus can only manage ~20Gbps so it will bottleneck if you attempt to use even 1/5th the total the connectivity available on z87
More connectivity, yes. But DMI lacks the muscle to actually stress that extra IO. As such, it is little more than a glorified SATA port replicator and USB hub.
I almost exclusively use Intel CPUs but it still annoys me how Intel charges extra for trivial things or unlock stuff they arbitrarily locked out just because they can.
In other words, they might be charging for stuff that should be free or should have been included all the way back in the Z68, but past omission doesn't negate current usefullness.
The market is flooded with tons of these Z87 motherboards and it can be very overwhelming researching them. So, hopefully we'll see a few more Z87 reviews from you guys, soon.
Would also like to see some powerful i7 builds built around more energy efficient components. That would be very interesting. Hint. :)
Rather surprised that Biostar had such a good board. Maybe it's time to start considering those boards for future builds.
It is great to see a round-up of the mainstream boards, though, so thanks!
Still does not change the fact that the only reason why Intel gets away with charging $10-15 extra for less than $1 worth of features while the DMI bus lacks the bandwidth to properly support them for people who may actually intend to use them is because they have a practical monopoly which allows them to arbitrarily fragment the market so they can artificially inflate prices.
The main reason most people go with z?7 is the overclock unlock for K-chips. That itself is the biggest joke since it is a completely artificial limitation Intel engineered into their products to enforce co-upselling. As shown with the h87 slip-up, the h87 is perfectly capable of managing multipliers on Haswell K-chips when the K-chip lacks the microcode to enforce the z87 unlock "requirement."
I don't bother with overclocking so this does not affect me... but it still annoys me on the basis of principles and general dislike for hair-splitting for profit.