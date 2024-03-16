PlayStation 5 Pro leak touts a 45% performance uplift — reliable leaker confirms PS5 Pro rumors about 4X higher RT performance and AI-based PSSR upscaling

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson has confirmed that recent specs and performance leaks surrounding the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro are real. Henderson reports that the source material of these new leaks came from documentation leaked from a PlayStation developer portal sent out to third-party developers this week. The leak Tom Henderson refers to states that the PS5 Pro will feature 45% higher rendering performance and two to four times the RT performance of the outgoing PlayStation 5. Henderson also reports that the PS5 Pro will launch later this year during the holiday season.

As with all leaks, take them with a grain of salt. However, Henderson is a widely known leader in the industry and has a purportedly accurate track record. As a result, it's safe to assume these PS5 Pro rumors are probably legitimate.

As previously mentioned, the leak unveiled massive performance upgrades for the PS5 Pro, yielding a 45% faster rendering rate than the PS5 and up to a 4x performance upgrade for ray tracing. To make these performance improvements happen, unknown hardware upgrades will give the PS5 Pro an impressive 33.5 TFLOPs of FP16 performance—over triple that of the PS5.

One hardware upgrade that the leaker did know about is the integration of an AI accelerator (or NPU) that will support 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation. This AI accelerator will reportedly drive Sony's upcoming PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling (PSSR), an AI-based upscaling solution similar to DLSS and XeSS that will debut with the PS5 Pro.

The performance upgrades Sony is putting inside the PS5 Pro are immersive. Its sky-high graphical upgrades practically confirm that Sony will be jumping ship from RDNA 1 to possibly RDNA 4 due to the super immersive ray tracing performance for the PS5 Pro.

Henderson states that Sony's goal with the PS5 Pro is to rectify specific performance issues with the PS5 at 4K resolutions. In games where the PS5 cannot achieve a solid 60 FPS, the PS5 Pro should be able to do so without any problems. The PS5 Pro will purportedly do this with its combination of superior graphics hardware and Sony's new PSSR AI-based upscaling — offering smooth 4K performance and 8K gaming through aggressive upscaling.

As mentioned, if Henderson's release date is legitimate, the PS5 Pro will be unveiled later this year during the holiday season.