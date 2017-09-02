Top 25 Cryptocurrencies By Market Cap

by

Bitcoin

Created by an anonymous developer, Bitcoin came out in 2008. Whoever it was, the developer’s goal was to create a “peer to peer cash system that would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution.”

What Bitcoin did differently compared to other attempts at digital cash was implement a “blockchain” system that prevented double spending. Instead of using a trusted central party to verify all transactions, Bitcoin verifies transactions through its peer to peer network.

Bitcoin is not just the original cryptocurrency that allowed almost a thousand cryptocurrencies to bloom, but also the king of all cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin currently has a market capitalization (number of coins multiplied by value of each coin) of over $57 billion, or roughly 45% of the value of the whole cryptocurrency market.

Ethereum

The main promise of Ethereum is that it’s a Turing-complete “programmable blockchain” that allows developers to build all sorts of distributed apps and technologies that wouldn’t easily work on top of Bitcoin (as it stands today).

The Ethereum platform has enabled many companies to raise tens (or even hundreds) of millions of dollars in funding for their own Ethereum-based projects. This has further increased Ethereum’s value, reaching around half of Bitcoin’s market cap this year.

Ethereum has recently faced some scaling issues as the number of companies launching an “Initial Coin Offering” (ICO) has boomed. The network has been bogged down for many hours or even days at a time due to a handful of popular projects launching their own ICO to raise funds.

The developers behind the platform has promised both medium-term and long-term changes to solve this, including switching to a “Proof of Stake” (PoS) transaction verification system that’s supposed to be much more efficient than the Proof of Work (PoW) system that most cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, use.

Ripple

Ripple is a payment network that enables "secure, instant and nearly free global financial transactions of any size with no chargebacks."

Ripple is unlike most cryptocurrencies in that it doesn’t use a blockchain to establish consensus for transactions. Instead, it uses an iterative consensus process that makes it faster than the Bitcoin network, but may also leave it more exposed to attacks.

The developers of a rival network called “Stellar Lumens” that used the same consensus ledger as Ripple discovered that the system is unlikely to be safe when there is more than one node validating a transaction. However, Ripple strongly disagreed with the conclusion and claimed Stellar had incorrectly implemented the consensus mechanism and lacked some of the built-in protections that Ripple had supposedly built.

Ripple has seen some success in convincing large financial institutions, including Japan's largest banks, to test its blockchain and perhaps even implement it in the future.

Bitcoin Cash

Although it has only existed for a few weeks, Bitcoin Cash has already surged to top five in terms of market cap. That's because Bitcoin Cash is actually a fork of Bitcoin, supported by the biggest Bitcoin mining company as well as the manufacturer of Bitcoin mining chips (ASICs) -- Bitmain.

A fork happens when a group of developers decide they don’t like the direction of the current software roadmap and then take the existing code and add their own improvements to it. This creates a separate version of the previous software with its own roadmap.

Bitcoin Cash was created mainly because Bitmain didn’t like a feature called SegWit that Bitcoin recently implemented. SegWit allows for cheaper transactions (bad for miners such as Bitmain) and prefers bigger mining blocks (8MB vs 1MB for Bitcoin) as a solution to Bitcoin’s increasing scalability problem.

NEM

One of the things that sets the New Economy Movement (NEM) apart is its “Proof of Importance” (PoI) algorithm. Unlike PoW, which requires miners to use significant processing power to get new coins, or PoS, which requires users to already own a certain amount of coins in order to get new ones, PoI actually encourages users to spend their coins. The PoI algorithm tracks a user’s transactions to determine how important that user is to the overall NEM economy.

Bitcoin has been considered “digital gold,” and one of the main reasons for that description is its limited number of coins (a maximum of 21 million can ever be created). This means that Bitcoin’s value should keep rising over time as long as more people start buying Bitcoin. This should encourage a large portion of those who buy Bitcoin to hold it long term as opposed to spending it to purchase products.

NEM, on the other hand, encourages owners of its coins to spend them fast and furiously in order to gain even more NEM coins.

Litecoin

Litecoin was one of the very first “altcoins” to be created with the goal of being the “digital silver” to Bitcoin’s digital gold. Litecoin was also a fork of Bitcoin (as many cryptocurrencies were in the early days), but it could generate blocks four times faster and have four times the maximum number of coins (84 million).

