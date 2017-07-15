Login | Sign Up
Search

HTC Vive Setup Procedure

by
3 Comments
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • -
  • Latest in Virtual Reality
    'Raw Data' Hostile Takeover Update Brings PvP, Hallucinations
    News

    'Raw Data' Hostile Takeover Update Brings PvP, Hallucinations

    by
    You Can Get The Oculus Rift With Touch Controllers For $399 (For Now)
    News

    You Can Get The Oculus Rift With Touch Controllers For $399 (For Now)

    by
    Report: Oculus Prepping Qualcomm SoC-Based Standalone VR HMD
    News

    Report: Oculus Prepping Qualcomm SoC-Based Standalone VR HMD

    by
    Improvements To Windows Mixed Reality In Preview Build 16241
    News

    Improvements To Windows Mixed Reality In Preview Build 16241

    by
    Surprise Patch Gives 'Eve: Valkyrie' A Visual Overhaul
    News

    Surprise Patch Gives 'Eve: Valkyrie' A Visual Overhaul

    by
    Best Virtual Reality Headsets
    Best Picks

    Best Virtual Reality Headsets

    by

Setting Up HTC Vive

Picture 1 of 23

The HTC Vive is the most advanced VR system that you can buy for home use today. It allows you to use your hands to interact with digital environment, and it can track you in a space as large as 15 x 15 feet so you can move around within virtual worlds. The Vive system, which couples with Valve's Steam VR platform, also offers room for expansion with a proposed lineup of accessories that should hit the market later this year.

Setting up the Vive system isn’t complicated, but it does require some planning. You need a large enough play area, power for everything, and somewhere to mount the Lighthouse Base Stations tracking system. 

Follow this guide to avoid any unforeseen problems with your installation and configuration.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Take Stock Of Your Components

Picture 2 of 23

The HTC Vive package includes many components. Before you get started, you would be wise to take an inventory of the different parts and organize them into relevant groups.

You should put both Base Stations, the two long power cords, and the 50-foot sync cable into one group. The second group includes the Link Box, the short power cord, and the HDMI and USB cables. The Vive HMD and the two wand controllers form the third group.

The Vive package also includes a couple of extra pieces. You get a second foam face cushion and piece of rubber with a mild adhesive on both sides to hold the Link Box on your desktop. You’ll also find a pair of HTC earbuds in the box. Put the extra parts off to the side; you won’t need them for the setup process.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Software Installation: Vive Software

Picture 3 of 23

The Vive package includes all the hardware and none of the software--there's not even a driver disk in the box.

The instructions that come in the Vive’s shipping box direct you to download the Vive Setup software from www.vive.com/setup and install the Vive Desktop application, which provides a portal to Vive’s Viveport distribution platform. The Vive Desktop application also allows you to pair your phone to your Vive headset so that you can receive messages while in VR.

The Vive Setup software also checks your computer for Valve’s Steam application. If it finds Steam, it prompts you to log in. If not, the install proceeds to download Steam and install it for you.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Software Installation: Steam VR Only

Picture 4 of 23

The Vive Desktop application gives you access to Viveport and Bluetooth pairing, but it doesn’t install the drivers for the Vive HMD. If you don’t want Vive’s software on your computer, however, you aren’t forced to install it. You do need to have Steam and the SteamVR utility installed, though.

If by some chance you don’t have Steam on your gaming PC, you can download the client from www.steampowered.com. Once you have Steam running, open the Library and filter it for Tools. Locate SteamVR, right-click it, and select Install.

You can also wait until you’re ready to plug the headset in; when Steam detects a Vive HMD, it prompts you to install SteamVR if it isn’t already on the system.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Choose Your Play Space Wisely

Picture 5 of 23

Room-scale VR requires at least 5 x 6.5 feet of floor-to-ceiling open space, but you can make your play area as large as 15 x 15 feet. Room-scale VR is more enjoyable with larger tracking volumes, so find a space that’s as close to the maximum as possible. Not everyone has even the minimum space available, but it shouldn’t be hard to find room for standing/sitting VR experiences, which the Vive still offers.

