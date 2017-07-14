Login | Sign Up
AMD’s Liquid-Cooled Vega Frontier Edition Available For $1,490

by - Source: SabrePC
2 Comments

AMD recently launched the air-cooled Vega Frontier Edition graphics card. Now the liquid-cooled version is ready. At least one online retailer (SabrePC) has them in limited stock.

It’s been a long wait for AMD’s Vega GPU architecture. The company revealed that Vega would launch in 2017 all the way back in March 2016. That was before the company revealed that the Polaris architecture would precede Vega and sidestep the high-end GPU market in favor of the high-volume mainstream market. With nothing to compete against Nvidia’s high-end offerings, AMD fans continue to wait for enthusiast-class Vega GPUs.

We’re still not sure when we’ll see a consumer product based on Vega. AMD is putting its top silicon to work for the scientific community first. AMD launched the Vega Frontier Edition on June 27 at a price tag of $999, which would be out of reach for most gamers, but not out of reach for researchers in fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Large companies and research institutions are investing heavily in these two emerging technologies, and $1,000 is a bargain compared to some of Nvidia’s enterprise-class Tesla cards. In fact, AMD is betting that $1,000 is such a bargain that companies won’t balk at a 50% price bump in exchange for better cooling potential, quieter operation, and presumably a higher clock speed. The liquid-cooled card features the same core count as the air-cooled variant, but you’ll have to shell out at least $1,490 for it.

At the end of June, when AMD started taking orders for the air-cooled Vega Frontier Edition, the company said that the water cooled version would ship in Q3. We expected a longer delay, but this week we found listings at SabrePC and Newegg.com.

AMD's website and the two sale listings don't list the operating frequency of the liquid-cooled version of the Vega Frontier Edition, though it carries a higher TDP rating of 375W (up from 300W for the air-cooled card). If we use AMD’s Fiji cards as an example, we can infer that the liquid-cooled Vega would have a somewhat higher clock speed. The water-cooled, full-featured Fury X has a TDP of 275W, whereas the trimmed down R9 Nano features the same core with a slightly lower clock speed but draws 100W less power.

Specifications Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Liquid Cooled Radeon Vega Frontier Edition
BrandAMDAMD
Model100-506062100-506061
TypeWorkstation/DesktopWorkstation/Desktop
Chipset ManufacturerAMDAMD
Code NameVegaVega
GPURadeon Vega Frontier EditionRadeon Vega Frontier Edition
Memory Size16GB16GB
Memory TypeHBCHBC
Memory Bandwidth483 GBps483 GBps
Stream Processors4,0964,096
Core ClockTBA1382MHz
Peak Core Clock
TBA
1600MHz
InterfacePCI-E 3.0 x16PCI-E 3.0 x16
OverclockedNoNo
Single Precision Peak Floating Point13.1 TFLOPS13.1 TFLOPS
Double Precision Peak Floating Point26.2 TFLOPS26.2 TFLOPS
Low ProfileYesYes
Cooling TypeLiquid CooledActive Fan
API SupportDirectX 12.1, OpenGL 4.5, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.0DirectX 12.1, OpenGL 4.5, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.0
Max ResolutionTBATBA
Outputs3x DisplayPort 1.4 HBR3/HDR Ready, 1x HDMI 4K603x DisplayPort 1.4 HBR3/HDR Ready, 1x HDMI 4K60
Form FactorDual-slot, full lengthDual-slot, full length
TDP375W300W
About the author
Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

  • Tech2020
    Thats a $80 VGA cooler... why the $490 extra for it AMD :( ?
  • 10tacle
    We’re still not sure when we’ll see a consumer product based on Vega. AMD is putting its top silicon to work for the scientific community first.

    AMD would have to be complete idiots to not do that. They have not had a high end Ti Nvidia competitor since the Fury X took on the 980Ti (and even that was largely a fail after all the hype of being a 980Ti killer). I've been reading that Nvidia is going to do a Pascal 10xx refresh to 20xx to tide everyone over until the consumer Volta next year (GTX 30xx), but I haven't read any confirmation of that that is credible.

    The last time Nvidia did that was with Kepler and 6xx to 7xx, which really only gained about 10% except the intro of the new GTX 780 which was a cut down GK110 Titan ($650 sure beat $1,000 for 90% plus of the performance). AMD needs to hit Nvidia in the high end GPU market like they did with CPUs taking on Intel with Ryzen. Higher end GPUs offer higher profit margins.

    AMD has focused mostly on the low hanging fruit sales except the 570/580. With more buyers going 4K these days or G-sync 1440p monitors requiring massive GPU power, if they fail to do make consumer level Vegas, it will be their market loss.
