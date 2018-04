Motherboard Two: Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero X470 Wi-Fi Picture 11 of 12

Only the motherboard manufacturers know why boards have funny names. But despite its puzzlingly complex moniker, the Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero X470 Wi-Fi certainly looks nice (as does the MSI board from the last slide). For the time being, we can only show and not tell, though. Stay tuned for much more about 2nd Gen Ryzen and its accompanying chipsets and motherboards soon.



But we can add one more important detail: The Ryzen 7 2700X is priced at $329, and the Ryzen 5 2600X slices off $100 (and two cores) for a $229 suggested price. If you've heard enough already and are ready to buy, pre-orders should be available by the time you read this. AMD says its new 2nd Gen Ryzen chips will be on shelves and available April 19th.