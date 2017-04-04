AMD Radeon RX 480 Graphics Card Roundup

-
Page 1:Introduction & Overview
-
Page 2:1080p Game Benchmarks
-
Page 3:1440p Game Benchmarks
-
Page 4:Power, Sound & Temperature Benchmarks
-
Page 5:Reference AMD Radeon RX 480
-
Page 6:Asus ROG Strix RX 480
-
Page 7:HIS RX 480 IceQ X² Roaring Turbo
-
Page 8:MSI RX 480 Gaming X 8G
-
Page 9:Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 480
AMD's Radeon RX 480 launched last June (if you missed our in-depth AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB Review, be sure to check it out). In the months that followed, we covered new GPUs and embarked on a sequence of in-depth round-ups across Nvidia's Pascal architecture. We always planned to circle back on Polaris, though.
This proved more difficult than we anticipated, as availability from AMD's board partners started off spotty. Fortunately, supply improved and mainstream enthusiasts now have plenty of options to choose from. Some models sport AMD's reference cooler, while others employ custom thermal solutions. Some models come with 4GB of GDDR5 memory and others wield 8GB. Some models sell for as little as $175; the top end spans beyond $260. Now it's our job to figure out which designs work better than the rest.
-
AMD Radeon RX480 (Reference)
-
- GPU (Codename)
- Ellesmere XT (Polaris 10)
-
- Shader Units
- 234
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1120 MHz / 1266 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 8GB GDDR5
-
- Memory Clock
- 2000 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 256 GB/s
-
- Fans
- (1) Radial
-
- Ports
- (3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0
-
- Power Connectors
- (1) 6-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 24.2 x 10.5 x 3.5cm
-
- Weight
- 685g
-
- Warranty
- N/A
-
-
Asus RX 480 Strix
-
- GPU (Codename)
- Ellesmere XT (Polaris 10)
-
- Shader Units
- 234
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1120 MHz / 1330 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 8GB GDDR5
-
- Memory Clock
- 2000 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 256 GB/s
-
- Fans
- (3) 85mm Axial
-
- Ports
- (3) DP, (1) HDMI 2.0
-
- Power Connectors
- (1) 6-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 30.0 x 12.6 x 3.5cm
-
- Weight
- 1041g
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
HIS RX 480 IceQ X² Roaring TurboNo Review
-
- GPU (Codename)
- Ellesmere XT (Polaris 10)
-
- Shader Units
- 234
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1120 MHz / 1338 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 8GB GDDR5
-
- Memory Clock
- 2000 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 256 GB/s
-
- Fans
- (2) 92mm Axial
-
- Ports
- (3) DP, (1) DVI-I, (1) HDMI 2.0
-
- Power Connectors
- (1) 8-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 28.9 x 13.5 x 3.5cm
-
- Weight
- 906g
-
- Warranty
- N/A
-
-
MSI RX480 Gaming X 8G
-
- GPU (Codename)
- Ellesmere XT (Polaris 10)
-
- Shader Units
- 234
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1120 MHz / 1316 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 8GB GDDR5
-
- Memory Clock
- 2000 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 256 GB/s
-
- Fans
- (2) 95mm Axial
-
- Ports
- (2) DP, (1) DVI-I, (2) HDMI 2.0
-
- Power Connectors
- (1) 8-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 27.6 x 13.5 x 3.5cm
-
- Weight
- 974g
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Sapphire RX480 Nitro+
-
- GPU (Codename)
- Ellesmere XT (Polaris 10)
-
- Shader Units
- 234
-
- Base & Boost Clocks
- 1120 MHz / 1342 MHz
-
- Memory Size & Type
- 8GB GDDR5
-
- Memory Clock
- 2000 MHz
-
- Memory Bandwidth
- 256 GB/s
-
- Fans
- 92) 95mm Axial
-
- Ports
- (2) DP, (1) DVI-I, (2) HDMI 2.0
-
- Power Connectors
- (1) 8-pin
-
- Dimensions (LxHxD)
- 24.2 x 12.2 x 3.5cm
-
- Weight
- 774g
-
- Warranty
- 2 Years
-
At launch, the Radeon RX 480 8GB trailed just behind GeForce GTX 970, and later came to follow after the GeForce GTX 1060. But back then, most of our benchmarks were DirectX 11-based. The introduction of newer titles optimized for DirectX 12 painted Polaris in a more attractive light. Today, the two cards trade blows, with AMD's solution generally selling at a lower price.
