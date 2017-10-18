Login | Sign Up
'Warhammer: Vermintide II' Gets A New Gameplay Video, Updated Specs

by - Source: YouTube

In August, Fatshark revealed that a sequel to its popular Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide title was in the works. Now the studio released more information about the upcoming game, including updated hardware specs and a gameplay trailer.

The video, which starts at the 1:17 mark below, shows pre-alpha footage of the main characters wielding a spear and a crossbow. In the first game, you and three other players fought against the Skaven horde. These same foes return in Vermintide II, but you now also have to deal with the tough and powerful forces of the Chaos Warriors.

Warhmmer: Vermintide 2 Gameplay Trailer

Fatshark also mentioned that you can choose from one of five classes to fight the combined power of Chaos and Skaven troops. You’ll also have to choose from 15 “career paths” that will define your character’s performance in the field. These choices affect not just your overall appearance but also the weapons, abilities, and talents you use in combat. There’s also an improved loot system, which aims to reward you with “relevant loot” after every mission. On the subject of loot, Fatshark’s community manager, Leo Wakelin, wrote on the series’ Reddit page that the game will not include loot boxes or sell keys to said packages. “Loot comes from gameplay, not your wallet,” he wrote.


When the game was first announced, the studio released a preliminary set of specs for the game. However, those are now obsolete, as new hardware requirements are now available, which now include a minimum and recommended category. These are still considered preliminary specs, so expect them to change again before the game’s release.

Warhammer: Vermintide IIMinimumRecommended
CPU
  • Intel Core i5-2300 (Sandy Bridge, 2.8 GHz)
  • AMD FX-4350 (Vishera, 4.2 GHz)
  • Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz)
  • AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)
GPU
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 460
  • AMD Radeon HD 5870
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
  • AMD Radeon R9 series
RAM6 GB8 GB
Storage45 GB45 GB
OSWindows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
DirectX Version1112

As a final treat, the developers also announced that Vermintide II will arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2018. Those who pre-order the game, which is priced at $30, will receive a 10% discount, access to the beta preview session, and the “Death on the Reik” downloadable content for the first Vermintide title. There’s also a collector’s edition available, but a price wasn’t revealed. In addition to special packaging, the bundle includes several items, the official soundtrack on vinyl, a digital map, and decorations for your in-game keep.

NameWarhammer: Vermintide 2
TypeFirst-person, Action/Adventure
DeveloperFatshark
PublisherFatshark
PlatformsPC
Where To BuySteam
Release DateQ1 2018
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  RomeoReject
    Man, they said everything right. My wallet is ready.
  poppynelson4569
