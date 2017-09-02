Top 25 Cryptocurrencies By Market Cap

OmiseGO is a public Ethereum-based financial technology that can be used in digital wallets and enables peer-to-peer exchanges of fiat currency (USD, Euro, etc.) and cryptocurrency in real time. The goal of the project is to “unbank” users, or in other words, to disrupt the banking industry by making people realize they don’t need a bank account to use digital money.
According to the OmiseGO developers, “anyone will be able to conduct financial transactions such as payments, remittances, payroll deposit, B2B commerce, supply-chain finance, loyalty programs, asset management and trading, and other on-demand services, in a completely decentralized and inexpensive way.”
The OmiseGO decentralized exchange doesn’t treat fiat currencies any better than the cryptocurrencies on its network, which means the system is constructed so that the best currencies win.