'' AMD Roadmap Hints At Three GPU Launches By 2018 ''

AMD revealed an updated roadmap for its future GPUs. The company has been criticized for being slow out of the gate with its upcoming Polaris launch, but if the roadmap is any indication, we’re about to see an acceleration in the company’s pace.
We already know that AMD plans to launch Polaris in the second half of this year. The company said that Polaris is expected to deliver up to 2.5x performance per watt, but the first products will be targeted at notebook computers. We don’t know when Polaris will hit the high-end desktop market, but the slide for AMD's roadmap seems to indicate that it could be short-lived if it does.
The slide indicates that in the early months of 2017, we’ll see the first Vega GPUs equipped with HBM2 memory. The graph doesn’t map the curve, but given Vega’s position above Polaris, we can infer 3.5x to 4x performance per watt compared to 28nm GPUs.
Furthermore, AMD’s slide indicates that Navi, the successor to Vega, will offer even better efficiency and is expected to launch in the beginning of 2018. The slide indicates that Navi will employ some unknown “next gen memory” technology. The slide also states that Navi will feature scalability, but without context, it’s hard to infer what that would mean.
This is simply a roadmap, and as such is subject to change, but it gives us a little glimpse at what AMD is planning for the coming years.
so does this mean AMD's motto went from ''next year'' to now in ''2 years '' ?? lol......
I was reading a article of amd and I laughed cause every third sentence it had next year bla bla bla next year ,ect ....... lol
how bout something today or at least this year ??
AMD, Enabling today.Inspiring tomorrow ,next year
It also looks like now that HBM2 won't be featured in Polaris, bummer. I think Pascal is strictly using GDDR5X, maybe 1 HBM card.
No way in heck do I expect Vega GPUs to be released early 2017. Expect late 2017, or early 2018.
well don't you got the great skylake and slap that Maxwell behind it ?? its not like AMD is pushing them. they will release things once they see its time to got more fresh money from you .. dang man they got to make there money and get all they can from you on what they offer you now first
With a die shrink by a multiple of 2 we should be expecting hopefully 150% more performance IMO.
Unless a VR capable Polaris is available when I get my pre-ordered Oculus I will be buying a Nvidia card. I know others feel the same. Don't blow this opportunity AMD,
And you might be on to something, but I'm not about to put that in a news post. We're not in the business of rampant speculation. We take what's given to us and interpret what we have. estimating the performance number of a graph without labels is a far cry from making broad assumptions.