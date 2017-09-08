Tom's Hardware's Custom Core i9 De-Lidder

To Delid At Any Price Picture 1 of 23

Several generations ago, Intel stopped using solder between the die and the IHS for all of its processors. That doesn't help average users, and it certainly penalizes overclockers.

Without getting into the details, processor temperatures have greatly increased since Intel switched to thermal paste instead of solder. Initially, this change only affected the Socket 11xx processors. Intel spared processors with more than four cores, but that changed with the Skylake-X generation. Now, whether you like it or not, it's thermal paste for everyone!

"Delidding" is becoming more and more popular, and tools to facilitate manipulation have emerged. Unfortunately (or not), the latest Core i9 processors are very new, and we haven't found any tools available on the market. No problem, let's make one!

So we will take you through a small journey spanning the design and testing of our tool, and you will see that we made it indestructible!