MORE: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Roundup
But this round-up definitely isn't a comparison between Radeon RX 480 and GeForce GTX 1060. In this piece, AMD's Radeon gets the spotlight. Our aim is to explore, in detail and with a great many measurements, the differences between individual implementations of AMD's Radeon RX 480.
As always, there's very little each manufacturer can do to affect core and memory clock rates. But the opposite is true when it comes to their interpretations of power limits, on-board components, and cooling. That's where we'll focus most of our time and equipment. In fact, we'll present data with these cards on an open test bench and in a closed chassis. In some cases, the differences are significant!
At least for the time being, we have five cards to discuss. More are on their way, and we have updates coming for some of our other round-ups as well.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
We can recommend this reference card to anyone with a compact PC case who wants to be sure waste heat is exhausted out, rather than recirculated inside. The noise level AMD achieves is good, as is its gaming performance. As a bonus, you’ll typically find the reference card selling for less than partner boards with aftermarket cooling.
We can recommend this reference card to anyone with a compact PC case who wants to be sure waste heat is exhausted out, rather than recirculated inside. The noise level AMD achieves is good, as is its gaming performance. As a bonus, you’ll typically find the reference card selling for less than partner boards with aftermarket cooling.
Asus' ROG Strix RX 480 impresses through its balance of performance, power consumption, and quiet cooling. While this card doesn’t offer the highest clock rates, the compromise is imperceptible in our gaming benchmarks. Meanwhile, you absolutely will notice the lack of fan noise and cool temperatures.
Asus' ROG Strix RX 480 impresses through its balance of performance, power consumption, and quiet cooling. While this card doesn’t offer the highest clock rates, the compromise is imperceptible in our gaming benchmarks. Meanwhile, you absolutely will notice the lack of fan noise and cool temperatures.
The fact that HIS ignored the PCI-SIG’s specification for maximum current over the PCIe slot is incomprehensible, particularly since its violation is more egregious than what earned AMD’s reference Radeon RX 480 negative attention at launch. This card may be the fastest in our round-up so far, with a cooler that leaves us little to be critical of. But it exceeds the motherboard slot’s maximum current by almost 33%, and we consider that unacceptable. As a result, we cannot recommend it.
The fact that HIS ignored the PCI-SIG’s specification for maximum current over the PCIe slot is incomprehensible, particularly since its violation is more egregious than what earned AMD’s reference Radeon RX 480 negative attention at launch. This card may be the fastest in our round-up so far, with a cooler that leaves us little to be critical of. But it exceeds the motherboard slot’s maximum current by almost 33%, and we consider that unacceptable. As a result, we cannot recommend it.
MSI almost got everything right with its RX 480 Gaming X 8G. We only wish it hadn’t implemented a lower-than-necessary target temperature for the fan to chase. With a bit of manual tweaking on your part, this card could be ideal in a mainstream gaming PC. But the factory settings do necessitate a well-ventilated case. Otherwise you’re facing more noise than you’d prefer under taxing workloads. If you’re willing to experiment, MSI gets a solid buy recommendation.
MSI almost got everything right with its RX 480 Gaming X 8G. We only wish it hadn’t implemented a lower-than-necessary target temperature for the fan to chase. With a bit of manual tweaking on your part, this card could be ideal in a mainstream gaming PC. But the factory settings do necessitate a well-ventilated case. Otherwise you’re facing more noise than you’d prefer under taxing workloads. If you’re willing to experiment, MSI gets a solid buy recommendation.
While pleasantly compact, this card demonstrates some audible deficits when it comes to its cooling subsystem. The factory clock rate is much too high for the undersized thermal solution, and even the fall-back BIOS isn’t conservative enough to assure quiet operation. If you’re willing to activate the secondary firmware and embrace reference-class performance, why not simply purchase AMD’s affordable reference design in the first place?
While pleasantly compact, this card demonstrates some audible deficits when it comes to its cooling subsystem. The factory clock rate is much too high for the undersized thermal solution, and even the fall-back BIOS isn’t conservative enough to assure quiet operation. If you’re willing to activate the secondary firmware and embrace reference-class performance, why not simply purchase AMD’s affordable reference design in the first place?
MORE: Best Deals
MORE: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Roundup
MORE: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Roundup
Was the latest driver used? Was the BIOS updated in every card?