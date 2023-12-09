Xbox Series X Only $349 at Walmart

At Walmart, you can find the Xbox Series X at one of its lowest prices ever. It was recently discounted to $399, which we were excited about already, but today, it’s been discounted to just $349. As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the offer.

An Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundled version is available at the same price, but this offer might vary depending on your local store. This version includes the Xbox Series X and a copy of Diablo IV.

Xbox Series X: now $349 at Walmart (was $399)

This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for the Xbox Series X console. It has backward compatibility with recent generations and is well-equipped for today’s modern gaming titles. It has a custom AMD Processor and GPU that set it apart from other machines on the market.

We reviewed the Xbox Series X when it debuted and found it a great console. It looks nice, is powerful, and has backward compatibility with games and accessories from recent Xbox generations. It’s already a nice piece of hardware, but this discount only sweetens the deal.

The Xbox Series X features an AMD Zen 2 custom processor with eight cores supporting 16 threads. Users get 1TB of storage on its internal SSD and 16GB of GDDR6 alongside a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU. It features a 4K Blu-ray optical drive with an HDMI 2.1 output.

Visit Walmart’s Xbox Series X product page for more details and purchase options.