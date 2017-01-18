'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard' Is Now An Xbox Play Anywhere Title

If you’re getting Resident Evil 7: Biohazard on PC, there’s an extra incentive to get it from the Windows Store. Xbox head Phil Spencer announced via Twitter that the game will join the Xbox Play Anywhere program revealed at last year's E3.



The program lets players own select Xbox One titles on both PC and Xbox One if they purchased a digital copy of the game via the Xbox or Windows stores. In recent months, the program included some of Microsoft’s first-party games such as Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3 as well as independent titles like Everspace and Astroneer from Rockfish Games and System Era Softworks, respectively. However, the inclusion of a prominent third-party publisher such as Capcom is a major win for Microsoft, and it could open the door to even more games making their way to the program in the future.

The news comes just days before the game’s January 24 debut, but it still might convince people to buy the Xbox or Windows version if it means they can play on two platforms for the price of one. If you’re curious about what to expect from the terrifying game, you can read my hands-on with the PSVR demo from E3.