It also uses a different mining algorithm, called “scrypt,” compared to Bitcoin, which uses SHA256. This gives Litecoin a mining decentralization advantage because people only need GPUs to mine Litecoin, as opposed to Bitcoin, where ASICs are required these days for any sort of mining reward.

More recently, the original developer of Litecoin committed to working full time on the cryptocurrency. He also set a mission for Litecoin to become a mature cryptocurrency where new innovations could be tested out before Bitcoin adopts them, too. This would make it safer for Bitcoin to adopt new technologies while also raising the importance of Litecoin on the market.

IOTA

IOTA is a cryptocurrency technology that targets the Internet of Things (IoT) and doesn’t use a blockchain in order to reduce the computational needs of the network and eliminate transaction fees.

IOTA’s breakthrough ledger technology is called “Tangle,” wherein the Sender in a transaction is required to do a proof of work that approves two transactions. This removes dedicated miners who are needed to verify transactions on most other cryptocurrencies. It also makes the system more decentralized because every user essentially becomes a “node” in the network.

Another remarkable thing about IOTA is that it becomes faster the more users perform transactions, because all of those users are also required to verify other transactions. This is the opposite of most other cryptocurrencies that tend to become slower as more people use them and require new solutions to increase scalability.

NEO

NEO, previously called “Antshares,” is often called the “Chinese Ethereum” because it has many of the same goals as Ethereum and is developed in China, unlike the majority of other cryptocurrencies that are developed in the U.S. or Europe. Being in China may also give it some advantages due to potentially improved relationships with both regulators and local Chinese businesses that may prefer adopting it over a Western cryptocurrency.

NEO is a smart contract platform that enables all sorts of financial contracts and even third-party distributed applications to be developed on top of it, much like Ethereum. Unlike Ethereum, where developers can only use its own JavaScript-like “Solidity” programming language, NEO allows developers to use any coding language they like.

Dash

Dash is a more private version of Bitcoin that offers faster transactions (InstantSend technology), as well as anonymous transactions (PrivateSend technology). It also has decentralized governance, which makes it the first decentralized autonomous organization.

Dash uses a two-tier architecture for its network. The first tier consists of miners who secure the network and write transactions to the blockchain, and the second tier is made of “masternodes.” Masternodes relay Dash transactions and enable the InstantSend and PrivateSend types of transactions.

Anyone can set up a masternode as long as you lock at least 1,000 DASH coins on their server. Masternodes earn money for those who operate them, which encourages people to run these masternodes and enable DASH’s advanced features.

Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is the original version of Ethereum; the new “Ethereum” is a fork of this original version. The split happened when a decentralized autonomous organization built on top of the original Ethereum was hacked. “The DAO,” as this organization was called, acted as a venture capital fund for future distributed applications that would be built on top of Ethereum.

One hacker took advantage of a loophole in the Ethereum code that allowed him to siphon a third of this organization’s money (around $50 million at the time). As a solution, the Ethereum developers proposed doing a “hard fork” that would be incompatible with the previous version and would be able to deny the hacker the funds that he stole.

However, not everyone switched over to the “new” Ethereum fork because they still believed in Ethereum’s original promise of standing against financial corruption and changes to the network based on a human's whim. To them, this is what the new Ethereum became when the developers decided to essentially “bail out” the DAO and saved it from the hacker by forking the entire platform.

Therefore, those who preferred the more immutable nature of the original Ethereum decided to stick to Ethereum Classic. As such, it has remained one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Qtum

Qtum is a merger of Bitcoin and Ethereum’s technologies that targets business applications. It also uses an efficient PoS system to increase the efficiency of network transactions.

The underlying technology uses an “Account Abstraction Layer” that acts as a bridge between the Ethereum Virtual Machine and the Unspent Transaction Output model of Bitcoin Core. This gives the network Bitcoin’s reliability while enabling the development of smart contracts and distributed applications (DApps), similarly to how it works on the Ethereum network.

The development team believes that Qtum’s applications should be easier to develop and that they should also be more secure than those on the Ethereum network. They further believe that the industries that will benefit most from its platform will be mobile telecommunications, counterfeit protection, finance, industrial logistics (shipping, warranty, etc), and manufacturing.

Stratis

Stratis is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform that aims to provide solutions for corporations in the financial sector by allowing these companies to build their own private blockchains on top of the Stratis platform. Not all companies may want to have their transactions out in the open for anyone to track, especially if the cryptocurrency platforms they have to use lack private transactions features. This is where a platform such as Stratis can be helpful.

