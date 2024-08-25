The Spectrum full-size retro computer leaks — $99 device with 48 games will arrive in November

A full-sized modern remake of the classic 8-bit Sinclair ZX Spectrum computer created by Retro Games, and marketed as The Spectrum, looks set to launch shortly. Modeled on the iconic Spectrum 48K design, with rubber block keys and rainbow stripe, the new device offers 48 built-in games and makes it easy for retro enthusiasts to load their own titles via USB. The Spectrum 48K and 128K compatible machine has leaked in listings on Polish and UK online retailers, with availability from Nov 22, and has a price of £89, likely to translate to $99 at US distributors.

Retro mini consoles and home computers have been popular in recent years, and the latest trend is for full-size replicas. Retro Games launched The C64 to capitalize on retro enthusiasts wanting bigger more fully-functioned toys, and The Spectrum is going to be the next big thing. Hopefully, a follow-up to The A500 Mini will deliver a full-size Amiga replica to fans in the coming months.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Retro Games) (Image credit: Retro Games) (Image credit: Retro Games)

Moving our focus back to The Spectrum, and though no official product pages are available from Retro Games, the packaging shots and retail listings spill most of the beans. Most importantly, this device is supposed to deliver comprehensive Spectrum fun with the convenience of modern interfaces like HDMI and USB, as well as the fully functioning replica keyboard – so you could perhaps prod in your own Sinclair BASIC games.

The Spectrum key specifications:

IN THE BOX: The Spectrum Home Computer, USB-C Power Supply Cable (1.8m - 6ft) (AC Adapter NOT included), HDMI Cable (1.8m - 6ft).

Emulates 48 and 128 models of the ZX Spectrum.

Fully working replica keyboard.

48 games built-in, including; Manic Miner, The Hobbit, and Head Over Heels.

Multi region 720 HD output via HDMI, with PAL (50Hz) and NTSC (60Hz) compatibility. Play in original 4:3 or pixel perfect aspect ratios, with or without CRT filters and configurable border size.

Choose from 12 attractive frames to surround gameplay.

Save games at any point in one of 4 slots per game and rewind gameplay by up to 40 seconds.

Play games you own via a USB flash drive with multiple file-type compatibility (TAP/TZX/PZX/SZX/Z80/SNA).

Four USB-A Ports to add additional controllers for multiplayer games, and for USB flash drive.

While the above specs make it clear you will have to use your own power supply, and it should be easy with a USB-C cable provided, no mention of a bundled joystick is a worry. None of the retail listings show a joystick or joypad either. This would be a sizable omission, with the primary focus of nostalgic buyers being gaming.

The built-in games list isn’t the most important thing here, as it is going to be easy to add your own via USB. However, the packaging highlights some classic built-in titles like Manic Miner, The Hobbit, Saboteur, and Head Over Heels.

Overall, the device looks good, and appears to be a comprehensive retro offering, but we would hold back for reviews looking for mentions of any audio / visual glitches, and whether a joystick/joypad is indeed bundled. Some retro-focused channels indicate the official launch will be this Tuesday, but remember that availability isn’t scheduled until Nov 22. While you wait, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Spectrum retro gaming on your PC, Raspberry Pi, tablet, smartphone, or browser. Surprisingly, there are still new games coming to the platform in 2024.