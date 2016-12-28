Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card Roundup

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 is the company's gaming flagship right now (check out our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card Roundup for in-depth analysis of the top models). But its GeForce GTX 1070 is undoubtedly a better value play. After all, the GP104-powered card outperforms the old GeForce GTX 980 Ti for hundreds of dollars less.
There's a lot of variation out there, though. You'll find 1070s selling anywhere from under $400 to over $500, and it's amazing to see what Nvidia's add-in board partners have done with this platform. To help you size up the current field, our team continues testing GeForce GTX 1070 cards. For now, we have four different models to compare. And we go deep. Really, each page of this piece could be its own complete review. We focus on the manufacturing quality and technical features of each card, along with power consumption, clock rates, cooling, and acoustics.
The gaming performance of every factory-overclocked board within a given chip class is usually pretty similar to begin with. But that's more true now than ever. This is a result of features like GPU Boost 3.0, which allows manufacturers to safely extract as much headroom as possible from a processor. Very little is left on the table, even if you have access to extreme overclocking hardware.
We will continue to update this roundup as new test samples become available. Some are already in the lab; others are en route (and there's at least one model we need to bring over from Tom's Hardware DE still).
-
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition
-
- Base Clock Rate
- 1506 MHz
-
- Boost Clock Rate
- 1683+ MHz
-
- GFLOPS (Base Clock)
- 5783
-
- Texture Fill Rate (GT/S)
- 180.7
-
- Memory Size
- 8GB
-
- Memory Clock Rate
- 2002 MHz
-
- Fan(s)
- 70mm Radial
-
- Length
- 27cm
-
- Height
- 10.5cm
-
- Depth
- 3.5cm
-
- Weight
- 1020g
-
- Power (Idle)
- 9W
-
- Power (Gaming)
- 148W
-
- Power (Torture)
- 150W
-
- Power Connectors
- PCIe 1x 8-Pin
-
- Textur-Einheiten
- N/A
-
- Texture Fill Rate (GT/s)
- N/A
-
- Memory Clock Rate
- N/A
-
- Lenght
- N/A
-
-
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC
-
- Base Clock Rate
- 1607 MHz
-
- Boost Clock Rate
- 1797 MHz
-
- GFLOPS (Base Clock)
- 5879
-
- Textur-Einheiten
- 120
-
- Texture Fill Rate (GT/s)
- 183.6
-
- Memory Size
- 8GB GDDR5
-
- Memory Clock Rate
- 2002 MHz
-
- Fan(s)
- 90mm Axial
-
- Length
- 17.2cm
-
- Height
- 12.5cm
-
- Depth
- 3.5cm
-
- Weight
- 630g
-
- Power (Idle)
- 12W
-
- Power (Gaming)
- 155W
-
- Power (Torture)
- 155W
-
- Power Connectors
- 1x 8-Pin
-
- Texture Fill Rate (GT/S)
- N/A
-
- Memory Clock Rate
- N/A
-
- Lenght
- N/A
-
-
MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming X 8GNo Review
-
- Base Clock Rate
- 1607 MHz
-
- Boost Clock Rate
- 1797 MHz
-
- GFLOPS (Base Clock)
- 6171
-
- Texture Fill Rate (GT/S)
- 192.8
-
- Memory Size
- 8GB
-
- Memory Clock Rate
- 2027 MHz
-
- Fan(s)
- 2x 95mm Axial
-
- Length
- 28.4cm
-
- Height
- 13.5cm
-
- Depth
- 3.5cm + 0.5cm
-
- Weight
- 1080g
-
- Power (Idle)
- 16
-
- Power (Gaming)
- 181
-
- Power (Torture)
- 177
-
- Power Connectors
- PCIe 1x 8-Pin + 1x 6-Pin
-
- Textur-Einheiten
- N/A
-
- Texture Fill Rate (GT/s)
- N/A
-
- Memory Clock Rate
- N/A
-
- Lenght
- N/A
-
-
Palit GeForce GTX 1070 Game Rock Premium EditionNo Review
-
- Base Clock Rate
- 1671 MHz
-
- Boost Clock Rate
- 1873 MHz
-
- GFLOPS (Base Clock)
- 5467
-
- Texture Fill Rate (GT/s)
- 200.5
-
- Memory Size
- 8GB GDDR5
-
- Memory Clock Rate
- 2127 MHz
-
- Fan(s)
- 2x 95mm Axial
-
- Lenght
- 28.7 cm
-
- Height
- 12,8 cm
-
- Depth
- 5,2 cm + 0,5 cm
-
- Weight
- 1053g
-
- Power (Idle)
- 11W
-
- Power (Gaming)
- 173W
-
- Power (Torture)
- 174W
-
- Power Connectors
- 1x 8-Pin PCIe
-
- Texture Fill Rate (GT/S)
- N/A
-
- Memory Clock Rate
- N/A
-
- Length
- N/A
-
- Textur-Einheiten
- N/A
-
The cards are presented in alphabetical order, and their order has nothing to do with performance in our roundup or a preference for individual products.
Once upon a time we called this design Nvidia's reference. Now the company charges extra and uses the Founders Edition model name. We're not fans of its new approach.
The decision to not use a vapor chamber-based cooler might save Nvidia some cost, but it prevents the 1070 Founders Edition from achieving lower temperatures and noise levels. Hobbling the board this way is incomprehensible to us, particularly since the company charges more than most of its board partners.
Under load, the card always bumps up against it temperature target, consequently resulting in lower GPU Boost frequencies than competing products. That wouldn't have been a problem, if only the thermal solution was more effective. As a result, we're not recommending the Founders Edition board. We like Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 for its performance/dollar, but this implementation costs more and artificially limits the platform's potential.
Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC gives enthusiasts an option for high performance in very small mini-ITX cases.
You'd think that'd be difficult to achieve, but this card's cooler does a great job. The VRMs are state-of-the-art, even if the 90mm fan's noise after taxing workloads is quite noticeable. At least it's not disturbingly loud.
This card is certainly convincing for use in a confined space, even if it's not the prettiest thing in the world. Above all, the way Gigabyte handles its VRM and memory layout makes the GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC worth recommending.
This card is fast and quiet; it has no drawbacks that'd pull us away from a recommendation. It'd only be nice to see its price down lower, though there's only so much MSI can do about that.
The company combines an almost oversized cooling solution with a relatively high power target that goes beyond our expectations. It further makes a good choice in coils for the voltage regulation circuitry, which means very little noise comes from them.
A clean board layout, convincing cooler, and solid performance earn this card a recommendation. Despite the permanently attached backplate, it does fit in two slots should you wish to run a couple of them in SLI.
A powerful and quiet cooler meets one of the fastest GPUs out there. Palit's GeForce GTX 1070 GameRock Premium Edition not only looks formidable, but does its job almost silently.
Unfortunately, a somewhat shaky implementation of hysteresis makes the fans repeatedly start and stop during the transition from passive to active cooling, which might be perceived as annoying.
Still, this card deserves at least an honorary mention, even if smaller issues prevent us from issuing a full-blown recommendation.
I guess so.
but why only four cards?
We had it together with the 1080's in Germany but here it was splitted into 1080 and 1070. More cards will follow. Word.
Asus? They sent me nothing yet. As so often. And: I need to disassemble it for a closer look. This is nearly impossible in Germany, because the Asus samples must rotete untouched through a lot of different media. They have only a few cards, too cost intensive for Asus.