Remember to take the desk area for your computer into consideration. Your PC must be within range of the Vive’s 15-foot tether cable. You also want your PC far enough away that your monitor won’t be within range of your wildly swinging arms.

It’s also important to avoid reflective surfaces. Mirrors, windows, display cases, and even hardwood and tile flooring can all negatively impact your Vive’s tracking accuracy.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Take Flooring Into Consideration

Picture 6 of 23

You should try to find an area in your house with soft flooring, such as carpet. Carpet can help prevent damage to your hardware in case you drop it, and it's a softer landing spot in case you lose your balance and wipe out while playing a game. Carpet is also helpful because it doesn’t reflect light the way hardwood and tile floors do, and reflections from sunlight and bright overhead lighting can affect tracking accuracy.

If you don’t have carpet, you should consider an area rug or exercise mat for your play space to soften the floor surface and avoid light reflection.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Base Station Placement

Picture 7 of 23

The placement of your Lighthouse Base Stations is of the utmost importance.

The Base Stations must be positioned diagonally across the room from each other and as high up the wall as possible so they can cover the entire play space in infrared light. The IR emitters in the Base Stations cast light in all directions (pyramid shape) at 120 degrees from the unit. You'll want the Base Stations positioned a couple of feet outside the tracking area so you don’t end up with blind spots. For the maximum play space set up, it’s best to place the Base Stations a few feet from the corner, so the Base Stations aren’t out of range from each other (necessary for optical sync).

It’s also important to consider where the power outlets are located when placing your Base Stations. The power cords that HTC provides for them are just 10 feet long, so unless you want to run an extension cord, you'll need to be relatively close to outlets.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Mounting The Base Stations

Picture 8 of 23

HTC provides speaker mounts that allow you to mount the Base Stations on the wall. The mounts include the hardware that you need to attach them to a wood or drywall surface. The screws that hold the mounts to the wall are thick, so it's best to drill a pilot hole before putting the screw into the wall. If you can't find a wall stud, or there isn't one in the spot you need to hang the hardware, the package includes plastic anchors that let you mount the screws to drywall.

You should place your Base Stations at least 6 feet above the ground, but mount them even higher if you're able. It’s best to mount the Base Stations above the head of the tallest person that will be using the Vive. You don’t want to be able to reach above the tracking range while playing.

The Base Stations should point downward at roughly a 30-degree angle so that the floor gets even infrared coverage from both of them.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Optical Sync

Picture 9 of 23

The Base Stations must be able to "see" each other’s IR lights so they can sync together. The visual range of the sensors is 18 feet, which isn’t wide enough to put the Base Stations in the corners of a 15x15-foot play area. The Base Stations' 120-degree range of coverage allows them to sync by line of sight in most cases. (Future Base Stations will cover a larger area). They don’t even have to be facing each other; they just have to be able to catch the light from the other unit at any angle.

For the optical sync setup, make sure that one of your Base Stations is set to channel C and the is set to channel B.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Cable Sync

Picture 10 of 23

There are situations, though, wherein optical sync is not possible. If your play area is in a bright room with a lot of sunlight and reflective surfaces, or you're setting up at an event with multiple Vive systems, you should connect the Base Stations with the included 50-foot sync cable. With the cable plugged in, the Base Stations don’t need to see the infrared light from the other one to triangulate your position because the synchronization data passes through the data cable.

When you’re using the sync cable, set one Base Station to channel A and the other one to channel B.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Plug In The Link Box

Picture 11 of 23

Once you have the Base Stations mounted, you can proceed to plug the Link Box into your computer.

The Link Box features power, USB, and HDMI ports on each side. The headset side is marked with orange highlights; the PC side is not highlighted.

Plug the power cord into the Link Box first, followed by the USB cable, and then the HDMI cable. The PC side of the USB cable must be plugged into a USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 port. The other end of the HDMI cable should be plugged into your graphics card.

