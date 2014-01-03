Four Z87 Express Motherboards For Three- And Four-Way SLI

Z87 XPower Software
Though MSI relies primarily on on-board buttons (Direct OC control) and its co-branded Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) for on-the-fly overclocking, it still has a more basic utility that’s able to address MSI-specific functions. It even gets a CPU Core Voltage knob this time, though that control was already available in XTU.
OC Genie can be set by either firmware or software, and the software version responds to the on-board button. We were happy to find a super-efficient 4.0 GHz fixed overclock at a lower-than-stock 1.10 V fixed voltage, though we actually had to change memory to get there. OC Genie automatically set our memory’s XMP-3000 profile, but the board couldn’t push this RAM past DDR3-2965.
The Killer E2205 GbE controller also gets a new management interface, with a handy pie chart for traffic analysis. Packet prioritization is a top feature here, as expected from a firm famed for its low response times.
After spending two days per board on a "one week" article, I couldn't add more tests. The general benchmark set looks for unintended overclocking/underclocking, power and memory bandwidth issues, so you can see the performance difference attributable to each board's CPU and DRAM configuration differences. It runs from a .bat file, so it didn't add significantly to the article's completion time.
The PLX bridge that these all share represents the "great equalizer" when it comes to CrossFire and SLI configuration, so that portion of all three boards should be identical. I understand that things that should be the same in theory are occasionally different in practice. My apologies for not having the extra 1-day per board for additional tests.
I think testing 3/4 way sli would still be valid, as it doesn't always work properly, in the past there have been compatibility problems with certain gpu's/boards/firmware/controllers and certain benchmarks completely failed.
Those have nothing to do with readyboost. The internal usb ports are very common on workstations and you put CAD dongles and equivalent items in them so that you can lock them inside the case and don't have to worry about some one stealing them from the outside or them taking up an outside usb port.
Hey guys, we have these awesome new setups for supreme graphics pumping power! Watch it zip files like every other board!