Tom's Hardware's Custom Core i9 De-Lidder

Several generations ago, Intel stopped using solder between the die and the IHS for all of its processors. That doesn't help average users, and it certainly penalizes overclockers.
Without getting into the details, processor temperatures have greatly increased since Intel switched to thermal paste instead of solder. Initially, this change only affected the Socket 11xx processors. Intel spared processors with more than four cores, but that changed with the Skylake-X generation. Now, whether you like it or not, it's thermal paste for everyone!
"Delidding" is becoming more and more popular, and tools to facilitate manipulation have emerged. Unfortunately (or not), the latest Core i9 processors are very new, and we haven't found any tools available on the market. No problem, let's make one!
So we will take you through a small journey spanning the design and testing of our tool, and you will see that we made it indestructible!
"Delid with me if you want to live!"
At the time Intel were accused of doing this as a marketing strategy. Well it would appear that it was just good old common sense. Why did they remove the solder? It could be for any number of reasons.
We can safely say that Intel know exactly what they are doing, because they alone have all the information and data required to make such a decision. I would guess it caused a problem that outweighed the thermal benefits it offered.
I remember a previous thread ended up with some very expensive cooling solutions. I seem to remember some time ago someone was attempting to make a processor socket cooler. The processor pins made the normal contact with the metal in the socket holes and a ceramic under side that was actively cooled. The pins of course go all the way up to the processor die. The socket cooler was on the underside and a liquid AIO cooler fitted normally.
In theory this looked a good way to move forward. This would also avoid having to delid the processor. Why are there so few socket cooling solutions?
Yes I'm sure there is a good reason they use the worst thermal paste they can find too.
It is true that if you get soldering wrong, it can make the CPU unusable with time, using TIM is a better idea as it's more tolerant of mistakes and flaws in application. For run of the mill CPUs it makes perfect sense to use paste instead of soldering. On server CPUs, with 24/7 use a good thermal solution is necessary, so soldering is used, this is also why there's a premium on Intel server CPUs. 24/7 usage and warranty for normal use.
With this processor, we're talking, "Enthusiast's" you're already paying a premium for an unlocked processor to overclock, why not solder which IS the best thermal transfer solution and just charge a premium cost on top of that?
Big Business decision, "Enthusiast's" are going to push their CPU to the limits, so any flaws in the solder job will become apparent. This is a risk to the CPU manufacturer, having to warranty, "Enthusiast's" CPUs, putting in TIM means a real, "Enthusiast's" is going to delid the processor for the best thermal performance, thus voiding the warranty. Even if they don't, they don't have to deal with solder failure either, it's a win for them lose for the customer.
Enthusiasts, are a very small portion of the market, Intel isn't going to go broke soldering "Enthusiast's" CPUs and warranty them. This is just a big middle-finger to the "Enthusiasts" and plain greed, the only reason that makes sense.
How did you guys mesure the processor? This would be a cool project, but I dont want to take my steel capiper to my PCB