The PC side of the Link Box also includes an optional mini-DisplayPort interface, which you can use if you don’t have a free HDMI port on your graphics card. You won’t find a mini-DisplayPort cable in the box with the Vive, but you can buy the cable from Vive.com.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Plug In The HMD

Picture 12 of 23

Once you have the Link Box plugged in, you can connect the HMD to it. The Vive headset includes the aforementioned 15 foot-long tether cable that carries data and power between the HMD and the computer. The end of the 3-in-1 cable features a power cable, USB, and HDMI port that correspond to the ports on the Link Box.

Order is important here: Plug the power cord in first, followed by the USB cord, and then the HDMI cable. If you plug in the Vive cables in the incorrect order, the HMD may not initialize properly in Steam VR.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Turn On The Vive Controllers

Picture 13 of 23

The Vive controllers come from the factory paired to your headset, and they should ship with a partial charge. All you have to do is press the button below the trackpad on each controller to turn them on.

Make sure that both the HMD and the controllers are within the range of the IR light pattern from the Base Stations when you turn on the controllers. You may have to move the HMD to wake it up before the controllers connect properly.

If you’ve already installed SteamVR, the client should open and detect your hardware. If not, you should get a prompt indicating that Steam detected a VR HMD and wants you to install the SteamVR client.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

SteamVR Setup: Room-Scale Or Standing Only?

Picture 14 of 23

When you start the SteamVR setup process, you choose which configuration you wish to use, room scale or standing only. Room scale lets you walk around in VR, and it's certainly preferable, but SteamVR and the Vive hardware also support standing-only configurations. Basically, if you can stretch your arms out and spin around without hitting anything, then you have space to use a Vive.

If you have enough space for room-scale, always choose that option, because it also supports standing and seated experiences without the need for recalibration.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Establish Tracking

Picture 15 of 23

Regardless which of the two options you choose (room scale or standing only), the software must establish a baseline tracking calibration. Hold the controllers and the headset within the range of the two Base Stations. The icons for the HMD and controller will light up when SteamVR detects the hardware.

If the icons don’t light up at this stage, ensure that the line of sight to each Base Station is clear and that you have ample charge in the controllers.

Once SteamVR establishes tracking, the setup process for room scale and standing only VR diverge from each other.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Room-Scale Setup: Locate Your Monitor

Picture 16 of 23

In the room-scale setup process, you must indicate the location of your monitor in relation to your play space before you can map out the size of your safe zone. This step sounds silly, but it actually accomplishes two things: It marks the center point of your play space and informs the default orientation for games to launch.

This step is somewhat misleading, though. Valve assumes that your display is next to your computer, but if, for example, your PC is in the living room and you’re using your TV as a display, you may need to point towards your computer so that your tether cable is behind you when you’re playing. Don’t get too close to your screen, though, lest you smash a Vive controller into your TV.

To calibrate, stand in the center of your play space with one of your Vive controllers in hand. Point the controller towards your monitor (or PC) then pull and hold the trigger down until the bar on the screen fills up.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Room-Scale Setup: Calibrate The Floor Position

Picture 17 of 23

Once you’ve established the Vive’s orientation, set the virtual floor height to match the real world. To do so, place the Vive HMD and the two controllers in the center of your desired play space, make sure that your body isn’t obstructing the view from either Base Station, and click the Calibrate Floor button with your mouse.

If the calibration fails, ensure that the Base Stations are configured correctly (optical vs. cable sync, as described previously) and that they can see each other. The calibration may fail if your room is too bright, or if there’s a reflective surface in the room. It may help to turn off the lights. If you have windows in that room, close the blinds or pull the shade.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Room-Scale Setup: Chaperone Barriers

Picture 18 of 23

With the floor height and the monitor direction established, you can proceed to map your safe play area. The HTC Vive includes a feature called the Chaperone that highlights the barriers of your safe play space within VR. For the Chaperone system to work, set the location of the virtual walls.

