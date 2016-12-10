Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card Roundup

Introduction & Overview
Since we published our GeForce GTX 1080 review, Nvidia overcame availability issues, and prices on the top-end gaming card settled into the range we were told to expect at launch. Today, you'll find GeForce GTX 1080 cards selling online between $600 (£750) and $770 (£900).
When Nvidia introduced GeForce GTX 1080, we only had the Founders Edition board (the company's reference design) in our possession. While its rear exhaust and a high-quality thermal solution turned heads, we knew boards from Nvidia's partners could bring lower prices, factory overclocking, and more cooling designs to the table.
All of these cards employ the same GP104 processor, so gaming performance takes a back seat to acoustic, electrical, and thermal readings. Each board is reviewed on its own page, where we dissect build quality, differentiating features, power consumption, clock rate analysis, cooling, and acoustic measurements in depth.
Including Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition, we have 10 cards compared in this roundup so far. We'll continue adding GeForce GTX 1080 cards to this roundup as we review them.
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0
The final analysis of each card is listed below for quick and easy comparison. The cards appear in alphabetical order, and do not reflect any valuation or preference for individual products.
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Founders Edition
EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 G1 Gaming
Gigabyte GTX 1080 Xtreme Gaming
Galax/KFA² GTX 1080 Hall of Fame
MSI GTX 1080 Gaming X 8G
MSI GTX 1080 Sea Hawk
Palit GTX 1080 GameRock
PNY GeForce GTX 1080 XLR8 Gaming OC Edition
Zotac GTX 1080 Amp! Extreme
I'm really happy with my 2 xtreme's. Last month I cranked our A/C to 64f, closed all vents in the house except the one over my case and set the fans to 100%. I was able to game with the 2-2.1ghz speed all day at 4k. It was interesting to see the GPU usage drop a couple % while fps gained a few @ 4k and able to keep the temps below 60c.
After it was all said and done though, the noise wasn't really worth it. Stock settings are just barely louder than my case fans and I only lose 1-3fps @ 4k over that experience. Temps almost never go above 60c in a room around 70-74f. My mobo has the 3 spacing setup which I believe gives the cards a little more breathing room.
The zotac's were actually my first choice but gigabyte made it so easy on amazon and all the extra stuff was pretty cool.
I ended up recycling one of the sli bridges for my old 970's since my board needed the longer one from nvida. All in all a great value in my opinion.
One bad thing I forgot to mention and its in many customer reviews and videos and a fair amount of images-bent fins on a corner of the card. The foam packaging slightly bends one of the corners on the cards. You see it right when you open the box. Very easily fixed and happened on both of mine. To me, not a big deal, but again worth mentioning.
Two things here, most of the cards don't vent air out through the rear bracket anyway due to the direction of the cooling fins on the cards. Plus, there are going to be plenty of people out there who bought the cheap Korean 1440p monitors which only have DVI inputs on them who'll be using these cards
well you just voided the legitimacy of your own comparison/breakdown post didnt you...
"hey guys, here's a cool comparison of all the best 1080's by price and performance so that you can see which is the best card, except for some reason we didnt include arguably the best performing card available, have fun!"
lol please..