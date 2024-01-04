Xbox Series S styled toaster turns up at Walmart – toasts the Xbox logo directly onto your bread

Microsoft has rolled out an Xbox Series S Toaster to go with its fridge. Video gaming Twitter stalwart Wario64 noticed that this Xbox Series S styled toaster appeared on Walmart’s web store, priced at $39.99. The appliance's likeness to an Xbox Series S is hard to criticize, and beyond the humdrum single slot / two (small) slice toasting functionality this device will burn an Xbox sphere logo on your bread.

“Achievement Unlocked: Optimal Carb Experience,” reads the jocular introductory product blurb on Walmart. “Meet the Xbox Series S Toaster.” Other than its uncanny appearance, which might cause double-takes among visitors of your kitchen, the Xbox Series S Toaster “imprints the Xbox sphere logo on your bread while it’s heating it,” explains the description.

This Xbox-themed toaster uses the popular single long and wide slot mechanism with a self-centering bread guide. The product description says the toaster is 15 inches long, and we guesstimate that the “extra long” toasting slot is 10 or 11 inches in length. That should make it possible to simultaneously squeeze two rounds into the slot but you can see from the promotional images that the Xbox sphere logo is centered on a single slice of toast placed in the middle of the slot.

Other functions of this $39.99 toaster that are worth mentioning are that users can dial in six browning levels. If it is like a regular toaster the levels will range from slightly tepid bread to charred remains. Indecisive users can press the cancel button whenever they think the toast is ready, and there are also buttons for a bagel mode and for toasting bread straight from the freezer. Last and probably least, those with a nervous disposition may appreciate the digital LED countdown, putting a stop to toast-popping-up surprises.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Microsoft Xbox) Two small slices (Image credit: Microsoft Xbox) dimensions (Image credit: Microsoft Xbox) A games console that looks like a toaster (Image credit: Microsoft Xbox) Xbox Series X mini fridge

This isn’t the first move by Microsoft’s Xbox division into the realm of small kitchen appliances. After a groundswell of desire for its promotional Xbox Series X fridges which were sent to various celebs as a marketing stunt in 2020, Microsoft decided to market “real Xbox Series X Mini Fridges.” To this day, you can still buy these compact chillers at Walmart, Amazon, and other outlets. The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge (7.3 x 14.4 x 7.3 inches) isn’t much bigger than the Xbox Series S Toaster (15 x 7.6 x 4.6 inches), but it can fit up to eight 11oz or 330ml cans and has a snack shelf inside the door.