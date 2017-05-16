Ubisoft Plans To Release New 'Assassin's Creed,' 'Far Cry' Games In Coming Fiscal Year

As part of the company’s fiscal year earnings presentation, Ubisoft CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot announced the return of three franchises in the coming fiscal year, which ends March 2018. In addition to the announcement, Ubisoft UK’s Twitter account also showed off title cards for three upcoming games.

Last year, there wasn’t a new Assassin’s Creed title because the company said it needed to re-examine the franchise, which would involve looking at new gameplay mechanics and (more importantly) user feedback on how to make the series better. After a year of reflection, it seems that a new Assassin’s Creed title is on the way. However, details on the game, including a potential subtitle to the usual moniker, wasn’t revealed.

Unlike Assassin’s Creed, the Far Cry franchise did have a new game in 2016, but it strayed from previous titles in the series by setting Far Cry Primal in the past, in 10,000 B.C. With the announcement of Far Cry 5, however, it seems that the upcoming game will return to present times, although the actual setting and features have yet to be announced.

If you’re looking for another racing game, you might want to pay attention to Ubisoft in the next few months, as well. Development is underway for a sequel to the 2014 game The Crew. The company’s upcoming South Park title, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, was delayed to a Q1 2017 release, but it seems that it’s pushed back even further to a date sometime in the coming fiscal year, as well.

With this latest announcement, we now have a clearer picture as to what Ubisoft will show at E3. As usual, the company will hold its annual UbiE3 show the Monday before the massive gaming convention opens its doors. The presentation starts at 1pm PT and takes place at the Orpheum Theater.