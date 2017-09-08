Tom's Hardware's Custom Core i9 De-Lidder

by
11 Comments
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • $979.99 Newegg
  • Latest in CPUs
    Intel Core i9-7920X Delidded, Massive HCC Die Exposed
    News

    Intel Core i9-7920X Delidded, Massive HCC Die Exposed

    by
    CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked
    Feature

    CPU Performance In VR: 11 Games Benchmarked

    by
    Hot Chips 2017: A Closer Look At Google's TPU v2
    News

    Hot Chips 2017: A Closer Look At Google's TPU v2

    by
    Ryzen 7 and 1080 Ti Giveaway!
    News

    Ryzen 7 and 1080 Ti Giveaway!

    by
    Ryzen Threadripper 1900X Available, Bootable NVMe RAID Support Comes To X399
    News

    Ryzen Threadripper 1900X Available, Bootable NVMe RAID Support Comes To X399

    by
    AMD Threadripper BIOS Reporting Wrong Temps?
    News

    AMD Threadripper BIOS Reporting Wrong Temps?

    by

To Delid At Any Price

Picture 1 of 23

Several generations ago, Intel stopped using solder between the die and the IHS for all of its processors. That doesn't help average users, and it certainly penalizes overclockers.

Without getting into the details, processor temperatures have greatly increased since Intel switched to thermal paste instead of solder. Initially, this change only affected the Socket 11xx processors. Intel spared processors with more than four cores, but that changed with the Skylake-X generation. Now, whether you like it or not, it's thermal paste for everyone!

"Delidding" is becoming more and more popular, and tools to facilitate manipulation have emerged. Unfortunately (or not), the latest Core i9 processors are very new, and we haven't found any tools available on the market. No problem, let's make one!

So we will take you through a small journey spanning the design and testing of our tool, and you will see that we made it indestructible!

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Modeling The CPU

Picture 2 of 23

Drawing the processor is the first step of our design flow. We grabbed our i7-7800X, the cheapest of the Skylake-X processors, to model (and risk). There's no need to dwell on unnecessary details such as engravings or gold contacts. On the other hand, it is essential to respect the dimensions so we don't damage the chip when we place it in the tool. We detailed the small components in front of the IHS: we will have to be very careful not to destroy them.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Simple, But Risky

Picture 3 of 23

Technically the operation isn't that complicated. We just need to hold the PCB (in green on the diagram) stationary and then push the IHS (in gray) with a slide and a screw (in purple). The IHS will start to move forward if you place enough force on it, and the glue that binds the two parts together will gradually give. Then you can disassemble the processor and replace the thermal paste. We will have to be especially careful not to advance the IHS too much, or it will tear off the black components!

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Careful Design

Picture 4 of 23

The main part of the tool will have several components: In green: the surface where the processor will rest - In yellow: a pocket to allow movement of the capacitors under the processor - In dark blue: a stop to prevent the processor from sliding when we tighten the screw - In orange: openings for your fingers that facilitate the installation and removal of the CPU - In light blue: the surface that slides inside the tool - In pink: the guide surface that prevents the slide from moving at an angle.

This all sounds simple, but the slightest error will cost us a processor and more than 10 hours of work, so we must be cautious.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

The Constraints of Machines

Picture 5 of 23

With a traditional machine, each pocket has to be designed and machined with rectilinear trajectories. The blue overlay indicates the moving tool. The process is relatively simple but time-consuming. Luckily that machine was not available, and we were able to secure a small time slot on a CNC machine.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Final Preview

Picture 6 of 23

This is what the tool looks like when we model it with CAD tools (computer-aided design). Here the tool is in its CPU delidding configuration. The CPU is blocked in by the black part underneath, and the red "X" prevents it from moving upward.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Multipurpose Component

Picture 7 of 23

This is the configuration to reattach the processor once you have replaced the thermal paste. As you can see, for reasons of cost and machining time, we use the red part for both configurations.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Programming The Machine

