Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card Roundup

Introduction & Overview

Since we published our GeForce GTX 1080 review, Nvidia overcame availability issues, and prices on the top-end gaming card settled into the range we were told to expect at launch. Today, you'll find GeForce GTX 1080 cards selling online between $600 (£750) and $770 (£900).

When Nvidia introduced GeForce GTX 1080, we only had the Founders Edition board (the company's reference design) in our possession. While its rear exhaust and a high-quality thermal solution turned heads, we knew boards from Nvidia's partners could bring lower prices, factory overclocking, and more cooling designs to the table.

All of these cards employ the same GP104 processor, so gaming performance takes a back seat to acoustic, electrical, and thermal readings. Each board is reviewed on its own page, where we dissect build quality, differentiating features, power consumption, clock rate analysis, cooling, and acoustic measurements in depth.

Including Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition, we have 10 cards compared in this roundup so far. We'll continue adding GeForce GTX 1080 cards to this roundup as we review them.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0

Galax/KFA² GTX 1080 Hall of Fame


The final analysis of each card is listed below for quick and easy comparison. The cards appear in alphabetical order, and do not reflect any valuation or preference for individual products.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition

Build quality
Cooling
Design
Easily removable backplate
Noise
Price
Temperature

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0

Core Clock Rate
Elevated power target
Lighting
Warranty
Elevated power consumption
Mounting plate cut-out
Thermal performance

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 G1 Gaming

Clock Speeds
Performance
Price
Voltage regulation circuit
Cooling
Design

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 G1 Gaming

Gigabyte GTX 1080 Xtreme Gaming

Cooler
Xtreme Engine software
Xtreme VR Link (for front-panel HMD connectivity)
Warranty
Maximum fan speed
Price

Gigabyte GTX 1080 Xtreme Gaming

Galax/KFA² GTX 1080 Hall of Fame

Bundle includes structural support
Color
Voltage regulator design
Color
Noise
Price
Size
Weight

Galax/KFA² GTX 1080 Hall of Fame

MSI GTX 1080 Gaming X 8G

Cooling
Design
Fin orientation
Performance
Backplate cannot be easily removed
Price
VRAM temperature

MSI GTX 1080 Gaming X 8G

MSI GTX 1080 Sea Hawk

Boost frequencies
Cooler
Temperature
Noise
Price
VRAM Temperature

MSI GTX 1080 Sea Hawk

Palit GTX 1080 GameRock

Boost frequencies
Temperatures
No US availability
Noise
Size

Palit GTX 1080 GameRock

PNY GeForce GTX 1080 XLR8 Gaming OC Edition

Clock speeds
Price
Temperature
Exhaust
Noise

PNY GeForce GTX 1080 XLR8 Gaming OC Edition

Zotac GTX 1080 Amp! Extreme

Clock speeds
FireStorm tuning software
GPU Temperature
Spectra lighting
Constantly changing fan speed
Price
Size
Voltage regulator temperature

Zotac GTX 1080 Amp! Extreme


67 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ledhead11 10 December 2016 02:52
    Love the article!

    I'm really happy with my 2 xtreme's. Last month I cranked our A/C to 64f, closed all vents in the house except the one over my case and set the fans to 100%. I was able to game with the 2-2.1ghz speed all day at 4k. It was interesting to see the GPU usage drop a couple % while fps gained a few @ 4k and able to keep the temps below 60c.

    After it was all said and done though, the noise wasn't really worth it. Stock settings are just barely louder than my case fans and I only lose 1-3fps @ 4k over that experience. Temps almost never go above 60c in a room around 70-74f. My mobo has the 3 spacing setup which I believe gives the cards a little more breathing room.

    The zotac's were actually my first choice but gigabyte made it so easy on amazon and all the extra stuff was pretty cool.

    I ended up recycling one of the sli bridges for my old 970's since my board needed the longer one from nvida. All in all a great value in my opinion.

    One bad thing I forgot to mention and its in many customer reviews and videos and a fair amount of images-bent fins on a corner of the card. The foam packaging slightly bends one of the corners on the cards. You see it right when you open the box. Very easily fixed and happened on both of mine. To me, not a big deal, but again worth mentioning.
    Reply
  • redgarl 10 December 2016 03:16
    The EVGA FTW is a piece of garbage! The video signal is dropping randomly and make my PC crash on Windows 10. Not only that, but my first card blow up after 40 days. I am on my second one and I am getting rid of it as soon as Vega is released. EVGA drop the ball hard time on this card. Their engineering design and quality assurance is as worst as Gigabyte. This card VRAM literally burn overtime. My only hope is waiting a year and RMA the damn thing so I can get another model. The only good thing is the customer support... they take care of you.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 10 December 2016 07:15
    What I would have liked to have seen was a list of the maximum overclocks each card got for core and memory and the temperatures achieved by each cooler
    Reply
  • TheSilverSky 10 December 2016 07:27
    No love for the Asus Turbo?
    Reply
  • Hupiscratch 10 December 2016 10:58
    It would be good if they get rid of the DVI connector. It blocks a lot of airflow on a card that's already critical on cooling. Almost nobody that's buying this card will use the DVI anyway.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 10 December 2016 12:17
    18984968 said:
    It would be good if they get rid of the DVI connector. It blocks a lot of airflow on a card that's already critical on cooling. Almost nobody that's buying this card will use the DVI anyway.

    Two things here, most of the cards don't vent air out through the rear bracket anyway due to the direction of the cooling fins on the cards. Plus, there are going to be plenty of people out there who bought the cheap Korean 1440p monitors which only have DVI inputs on them who'll be using these cards
    Reply
  • ern88 10 December 2016 14:10
    I have the Gigabyte GTX 1080 G1 and I think it's a really good card. Can't go wrong with buying it.
    Reply
  • 10 December 2016 14:30
    The best card out of box is eVGA FTW. I am running two of them in SLI under Windows 7, and they run freaking cool. No heat issue whatsoever.
    Reply
  • Mike_297 10 December 2016 15:23
    I agree with 'THESILVERSKY'; Why no Asus cards? According to various reviews their Strixx line are some of the quietest cards going!
    Reply
  • trinori 10 December 2016 16:16
    LOL you didnt include the ASUS STRIX OC ?!?
    well you just voided the legitimacy of your own comparison/breakdown post didnt you...
    "hey guys, here's a cool comparison of all the best 1080's by price and performance so that you can see which is the best card, except for some reason we didnt include arguably the best performing card available, have fun!"
    lol please..
    Reply