There are two ways to establish your Chaperone fence. The default process involves tracing the edges of your place space with a Vive wand controller. That works well if you want to trace an obscure shape for a safe zone around your furniture, but if you have a wide open space, you can speed up the process by switching to the advanced setup. With the advanced setup, just point out the corners of your safe zone, and SteamVR will figure out the rest.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Standing-Only Setup: Calibrate Center

Picture 19 of 23

The standing-only setup is quite different from the room-scale setup. Once you’ve established tracking, you'll calibrate the center position of your play volume, but not with the controller. Instead, you use the headset.

Stand in the center of your play area with the HMD in your hands while facing the direction you wish to make your default playing position. If you plan to play seated games, face your monitor during the calibration. For motion control games, you may want to set your default orientation to face away from your display to avoid potentially damaging it--it's all too easy to swing your controller outside of your play space when you're involved in an action-packed game. 

Once you’re in position, press the Calibrate Center button with your mouse, or pull the trigger on one of the Vive controllers to lock in your orientation. It’s important to keep the HMD as still as possible during this process, because setup will fail if the headset moves around during calibration.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Standing Only Setup: Floor Calibration

Picture 20 of 23

The floor calibration process for standing-only setups is the same as the room-scale process, if your Base Stations can see the headset and controllers when they're on the floor. Place your hardware on the ground in the center of your space and click the Calibrate Floor button to lock in your floor height.

Valve added an extra feature to the standing-only floor calibration process that lets you set the floor height manually in case your Base Stations don’t have a clear line of sight to the floor. Place the headset on a sturdy surface, hit the Calibrate Floor button, and enter how many inches or centimeters it is from the floor.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Configure SteamVR Settings

Picture 21 of 23

Once you have your play space configured, SteamVR will bring you to a short tutorial environment to teach you how to use your controllers and interact with virtual reality. After the orientation, you're free to start playing VR games, but you may want to run through the Settings menu first.

There you’ll find toggles to enable Bluetooth communication for wireless firmware updates and Base Station power control. You can also enable the Vive’s front-mounted camera, which is disabled by default. The Settings menu also lets you adjust your audio device preferences.

To access the SteamVR settings, click on the drop-down arrow in the top left corner of the SteamVR client window and select Settings.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

Set Up SteamVR Home Space

Picture 22 of 23

It’s time to put the headset on and pick up the motion controllers. The only thing left to do is personalize your SteamVR Home space.

SteamVR Home is Valve’s latest version of the SteamVR landing page. It allows you to customize your environment with photorealistic recreations of real places, or you can choose from a selection of 3D Home spaces. SteamVR Home also allows you to decorate your space with 3D objects, some of which you can unlock by playing VR games.

Your SteamVR Home space is where you’ll spend your time between games and experiences, so make it a place you enjoy visiting. Better yet, make it a place you want to show off. SteamVR Home is a social space that you can open up to friends or the public so you can socialize in virtual reality.

Welcome to the virtual universe.

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

MORE: Virtual Reality Peripherals And Accessories

About the author
Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Photo reports comments forum about this subject
3 comments
    Your comment
  • Chrysanthemum
    ??????????????????????VR???????????????????????????????????????????19????...?????????VR??????????????????...
    0
  • gergguy
    It's a strange time to have a setup guide for the HTC Vive. After the huge discount of the Rift/Touch bundle (here in the states at least), there should be a large amount of people setting up their new Oculus Rifts right about now. I'm not a fan boy or anything, I'm just sayin'.
    0
  • Dustin_45
    Do not buy! Mine broke after 7 months, and I've hand a horrible experience thus far with their support team. I have proof of p7rchase, yet in one example of their terrible support process, they want 48 hours to "verify the security of my account". I've spoken with so called supervisors and it just gets worse. It took a week of numerous hours following up to finally be able to send it in. I've spoken with a handful of ppl that have had similar experiences, and heard of many more. The content doesn't warrant a $700 purchase, that's another major issue. Lastly, it's a serious pain to setup, even though it should be very simple. Save yourself the headache and do not buy!!!!!
    0
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices