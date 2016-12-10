Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card Roundup

Introduction & Overview

Since we published our GeForce GTX 1080 review, Nvidia overcame availability issues, and prices on the top-end gaming card settled into the range we were told to expect at launch. Today, you'll find GeForce GTX 1080 cards selling online between $600 (£750) and $770 (£900).

When Nvidia introduced GeForce GTX 1080, we only had the Founders Edition board (the company's reference design) in our possession. While its rear exhaust and a high-quality thermal solution turned heads, we knew boards from Nvidia's partners could bring lower prices, factory overclocking, and more cooling designs to the table.

All of these cards employ the same GP104 processor, so gaming performance takes a back seat to acoustic, electrical, and thermal readings. Each board is reviewed on its own page, where we dissect build quality, differentiating features, power consumption, clock rate analysis, cooling, and acoustic measurements in depth.

Including Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition, we have 10 cards compared in this roundup so far. We'll continue adding GeForce GTX 1080 cards to this roundup as we review them.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0

Galax/KFA² GTX 1080 Hall of Fame View Site



The final analysis of each card is listed below for quick and easy comparison. The cards appear in alphabetical order, and do not reflect any valuation or preference for individual products.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition

Build quality

Cooling

Design

Easily removable backplate

Noise

Price

Temperature

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0

Core Clock Rate

Elevated power target

Lighting

Warranty

Elevated power consumption

Mounting plate cut-out

Thermal performance

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 G1 Gaming

Clock Speeds

Performance

Price

Voltage regulation circuit

Cooling

Design

Gigabyte GTX 1080 Xtreme Gaming

Cooler

Xtreme Engine software

Xtreme VR Link (for front-panel HMD connectivity)

Warranty

Maximum fan speed

Price

Galax/KFA² GTX 1080 Hall of Fame

Bundle includes structural support

Color

Voltage regulator design

Color

Noise

Price

Size

Weight

MSI GTX 1080 Gaming X 8G

Cooling

Design

Fin orientation

Performance

Backplate cannot be easily removed

Price

VRAM temperature

MSI GTX 1080 Sea Hawk

Boost frequencies

Cooler

Temperature

Noise

Price

VRAM Temperature

Palit GTX 1080 GameRock

Boost frequencies

Temperatures

No US availability

Noise

Size

PNY GeForce GTX 1080 XLR8 Gaming OC Edition

Clock speeds

Price

Temperature

Exhaust

Noise

Zotac GTX 1080 Amp! Extreme

Clock speeds

FireStorm tuning software

GPU Temperature

Spectra lighting

Constantly changing fan speed

Price

Size

Voltage regulator temperature



