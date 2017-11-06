Lian Li Debuts Alpha Series Tempered Glass Cases

Lian Li announced a new series of cases featuring tempered glass panels and RGB LED fans and lighting. Say hello to the Alpha 330 and Alpha 550.

We got our first look at the Alpha series cases at Computex, where Lian Li showed off the new chassis sans components. Final specifications weren’t set in stone, and there was little to suggest that the company would be equipping the Alpha series with RGB LED fans and lighting. However, the final version of the Alpha 550 is fitted with exactly that; three Bora-branded 120mm RGB fans, a controller, a remote, and an integrated RGB light strip. The Alpha 330 isn’t completely fanless out of the box; it sports a 120mm rear fan (non RGB). The 550 also has a non-illuminated 120mm rear fan.

Lian Li Alpha 330 1

Lian Li Alpha 550 2

Lian Li Alpha 550 2

The Alpha 330 and 550 are nearly identical – both feature 4mm-thick tempered glass panels, a PSU shroud, and support for vertically mounted GPUs. Both also feature a USB 3.1 Type-C port and two USB 3.0 ports for front panel I/O. However, the 330’s glass panels extend further vertically and become flush with the top of the case, whereas the 550 has a strip of metal acting as a border for the window and is slightly larger in size. The bigger chassis (550) affords space for a larger radiator, with the 330 supporting up to a 420mm and 280mm radiator and the 550 supporting up to a 420mm and 360mm radiator.

The Alpha 330 is the entry level for the Alpha series, shipping without the Bora RGB fans, controllers, and light strips that come with the 550. Both will come in black or white finishes, with the Alpha 330 and 550 priced at $109 and $179, respectively. Lian Li Bora 120 RGB fans will also be available soon in varied packages; a single fan for $22, a single fan with a controller for $39, and a three pack of fans with a controller for $80.