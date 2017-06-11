Xbox One X Arrives November 7 (Updated)

Update, 3:33 pm PDT, 6/11/2017: The Xbox One X will cost you $500.



One year after Project Scorpio was announced during E3 2016, Microsoft has finally revealed that the new Xbox One X will ship on November 7.

The design is similar to the Xbox One S. However, instead of the white shell, it features a black shell and controller. It will pack a 1172 MHz GPU with 6 teraflops of performance power, 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM, and memory bandwidth of 326 GB/s. (PlayStation 4 Pro's GPU can provide 4.2 teraflops, has 8 GB of GDDR5 of memory, and 218 GB/s memory bandwidth.)



The 16nm CPU (eight custom X86 cores) features seven billion transistors with a 384-bit wide memory bus. The system will be cooled using a “liquid-cooled vapor chamber.” The Xbox One X is also the smallest console in Xbox’s history, but Microsoft hasn't provided specifics on its dimensions just yet.

When you pick it up, all of your Xbox One accessories will work with the new console. The Xbox One X also comes with additional features such as Dolby Atmos, a 4K Blu-ray player, and super-sampling technology to bring your 1080p games to 4K resolution.

We’ll have more details on the console later in the week as E3 2017 continues.