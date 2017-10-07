The History Of Intel CPUs

P6: The Pentium Pro Picture 12 of 36

Intel planned to quickly follow the Pentium up with the Pentium Pro based on its P6 architecture, but ran into technical difficulties. The Pentium Pro was considerably faster than the Pentium in 32-bit operations thanks to its Out-of-Order (OoO) design. It featured a significantly redesigned internal architecture that decoded instructions into micro-ops, which were then executed on general-purpose execution units. It also used a significantly extended 14-stage pipeline owing to the additional decoding hardware.



As the first Pentium Pro processors were targeted at the server market, Intel extended the address bus again to 36-bit and added its PAE technology that allowed it to support up to 64GB of RAM. This was far more than average users needed, but being able to support greater amounts of RAM was key to Intel's server customers.



The processor's cache system was reworked as well. The L1 cache was limited to two segmented 8KB caches, one for instructions and one for data. To make up for the 16KB deficit compared to the Pentium MMX, Intel placed between 256KB and 1MB of L2 cache on a separate chip attached to the CPU package. It connected to the CPU using a back-side-bus (BSB).



Intel initially planned to push the Pentium Pro out to consumers as well, but ultimately limited it as a server product. The Pentium Pro featured several revolutionary features, but it struggled against the Pentium and Pentium MMX in terms of performance. Both of the older Pentium parts were significantly faster at 16-bit operations, and 16-bit software was still heavily used back then. The processor also lacked support for the MMX instruction set, which resulted in the Pentium MMX outperforming the Pentium Pro in MMX-optimized software.



The Pentium Pro may have stood a chance in the consumer market, but it was also fairly expensive to produce due to the separate chip containing L2 cache. The fastest Pentium Pro processor ran at 200MHz, and it was crafted with transistors ranging between 500 and 350nm.