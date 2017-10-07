The History Of Intel CPUs

With the processor market in a highly competitive state, Intel couldn't afford to sit still for long. So, it reworked the Core architecture to create Nehalem, which adds numerous enhancements. The cache controller was redesigned, and the L2 cache dropped to 256KB per core. This did not hurt performance though, as Intel instead added between 4-12MB of L3 cache shared between all of the cores. CPUs based on Nehalem included between one and four cores, and the family was built using 45nm technology.
Intel significantly reworked connections between the CPU and rest of the system as well. The ancient FSB that had been in use since the 1980s was finally put to rest, and it was replaced by Intel's QuickPath Interconnect (QPI) on high-end systems and by DMI everywhere else. This allowed Intel to move its memory controller (which was updated to support DDR3) and PCIe controller into the CPU. These changes significantly increased bandwidth while latency plummeted.
Once again, Intel extended the processor pipeline, this time to 20-24 stages. Clock rates did not increase, however, and Nehalem ran at comparable frequencies to Core. Nehalem also was Intel's first processor to implement Turbo Boost. Although the fastest Nehalem processor's base clock topped out at 3.33GHz, it could operate at 3.6GHz for short periods thanks to this new technology.
The last major advantage that Nehalem had over the Core architecture was that it marked the return of Hyper-Threading technology. Thanks to this and numerous other enhancements, Nehalem was able to perform up to twice as fast as Core 2 processors in heavily-threaded workloads. Intel sold Nehalem CPUs under the Celeron, Pentium, Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 and Xeon brands.
It runs hotter if anything, though it's fair to say it runs the same. The only real change is their improvements in actual yield quality allowing them to release slightly higher clocks at stock.
Die shrinks aren't giving the performance boosts they used to and I highly suspect that Intel 10nm is more mobile than max-clock optimized (like ARM nodes) hence the worse top end performance (Process nodes have a power curve like cars). If Intel are smart they will be trying to get their mobile chip sales to scales where they can do their Extreme and Xeon chips on a less efficient, more higher clocking process node and stick everything from Atom and Core M to i7 Ks on 10nm. The price gap will be as wide as now, but then 2011 socket processors might finally see Intel really working on top end performance again.
No. The 8086 was not a superscalar CPU. It cannot execute two instructions, concurrently. Please fix it.
It'd be accurate to say that it could operate on twice as much data per instruction.
Half the data bus - not half the address bus. It was merely a performance-reduced version of the 8086, due to crippling the memory bus (as you point out). It was instruction-set-compatible with the 8086, however, and could execute all of the former's 16-bit instructions. It was in my first PC.
And no mention of 8087?
The 286 included the notable introduction of support for protected mode. The importance of this cannot be overstated. It set the groundwork for all modern operating systems: protecting different processes & the kernel from each other, and enabling support for virtual memory. Without memory protection, your PC would only be as reliable as the most buggy program you ran. And a bad program crash could even result in hard drive corruption.
I think you mean 386SX. Maybe 386SL was a follow-on laptop chip... Anyway, again "limited to 16-bit operations" makes it sound like a 16-bit CPU. It wasn't - just had half the memory bus width, similar to what they did with the 8086 vs. 8088. It's not clear to readers that you're talking about memory bus operations, rather than instructions.
I had a socket-475 P4 Prescott with quad-pumped FSB. I think even some Northwoods had it.
The chipset for LGA 775 introduced PCIe support.
Prescott was rumored to have 64-bit support, but it was disabled. I actually wonder how much of its heat/performance problems came from all the baggage of 64-bit.
Pentium D was actually the first desktop Intel CPUs with x86-64 support enabled. Maybe a Prescott Xeon had it first... not sure.
The "nerfed" version of the 386DX was the 386SX - 16-bit data bus instead of 32-bit. This prevented the use of then-new 32-bit FPM DRAM, but allowed one to use pairs of 9-bit RAM sticks (instead of 4 identical 9-bit RAM sticks). The 386SL did exist, it was a 386SX with croutons: it added the HLT instruction that allowed the CPU to power down when not in use (instead of running a NOOP instruction). That, and the smaller data path making system connection smaller, were very useful for the then-growing laptop market.
Yes, I did put my hand on all 3 CPUs (I had a 386DX20, a friend owned a 386SX25, and I once took apart a magnificent laptop that had an AMD 386SL).
Other (MAJOR) error: the first Celeron to include L2 cache on-die was the Mendocino (of Celeron 300A fame), which was a P-II grade part. I had one, too - of course, running at 450MHz.
80186 was never really used in PCs, AFAIK. I think it was mostly used in control applications, for some reason. Would be interesting to know why.
I think the 486 was the first pipelined x86 CPU. The entry also could have mentioned the decoupling of the core & memory speeds. We had the whole DX2 series of chips, with half the memory bus frequency. I even had an AMD 486 DX4 100, with a 100 MHz core clock and 25 MHz memory. Around the time of 386/486, the transition from chip RAM to SIMMs also happened.
Pentium was Intel's first superscalar x86, meaning it could execute two instructions simultaneously. It was the first x86 CPU with support for multi-processor SMP, and dual-CPU Pentium mobo's weren't so uncommon. The PCI bus also appeared with the Pentium, but this was a chipset/mobo feature. If you don't count the Pentium MMX, I think the fastest Pentiums were just 200 MHz.
The Pentium II entry shows the board, but no mention is made of the "Slot 1" socket they used.
Pentium III introduced SSE: Intel's 128-bit vector instructions for floating-point.
Pentium 4 introduced SSE2, extending 128-bit vector support to integers.
Core was a separate CPU iteration than Core 2. It supported slightly different instructions than Core 2, and came about 1 year earlier. Intel confused the matter by using Duo vs. Solo to distinguish the number of CPU cores, and I don't recall any Core Duo's - only Core 2 Duo's. I don't consider Core 2's still viable, BTW. It's theoretically possible, but I pity any poor souls doing it.
Atom brought back Hyperthreading, BTW. That was supposed to compensate for lack of out-of-order, but the reality was that it didn't.
Nehalem was the first & only generation (so far) to have 3 memory channels, which was pretty bizarre. Also, PCIe was not on-die for at least some of the CPUs. It went over Quickpath to the chipset, which implemented the PCIe.
Sandybridge introduced AVX: 256-bit floating point vector instructions.
With Ivy Bridge, Intel switched from soldering desktop CPU's IHS to using heat sink compound. This, coupled with Ivy's smaller die size are common blamed for the Ivy's inferior overclockability.
Haswell introduced AVX2, extending AVX to support integers.
Silvermont also dropped hyperthreading.
Conspicuously absent: Itanium & IA64. This important piece of Intel's history tells a lot about how AMD was able to beat them to 64-bit support, on the desktop, and possibly even explains PAE. It might even explain why Intel continued to push x86 into low-power and mobile, in spite of the inherent advantages of a RISC ISA like ARM. Basically, every time Intel has ever tried to deviate from x86, they've gotten burned. I think they might've learned that lesson too well.
I can understand leaving out IA64 for a separate article, but then why are the other non-x86 ISA's included here?
Yeah, that.
Yes, and it ran like a dog due to its 2.5x multiplicator which left its pipeline starved most of the time; the MMX included a couple more stages to its pipeline, which offset the problem.
A Pentium 133 overclocked to 2x83=166 MHz (which was an unofficial speed found on many 430TX-based motherboards of the times) scored the same as a P200.
It is (indirectly), when mentioned that the L2 cache ran at half-speed on a daughter board.
It was pretty much to prepare the market to a return of the P6 architecture to the desktop; it was a glorified Pentium-M.
The Core 2 Quad if good for productivity work (I still have a few running at work). Forget about gaming or rendering with it, of course - powerhogs.
Worth noting too, is that Haswell had 2 spins, the second being dubbed "refresh" with slightly higher clock speed but also a better heat spreader paste.
Well, it was such an embarrassment... Imagine, Intel's been shouting that IA64 was the future of computing, they had HP selling off IA64-based servers left and right, they convinced Microsoft to compile Windows Server for IA-64... And nobody bought them. Even worse, as you said, AMD pulled AMD64 out of their hat, solving several flaws of the x86 on the way (doubling the registers was a boon for many a programmer).
With Intel trying to bury news sites with their paper Coffee Lake CPU launch, reminding readers of Intel's worst failure would look bad.