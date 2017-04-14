Tt eSports Rolls Out The Ventus X Plus Smart Gaming Mouse

Thermaltake announced the Ventus X Plus smart gaming mouse, the latest entry to its Ventus series. The Ventus X Plus is a right-handed laser mouse that features a 10,000 DPI optical sensor, an ARM-based 32 Bit microcontroller, Japanese branded Omron switches with a 20 million click lifecycle, on-the-fly DPI adjustment, and a brand new matte surface coating on its vented chassis. The mouse cable is braided with a gold plated USB connector. It also has three removable 4.5g weights.

It has an adjustable 125-1,000Hz polling rate and 1-8ms response time. The 256KB of onboard memory will allow you to store up to five different configuration profiles directly on the mouse. There are two lighting modes available: Pulse and Game mode. The logo and mouse wheel also change color to match your current DPI level.

There are six programmable buttons; left and right click, the clickwheel, the two forward/back navigation buttons, and a DPI button. All offer easy access to up to 30 macro functions that are all managed by Thermaltake's Tt eSports Plus+ mobile and PC application.

While we are on the subject of Thermaltake's Tt eSports Plus+ app, the company stated that the application stores user statistics including activity logs, performance statistics, and action statistics and logs it onto the Tt eSports Plus+ Community & Data Management Platform. The idea is to get users to analyze and share their mouse usage statistics with friends and other players over social media. From the press release:

It is equipped with an integrated Bluetooth communications device that syncs with both mobile devices (iOS/Android) and PC systems to record all mouse usage statistics for different activity types, such as: FPS, RPG, RTS game genres; performance analysis for total distance, total action, actions per minute; and action statistics for lift off, distance and clicks per minute via the Tt eSports Plus+ App. Users can then share these performance statistics to the Tt eSports Community & Data Management Platform to compare usage with pro players and friends or create challenge requests with other users in competition mode.

The Ventus X Plus is has a MSRP of $49.99, which is roughly the same price as its predecessor, the Thermaltake Ventus X RGB.






