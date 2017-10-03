Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality HMDs Are Up For Preorder; Here’s Where To Get Them

Microsoft has been chattering about its Windows Mixed Reality HMDs (by various names) for nearly a year, and now you can preorder any of the five that the company publicly acknowledges. (What happened to 3Glasses?)

It’s noteworthy that the forthcoming Asus HMD, about which we know little, is also not on Microsoft’s list of devices in today’s announcements.

We’ve had a substantial amount of hands-on time with Acer’s version, and we’ve had a chance to handle the MR motion controllers Microsoft has built, too. The company announced the Acer HMD bundle as well as the HP headset back at Microsoft Build this spring, and since then we’ve learned about similar headsets from Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and now Samsung.

The Acer, HP, Dell, and Lenovo headsets have actually already been available for preorder; the Samsung model is now joining the preorder party. Asus remains curiously absent.

The below represents what is currently available. We will update as needed.

HMDBase Price (HMD only)Bundle Price (incl. Motion controllers)Where To Buy
Acer Windows Mixed Reality HMD (AH100)--$400Best Buy
Microsoft.com
Amazon
Asus HMD
------
Dell Visor$350$450Dell (bundle)
Dell (base)
Best Buy (bundle)
Best Buy (base)
HP Windows Mixed Reality HMD (VR1000-100)--$450Best Buy
Lenovo Explorer--$400Microsoft.com
Samsung Odyssey--$500Microsoft.com

Acer Mixed Reality Headset And Controllers
$399.99 Best Buy

Dell Visor Virtual Reality Headset And Controllers
$449.00 Best Buy

HP Mixed Reality Headset With Controllers
$449.00 Best Buy

  • cryoburner
    I get the impression that this is something you wouldn't want to pre-order, unless perhaps you are a developer, and feel the need to get one right away. The headsets might potentially be great, but with so many coming out at once, you can be pretty sure that some will perform better than others, or offer more value for the money, and there's no way to tell at this point which ones those will be. It would likely be a good idea to wait until they are all released and reviewed, so that you can view a roundup comparing them with one another and with the existing headsets.