Stratis also uses C#, one of the most popular programming languages in the enterprise sector, which could give it a leg up over other similar platforms. Stratis also allows companies to implement features seen on other platforms such as Ethereum or Waves on their own private blockchains.

Monero

Monero is one of the private transactions-capable cryptocurrencies with the most active communities because of its open and privacy-focused ideals. Many consider it the most private cryptocurrency, especially after a recent Europol bust where the only cryptocurrency transactions that couldn’t be traced were Monero transactions.

Monero’s privacy is guaranteed by a ring signature algorithm, which means that the coins are “mixed” at the protocol level, which according to Monero developers, makes transactions “untraceable.”

Monero’s coins are also fungible, which means there won’t be any way for an exchange or for vendors to block certain Monero coins. All Monero coins will be interchangeable with others.

OmiseGO

OmiseGO is a public Ethereum-based financial technology that can be used in digital wallets and enables peer-to-peer exchanges of fiat currency (USD, Euro, etc.) and cryptocurrency in real time. The goal of the project is to “unbank” users, or in other words, to disrupt the banking industry by making people realize they don’t need a bank account to use digital money.

According to the OmiseGO developers, “anyone will be able to conduct financial transactions such as payments, remittances, payroll deposit, B2B commerce, supply-chain finance, loyalty programs, asset management and trading, and other on-demand services, in a completely decentralized and inexpensive way.”

The OmiseGO decentralized exchange doesn’t treat fiat currencies any better than the cryptocurrencies on its network, which means the system is constructed so that the best currencies win.

BitConnect

BitConnect is a blockchain-based lending platform where users can purchase BitConnect coins with Bitcoin and then lend those Bitconnect coins to others for a profit. According to the developers, BitConnect lenders can expect to gain a profit of up to 40% per month, which sounds quite incredible, and perhaps too good to be true. This has led some to believe that BitConnect may be a scam.

BitConnect is ranked #15 by market cap, so it looks like quite a few people have bought into the promises of the platform. Whether it’s a sustainable project remains to be seen, but it may be a good idea to look elsewhere if you’re considering investing in some cryptocurrency.

Waves

Waves is a platform that’s similar to Ethereum in that anyone can create and launch their own digital asset/token on top of it. However, Waves has more limited programming features. The developers claim this reduces the attack surface, making the platform more secure.

The Waves platform enables its own decentralized exchange, so owners of any Waves digital asset can directly exchange their coins/assets with any other owner of a Waves token straight from the Waves platform.

Waves also offers users the ability to convert fiat currency into tokens that exist on the platform. For instance, owners of USD can purchase wUSD tokens, which maintain their stable USD value. This feature allow Waves users to transfer the fiat tokens at much faster speeds on the blockchain than transferring regular USD via banks.

EOS

EOS is yet another Ethereum competitor that uses a “Delegated Proof of Stake” (DPOS) system, which supposedly improves on the regular PoS system because users can delegate their voting rights to others in the network in order to decrease transaction verification times and make the network run more efficiently.

EOS also separates read and write actions to increase speed and enables public and private blockchains to communicate asynchronously. Instead of long addresses, users of the platform can also create account names, and those accounts can have different permission levels.

With EOS, you can also roll back changes to fix serious bugs if a supermajority of users agree to the changes. Presumably, this is done to avoid the same situation that created Ethereum Classic and the new Ethereum fork.

BitShares

BitShares is one of the first cryptocurrency platforms to allow the creation of decentralized autonomous organizations and also one of the first decentralized exchanges. These allow users to more easily exchange their cryptocurrencies without worrying about whether or not the exchange will allow them to withdraw the money or about the exchanges getting hacked.

Although decentralized exchanges sound good in theory, so far none has gained critical mass. Cryptocurrency users tend to go where the highest volume of transactions happen, which right now happens to be a few popular centralized exchanges. This may change in the future if some events, such as major hacks, push users away to these more secure decentralized exchanges.

Like EOS, BitShares uses a DPOS system. This is no coincidence; the creator of EOS, Daniel Larimer, was also the original creator of Bitshares.

Zcash

Zcash is the next generation of the Zerocoin protocol, which aimed to create the first truly anonymous cryptocurrency. It uses a recently invented, breakthrough technology called Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge (zk-SNARK)--a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography.

“Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself.

Although Zcash has the potential to be the most private cryptocurrency around, comments made by the developers, as well as the initial “trusted setup” for the secret key, have given many privacy-focused people pause when deciding whether or not they can trust it. This is why although it may not be as technically impressive, Monero remains the most privacy-focused cryptocurrency right now, and it has real-world data to prove it.

TenX

TenX is a cryptocurrency payment platform that includes a wallet, physical debit card, bank account, ATM access, and other features. The goal of this project is to make it easier to spend cryptocurrencies in the “real world.” As of now, TenX supports some of the major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DASH, as well as all Ethereum-based tokens. The developers plan to add more cryptocurrencies in the future.

The TenX exchange and spending fees are 0%, but you’ll have to pay fees for the physical and virtual cards that will hold your money. There is a 200 Euro ATM withdrawal and a 2,500 Euro daily spending limit. Upgraded accounts can withdraw up to 1,000 Euro and spend up to 20,000 Euro per day.

Tether

Tether is a special kind of cryptocurrency in that its value is anchored to the U.S. dollar. That means it allows people to store their USD in a cryptocurrency that doesn’t see the same kind of volatility that cryptocurrencies see on a daily basis.

Traders, especially, can store their money in Tether whenever the market is going down, taking the value of all cryptocurrencies with it. When the market is showing signs of recovery, they can start trading other cryptocurrencies again.

The company behind Tether claims the coins are backed 1-to-1 by USD reserves and that its holdings are published daily, and frequently audited. However, the company also says it won’t, itself, convert your Tether coins to USD. You will have to exchange your tether to other currencies via online exchanges.

STEEM

STEEM is “social networking with rewards,” according to the team behind it. The main site to take advantage of the STEEM blockchain is Steemit.com, which is maintained by the same STEEM developers. Steemit is a Reddit competitor where people can earn money by posting, commenting, and upvoting other people’s posts. The social media site that’s powered by STEEM is still small right now, but some of the regular and original authors can now earn more than $1,000 a day.

Because of its small user base (under 1 million users), Steemit still feels a little rough around the edges compared to the much more mature Reddit website, but as the site and the STEEM rewards platform becomes more popular, that is likely to change.

The Steemit community is quite active and seems to believe strongly in the platform. Getting paid to post on a social media site sure sounds like a better way to spend your time online than making similar posts on Reddit, Twitter, or Facebook for free. More people may eventually agree to that conclusion once they hear about the STEEM platform.

Bytecoin

Bytecoin is another privacy-focused cryptocurrency that uses the same Cryptonote ring signature-based technology to make the transactions anonymous. According to the developers, no one can identify who sent the money, who the receiver was, and what amount of money was transferred.

The processing of the transactions is done by the whole network of users, but no one participant has access to the details of any given transaction. As all the users are effectively “miners,” too, they're rewarded with coins based on how many computational resources they commit to the network. This architecture also makes Bytecoin one of the few cryptocurrencies that requires no fees for transactions.

Bytecoin uses the “CryptoNight” Proof of Work system so that only CPUs can be used for mining instead of powerful GPUs or ASICs.

Status

Status is a “decentralized mobile messaging platform” that's built on Ethereum. Beyond encrypted and peer-to-peer messaging that’s censorship-resistant, it also offers users the ability to send payments and smart contracts to friends from within chats.

Status’ “Discover” feature allows users to, well, discover other people interested in the same topics and distributed applications. Status incorporates an Ethereum browser, too, which means users will be able to interact with other Ethereum-based DApps from within Status.

Regardless whether Status is successful in building its platform, it may pave the way forward for other messaging applications to adopt a blockchain-based P2P architecture that also brings them the necessary funding through ICOs.

Lisk

Lisk aims to be the first “modular blockchain,” where each distributed app on top of it is not just a token (as in Ethereum’s case), but its own blockchain (or sidechain). The developers gave a few example for how this technology could be used:

  • Decentralized storage can be done on a stand-alone blockchain or on Lisk.
  • Anonymous transactions can be done on a stand-alone blockchain or on Lisk.
  • A social blogging system can be done on a stand-alone blockchain or on Lisk.

The list goes on. The sidechains are operated using the same DPoS system used by the parent Lisk blockchain, and they're secured by the top 101 delegates. These top delegates are decided based on the weight of the voting of other users in the network.

