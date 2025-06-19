Maker of world's largest AI chips victim of crypto scam — Cerebras confirms coin launched in its name is fake, X account compromised by hackers

Cerebras, the maker of the world's largest AI chips, has confirmed to Tom's Hardware that its X account was hacked as part of a fraudulent cryptocurrency launch that includes a fake crypto coin being launched under its company name.

A coin launched on June 15 under the name Cerebras, with the token $CEREBRAS, immediately raised suspicions from industry trackers, who noted that the coin could indeed be some kind of rug pull or scam.

This coin launched now and it might be a RUG💀Avoid betting on this one!📈 Token: $CEREBRAS📍CA: EHbyWyh5P3hDJgnLQvmedDuhgagrP5cT5e9VoVULzBLV✅Calling GEMs Here : https://t.co/DHjpzgLhAf pic.twitter.com/eq7lLIMUVeJune 15, 2025

Company staffers, including Director of Product Marketing James Wang and CEO Andrew Feldman, were quick to dispel any notion that the company had launched a coin.

A couple of days later, the Cerebras X account was compromised to promote a crypto scheme. "The official Cerebras Systems X account has been taken over by unauthorized parties to promote a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme," the company told Tom's Hardware. While the posts sent out while the account was compromised appear to have been deleted, the Contact Address pushed out appears to have matched the initial fake coin spotted by observers, suggesting the launch and the hack are linked.

"Please be aware: Cerebras does not, and will never, launch or endorse any cryptocurrency or token. We are working to regain control of the account. Stay alert and protect yourself from scams."

At the time of publication, Cerebras appears to have re-established control over its X account, with no suspicious activity in the past 24 hours.

Cerebras is a leading manufacturer of massive AI chips, and claims to be the only company in the world building AI hardware at wafer-scale. It holds the world record for LLM inference speed on the 400B parameter Llama 4 Maverick model, clocking over 2,500 t/s, more than double the output performance of Nvidia's flagship solution. Cerebras filed for IPO in October of 2024 and boasts some astonishing hardware, including a 900,000-core AI processor equivalent to 62 Nvidia H100 GPUs.

