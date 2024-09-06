Sony allegedly teases PlayStation 5 Pro in 30th anniversary promo, shape matches earlier leaked renders

Sony posted a recent blog post celebrating 30 years of PlayStation consoles, but the promo as noticed by Kami also gave a glimpse of an alleged and highly anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro.

Sony may have officially teased the PS5 Pro design in their new 30th Anniversary logo. 👀"More announcements in the near future" were teased for the 30th Anniversary earlier today. #PS5 #PS5Pro pic.twitter.com/N5A22Ow1rBSeptember 5, 2024

The blog post's featured images for many of the earlier consoles — including the PlayStation Portable (PSP), official accessories and physical media for the PSP. But, one of the grey silhouettes stood out as it did not resemble any of the earlier PlayStation consoles- but it does correlate with the fabled PlayStation 5 Pro design- nestled behind the PlayStation logo.

While Sony hasn't named this console or revealed information to officially confirm it, the design that can be seen within the featured image is no different than the alleged sketch leaked a few days ago. Based on the PlayStation's history of previous consoles, it was only a matter of time before we saw signs of the Pro (or an update) iteration of its current-generation console. What the update will bring is still shrouded in mystery but we can hazard a guess.

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation 5 Blog)

The design sketches imply the PlayStation 5 Pro differentiates itself with three black stripes across its white console cover. The standard PlayStation 5 has a plain cover design, while its 'Slim' nomenclature has a single one black stripe. There is a possibility that the PS5 Pro may have both digital and disc variants. The former being a more preferred format for those who wish to collect consoles and their library.

Youtube channel Technizo Concept made renderings based on the earlier leaks that match the print on the 30th-anniversary image.

PS5 Pro First Look! - YouTube Watch On

As for hardware specs, nothing concrete has been revealed. But earlier leaks suggest up to 45% higher rendering performance boost and possibly two to four times the ray-tracing performance compared to the standard PlayStation 5. Leaks indicated the inclusion of an AI accelerator up to 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling. The console maker is expected to use a 'High-Frequency Mode' for its CPU, giving a boost up to 3.85 GHz. Using an AI-based PSSR upscaler would suggest the use of RDNA4 architecture in the PS5 Pro, compared to the RDNA1 used in the original PlayStation 5. To keep up with near-future-ready requirements and the ability to have good gameplay at higher resolutions, such significant changes will be needed.

Judging by the number of leaks occurring over the weeks, one can't help but speculate that the PlayStation 5 Pro launch is sooner rather than later. Originally, the PlayStation 1 was launched in Japan on 3rd January 1994 with launches happening in other regions on the 9th and 29th September in North America and Europe.

It's also very likely that at the time of release, there will be some titles available with the purported PlayStation 5 Pro which would use its enhancements. The blog post does mention that we should be on the lookout for more announcements in the near future- and all we need to do now is wait.