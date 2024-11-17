Ayaneo Pocket DMG classic GameBoy-styled handheld hits crowdfunding starting from $339

Ayaneo has launched the Ayaneo Pocket DMG onto crowdfunding platform IndieGogo, debuting its Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 2-powered, GameBoy-styled OLED handheld to the masses at Early Bird pricing currently as low as $339 USD for an entry-level model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The high-end model runs $499 for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and a Limited Edition "Retro Color" version runs $589 in Early Bird pricing.

Fortunately at this price point, the onboard Snapdragon chip is more than adequate for high-end mobile gaming experiences, capable of running games like Genshin Impact at a locked 60 FPS and even being capable of game console emulation up to the GameCube and PlayStation 2 era without issue, even with higher internal resolutions set. Valve's Steam Deck LCD will play more games, cheaper if you aren't supplementing an existing PC handheld, though.

Outside of immediate specifications and pricing, this is a surprisingly fully-featured handheld for its price and form factor. Counting the hidden trigger buttons between the coastline shoulder buttons, the optional motion controls, and the right touchpad, you still have all the input you need here for modern gaming, especially streaming from your PC to the Ayaneo Pocket DMG. The analog stick, while small, is also hall-effect, so it should be resistant to developing drift over time.

While some may consider an OLED panel overkill at this screen size, it's important to recall that other high-end options like the Analogue Pocket are also going with fairly high-fidelity displays, though Analogue Pocket instead opts for a super-crisp 1440p LCD. With Ayaneo Pocket DMG, we're getting a 3.92-inch OLED screen at a 1,240 x 1,080 resolution, displaying an estimated 104% NTSC color gamut at up to 450 nits brightness. Combined with the low input latency of OLEDs, this should make Pocket DMG quite the ideal retro gaming partner, though of course it won't be dethroning Steam Deck OLED or more powerful PC handhelds as a AAA gaming device.

For emulation and Android gaming, the Ayaneo Pocket DMG does seem like a formidable and more importantly premium contender, despite its form factor. While the 12GB and 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X clocked up to 8,533 MT/s) models do seem a little sillier considering this isn't a PC handheld, the demands of modern mobile games and emulation can get intense. The best bang-for-your-buck with a device like this is definitely taking the entry-level model and supplementing with an SD card when you get the chance, though.

Finally, it's worth noting that the Ayaneo Pocket DMG supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 via a Type-C port capable of up to 10 Gigabits throughput, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. While the wired connectivity options are nothing to write home about, they are adequate for transferring smaller games and other files — the support for Wi-Fi 7 up to 30 Gigabits per second is quite ideal, though, especially for things like Steam Remote Play.