Picture 8 of 23

Now that we've designed the tool, it is necessary to create the program that we will use on the production machine. FAO (computer-aided manufacturing) makes life simpler, but it still requires some human work. Ludovic, a friend and colleague, and I worked hard on the design. More than ever, alertness is required: a wrong safety distance or a poor tool parameter could damage the production machine during machining. Once we have instructed the computer the order in which we want to perform the operations, we define the tools, speeds, and finishing passes. A program is generated with hundreds of lines of code that will tell the machine what to do, where to go, how fast to go, and what tool to use.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Calibration

Picture 9 of 23

We move on to serious things. After we completed the programs defining the trajectories, we have to tell the machine where the part is located. Again, the operator must not be distracted. Otherwise, thousands of euros of equipment will be damaged.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Machining and Finishing

Picture 10 of 23

To save time, the initial machining is done with a larger tool that works quickly. The surfaces are coarse, but the bulk of the work is done. This is what the tool looks like at the end of the rough sketches. Then it is the finishing tool's turn (visible in this image) to take action.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Job Done!

Picture 11 of 23

Once finished, we can remove the part from the machine so we can move on to building the slide assembly and the retention mechanism. Ludovic sticks to it while I rework the freshly machined piece. Savvy machinists will probably grind their teeth when they see this assembly, but bear in mind that our goal was to make a single prototype and not a mass production part. The machine could not be "decommissioned" from its usual activity.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Tapping

Picture 12 of 23

We reach the goal, but now have to create the threads that will hold the screws in place. We make these threads with a tapping arm. You can carry out this operation by hand, but using this "assistant" is faster and ensures perfect accuracy.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Assembly Begins

Picture 13 of 23

This image shows the completed body of the tool. All the operations have gone well, so now it is time to assemble our prototype.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

CPU? Check.

Picture 14 of 23

The processor returns for our first check of the tool. It is too early to claim a victory, but it is not bad!

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Installing The Slide

Picture 15 of 23

The slide installation is also a success. The guidance is perfect; there is no force required to move the slide back and forth fluidly. On the right side of the tool, you can see the stainless-steel screw that will advance the slide. One turn of the screw will advance the plate only 1 mm, and no more, so we don't shatter the CPU.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

The Completed Assembly

Picture 16 of 23

Finally, the adjustments are finished, and the tool only lacks the star of the day; the Core i7-7800X. Hopefully, this day will not be his last... the pressure is definitely rising!

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

The End Result

Picture 17 of 23

In the euphoria of the moment we forgot to take the picture. The most important thing is that the delidding worked perfectly! Here you can see the processor without its IHS.

Unlike the usual processors, the Skylake-X's have two superimposed PCBs. We don't know why Intel chose to use a second PCB, but it makes it impossible to delid the CPU with a normal razor blade; the inner glue is unreachable.

This makes delidding more difficult because the processor is larger and there are two levels of glue layers. It takes more force to slide the IHS, which is why we made our tool of aluminum and not plastic. Probably a bit of overkill, but when you can...

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Ergonomics Validated!

Picture 18 of 23

Before applying metallic thermal paste, we test the processor quickly to check that it is still functional. A sigh of relief escapes when the X299 Xpower's BIOS appears! In passing, we check that the openings of the tool are wide enough for our fingers.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Rigorous Insulation

Picture 19 of 23

The metallic thermal paste is conductive, so we recommend that you put an insulating product on the small components around the die, especially those we marked in pink. For those in yellow, it's up to you, but we covered everything to be safe. You can use black silicone glue to insulate, or even nail polish. Now you can put your favorite paste on the die and arrange the glue on the IHS to prevent it from moving when the processor is not in the socket.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Mode examples

Picture 20 of 23

We have applied Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut thermal paste instead of liquid metal. It's one of the best on the market (see our comparison). Despite its delicate application and constraints (high electrical conductivity, very liquid), it offers the best heat transfer between a die and its IHS, as we proved in in our Core i7-7700K extreme overclocking article.

