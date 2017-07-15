HTC Vive Setup Procedure

In the room-scale setup process, you must indicate the location of your monitor in relation to your play space before you can map out the size of your safe zone. This step sounds silly, but it actually accomplishes two things: It marks the center point of your play space and informs the default orientation for games to launch.
This step is somewhat misleading, though. Valve assumes that your display is next to your computer, but if, for example, your PC is in the living room and you’re using your TV as a display, you may need to point towards your computer so that your tether cable is behind you when you’re playing. Don’t get too close to your screen, though, lest you smash a Vive controller into your TV.
To calibrate, stand in the center of your play space with one of your Vive controllers in hand. Point the controller towards your monitor (or PC) then pull and hold the trigger down until the bar on the screen fills up.
