Interactive e-book brings choose your own adventure books to the 21st century

Handheld gaming consoles often come with high-refresh-rate color screens to give gamers an immersive experience. However, the new 'Ink Console,' currently getting ready to launch on Crowd Supply, is taking a different approach to immersion. Instead of offering high FPS numbers and an OLED screen, the specifications include a 7.5-inch e-ink screen with an 800 x 480 resolution. The Ink Console company says was inspired by classic games and choose-your-own-adventure books to create this device.

The Ink Console is technically an e-reader that comes with an analog joystick, making it easier to navigate within the gamebook. Aside from that, it also comes with an easy-to-use development kit, making it easy to create your own adventures for personal use or for sharing with others. In line with that, the handheld has a built-in SD card reader which allows you to add more Gamebooks that are still in development.

(Image credit: Ink Console / Crowd Supply)

One more feature that you’ll find with the Ink Console is its inventory system built into the operating system. This would allow you to collect and manage several items, which you can use throughout your journey with the game world. There’s even a health status system, making it perfect for text-based role-playing and adventure games.

The developer said that the idea behind this e-ink gaming console came from text adventure books popular in the 1980s and 1990s, like Zork I and R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series, wherein the outcome of the story depends on the choices you make as a reader. This e-ink device is designed to put these classics in digital interactive formats, introducing them to younger generations and helping them build a love for reading.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Ink Console / Crowd Supply) (Image credit: Ink Console / Crowd Supply) (Image credit: Ink Console / Crowd Supply) (Image credit: Ink Console / Crowd Supply)

Aside from that, its digital features, like the aforementioned health status and inventory systems, could add a layer of complexity to the book. This would make these adventure books far more immersive, and could hopefully catch the attention of everyone, young and old alike.

The Ink Console would never be able to compete with the latest handheld gaming consoles, like the Lenovo Legion Go S, or tablets, like the iPad. However, since it’s purpose-built for adventure reading, you’ll likely won’t be distracted by notifications and other apps from what you’re doing. This is perfect for kids and adults who love reading and text-based fun — as long as it sells for the right price.