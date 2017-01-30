Login | Sign Up
FBI Releases Gamergate File

by - Source: FBI
The FBI released its file on a series of death threats, bomb reports, and other harassment by people claiming affiliation with Gamergate. The bureau investigated these actions, which targeted two women in the gaming community, between September 2014 and September 2015. The agency eventually called it quits when it failed to uncover any leads on the individuals who had wreaked havoc on these women and the people around them during that period.

Gamergate was nominally focused on ethics in game journalism. Yet the FBI's investigation showed that people who purported involvement with the movement--GamerGators, as one of the emails included in the file said they preferred to be called--were more focused on feminism. The women they targeted, whose identities were redacted from FBI documents but are likely developer Brianna Wu and critic Anita Sarkeesian, were not journalists.

They were, however, outspoken about what they perceived as misogyny in video games. It appears that several GamerGators were not fond of this, as shown by this emailed bomb threat against the Taggart Student Center auditorium at Utah State University, where Sarkeesian was invited to speak:

Other threats are included in the file. The gist is the same--anyone supporting Wu or Sarkeesian would be harmed if they continued to give them a public platform. Supplemental documents also compiled a list of threats or attacks related to Gamergate that don't directly involve Wu or Sarkeesian:

The full report can be found on the FBI's website.

9 comments
  • Hurin_
    So basically a whole bunch of nothing. The idea that Gamers hate women because reasons never made any sense, and was obviously a smokescreen journalists invented to cover up evidence of their own malfeasance.

    Now journalists complain about being called 'fake news', and that people wont believe all their negative stories about Trump. Guess what, credibility is not a boomerang, it will not come back after you trow it away.
  • surphninja
    This is a biased load of crap right here. Is this an opinion piece or a report?

    The gamergate community was diverse and not at all centralized. To dismiss the vast majority, that were concerned about ethics in journalism, as secret misogynists because there were trolls that identified themselves part of gamergate is totally dishonest and not anything close to an accurate representation of the events.

    Also, your wording seems to imply that everyone involved in gamergate is somehow responsible for these nutcases sending death threats.
  • Japanlol
    That threat you quoted in your article was an attempt by someone to get a GG supporter (Youtuber Mr. Repzion) into trouble. He made a video about it. Look for it - the title is "The FBI Visited Me Today - Anita Sarkeesian Does Not Deserve Threats".

    Also 8chan's Baphomet board is not a GG board. It is filled with trolls who attacked people on both sides of the controversy because they wished to cause drama for fun.
