Enermax Ostrog Lite Case Review

The Enermax Ostrog Lite is an entry-level, mid-tower chassis that, despite its budget friendly price tag, still offers great looks and some features normally found on higher-end chassis. It features an all steel construction, with the exception of the plastic front panel, and is painted black inside and out (also available in grey). The case measures 194 x 440 x 460mm (W x D x H) and weighs just over 10lbs.

* (1x converted from 5.25") / ** (2x converted from 3.5", 2x on top of the motherboard tray)

The majority of the real estate on the top of this chassis is covered by a magnetic filter. Directly under the magnetic filter you will find mounting locations for two 120mm fans. There's an I/O panel on top of the chassis containing a single USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, headphone and microphone jacks, and power and reset buttons.

The front of the case consists of a large plastic panel designed to mimic the look of brushed aluminum. The Enermax Ostrog Lite has two 5.25" drive bay openings for those who still use optical drives. There is a horizontal opening at the base of the front fascia for ventilation. The front panel is tool-less and is easily removable by grabbing the lower edge and pulling.

This case features a 12" x 10" acrylic side panel window for showing off your system components. The solid metal side panel on the opposite side of the chassis features a convex raised design. Both side panels are held in place by standard thumbscrews. The bottom of the case has a filtered hole for power supply ventilation and four large plastic feet. The rear of the chassis is home to seven expansion card slots, an exhaust fan mounting location fitted with an Enermax Apollish LED fan, motherboard I/O area, and an opening for a bottom mounted PSU.

The Ostrog Lite is equipped with a standard fan filtration system. There is a magnetic filter that covers the fan mounting locations in the top of the chassis and a removable nylon power supply filter. The two fan mounting locations in the front of the chassis are unfiltered, but an enterprising enthusiast could easily repurpose the magnetic filter from the top of the chassis for use over the intake fans in the front.