What did we use for the components around the die? Simple nail polish!

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Positioning and Re-gluing

Picture 21 of 23

The "X" piece places pressure on the IHS so we can glue it to the package at the correct height. If it is too high, you will have a bad IHS-to-die contact and high temperatures. If the IHS is too low, the die might break under pressure.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

Soon We Test!

Picture 22 of 23

Now the tool is 100% functional, but it lacks a name...you can comment below if you have ideas. A big thank you to Ludovic for his help with the programming and machining. We hope that you like this report and that it demonstrates, if you had any doubt, that overclockers do more than just press buttons! We will present the results of the delidding operation in an article dedicated to overclocking the 7900X. Meanwhile, a small tease: our tests with the GTX 1080 Ti Lightning under liquid nitrogen are coming very soon!

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: De-Lidding and Overclocking Core i7-7700K

MORE: Extreme Overclocking: 10 Ryzen CPUs Under LN2

About the author
Jean Michel "Wizerty" Tisserand

Jean-Michel "Wizerty" Tisserand is a French extreme overclocker, and former OC world champion. Passionate and curious, he's always into pushing hardware to its limits. Willing to transmit his knowledge, he created the French Overclocking Federation, and writes merciless hardware torture articles!

Read more
Create a new thread in the Photo reports comments forum about this subject
11 comments
    Your comment
  • AndrewJacksonZA
    Hmmm... Taking inspiration from both the big X cross-bar and the fact that it's Skylake-X, I say "The X-inator!"

    "Delid with me if you want to live!"
    1
  • Kridian
    Hmm, Firefox does not like your image carousel Tom's. Works with Opera & Chrome - no problem.
    0
  • SockPuppet
    It's BS that this needs to even be a thing in the first place. Intel management couldn't possibly get any dumber. What a <mod edit>.

    <Moderator Warning: Watch your language on this site>
    1
  • doesitmatter
    Building on AndrewJacksonZA's idea to use the X in the name, I personally like "The Skylake-X-poser" (or more succinctly, "The X-poser"), since the idea is to expose the die.
    0
  • ElMojoMikeo
    There is usually some common sense attached to Intel decisions. Not always appreciated at the time but usually when you look back you can see why. As an example the XEON 2687W vs 3970X. Essentially the same processor the XEON eight cores and locked. The X processor six cores ( two disabled ) and unlocked. The reasoning behind the two disabled cores was clock speed increases on eight cores caused thermal problems.

    At the time Intel were accused of doing this as a marketing strategy. Well it would appear that it was just good old common sense. Why did they remove the solder? It could be for any number of reasons.

    We can safely say that Intel know exactly what they are doing, because they alone have all the information and data required to make such a decision. I would guess it caused a problem that outweighed the thermal benefits it offered.

    I remember a previous thread ended up with some very expensive cooling solutions. I seem to remember some time ago someone was attempting to make a processor socket cooler. The processor pins made the normal contact with the metal in the socket holes and a ceramic under side that was actively cooled. The pins of course go all the way up to the processor die. The socket cooler was on the underside and a liquid AIO cooler fitted normally.

    In theory this looked a good way to move forward. This would also avoid having to delid the processor. Why are there so few socket cooling solutions?
    -3
  • silvermoongoddess
    Why have an X in the name? - Is it some 1960s-throwback-macho-thing? "Overclocker's CPU Upgrade Assistant" sounds good to me; if perhaps maybe a little long-winded.
    0
  • AgentLozen
    I'd love to see thermal benchmarks on a Skylake X that's been delidded.
    0
  • killerchickens
    How about "Crap TIM Removers".
    1
  • killerchickens
    Anonymous said:
    There is usually some common sense attached to Intel decisions. Not always appreciated at the time but usually when you look back you can see why. As an example the XEON 2687W vs 3970X. Essentially the same processor the XEON eight cores and locked. The X processor six cores ( two disabled ) and unlocked. The reasoning behind the two disabled cores was clock speed increases on eight cores caused thermal problems.

