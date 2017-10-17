NZXT Outs New H-Series Cases

H700i_2

H200i

H700i_1

H400i H700i_2

H200i

H700i_1

H400i

NZXT announced its brand new H series line of cases equipped with pre-installed RGB lighting and pre-wired Aer F fans. The H series has a chassis for just about everyone, from the mid-tower H700i ATX chassis, to the Micro-ATX H400i, to the H200i Mini-ITX chassis.



Features common among all three H series chassis include a CAM-powered Smart Device that can be used to control RGB lighting and fan speeds. These chassis are all equipped with tempered glass side panels, power supply cover, water cooling support, an all new cable management system, adaptive noise reduction, and a two year warranty. All three chassis are available in matte black or white with red, black, and blue accents.



The H700i mid-tower chassis features seven expansion slots and support for up to E-ATX motherboards (up to 10.7"). There are mounting locations for seven 2.5" and three 3.5" hard drives, graphics cards up to 413mm in length, and CPU coolers as tall as 185mm. The H700i can accommodate up to total of seven 120mm fans, four 140mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm. This chassis ships from the factory with three Aer F120 intake fans and a single Aer F120 exhaust fan.



The H400i Micro-ATX chassis is equipped with four expansion slots and supports both Mini-ITX and Micro-ATX motherboards. The H400i has mounting locations for four 2.5" drives and a single 3.5" hard drive. This chassis can be outfitted with graphics cards up to 411mm in length and CPU coolers as tall as 164mm. There are mounting locations for up to five 120mm fans, four 140mm fans, and radiators up to 280mm. NZXT includes Aer F120 intake fans and a single 120mm exhaust fan.



Rounding out the H series line of chassis is the H200i. As you might expect, this chassis supports Mini-ITX motherboards and sports two expansion slots. Despite its small size, the H200i has the same number of hard drive mounting locations as the larger H400i. Despite this chassis' size, CPU coolers as tall as 165mm can be installed in this case. Even so, graphics cards are limited to just 325mm in length. There are mounting locations for four 120mm fans and two 140mm fans, and two Aer F120 fans are included. The H200i supports radiators up to 240mm.



The NZXT H700i is available now with an MSRP of $200. The H400i and H200i chassis will be available later this year for $150 and $130, respectively.