    At the time Intel were accused of doing this as a marketing strategy. Well it would appear that it was just good old common sense. Why did they remove the solder? It could be for any number of reasons.

    We can safely say that Intel know exactly what they are doing, because they alone have all the information and data required to make such a decision. I would guess it caused a problem that outweighed the thermal benefits it offered.

    I remember a previous thread ended up with some very expensive cooling solutions. I seem to remember some time ago someone was attempting to make a processor socket cooler. The processor pins made the normal contact with the metal in the socket holes and a ceramic under side that was actively cooled. The pins of course go all the way up to the processor die. The socket cooler was on the underside and a liquid AIO cooler fitted normally.

    In theory this looked a good way to move forward. This would also avoid having to delid the processor. Why are there so few socket cooling solutions?


    Yes I'm sure there is a good reason they use the worst thermal paste they can find too.
    0
  • Altherix
    Anonymous said:
    There is usually some common sense attached to Intel decisions. Not always appreciated at the time but usually when you look back you can see why. As an example the XEON 2687W vs 3970X. Essentially the same processor the XEON eight cores and locked. The X processor six cores ( two disabled ) and unlocked. The reasoning behind the two disabled cores was clock speed increases on eight cores caused thermal problems.

    At the time Intel were accused of doing this as a marketing strategy. Well it would appear that it was just good old common sense. Why did they remove the solder? It could be for any number of reasons.

    We can safely say that Intel know exactly what they are doing, because they alone have all the information and data required to make such a decision. I would guess it caused a problem that outweighed the thermal benefits it offered.

    I remember a previous thread ended up with some very expensive cooling solutions. I seem to remember some time ago someone was attempting to make a processor socket cooler. The processor pins made the normal contact with the metal in the socket holes and a ceramic under side that was actively cooled. The pins of course go all the way up to the processor die. The socket cooler was on the underside and a liquid AIO cooler fitted normally.

    In theory this looked a good way to move forward. This would also avoid having to delid the processor. Why are there so few socket cooling solutions?
    I use to think that too, but you apply logic to it and it doesn't make any sense other than a Big Business Strategy.

    It is true that if you get soldering wrong, it can make the CPU unusable with time, using TIM is a better idea as it's more tolerant of mistakes and flaws in application. For run of the mill CPUs it makes perfect sense to use paste instead of soldering. On server CPUs, with 24/7 use a good thermal solution is necessary, so soldering is used, this is also why there's a premium on Intel server CPUs. 24/7 usage and warranty for normal use.

    With this processor, we're talking, "Enthusiast's" you're already paying a premium for an unlocked processor to overclock, why not solder which IS the best thermal transfer solution and just charge a premium cost on top of that?

    Big Business decision, "Enthusiast's" are going to push their CPU to the limits, so any flaws in the solder job will become apparent. This is a risk to the CPU manufacturer, having to warranty, "Enthusiast's" CPUs, putting in TIM means a real, "Enthusiast's" is going to delid the processor for the best thermal performance, thus voiding the warranty. Even if they don't, they don't have to deal with solder failure either, it's a win for them lose for the customer.

    Enthusiasts, are a very small portion of the market, Intel isn't going to go broke soldering "Enthusiast's" CPUs and warranty them. This is just a big middle-finger to the "Enthusiasts" and plain greed, the only reason that makes sense.
    0
  • Ne0Wolf7
    Hey, i didnt realize thats all a deliding tool is... I have a haswell chip...... And a 3D printer.........
    How did you guys mesure the processor? This would be a cool project, but I dont want to take my steel capiper to my PCB
    0
Also for cpus
Intel Core i7-4790
No Review
$307.27 On Amazon
Intel 520 Series SSD 240GB
No Review
$109.99 On Amazon
Intel Pentium G3258
No Review
$70.00 On Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices