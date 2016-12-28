Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card Roundup

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 is the company's gaming flagship right now (check out our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card Roundup for in-depth analysis of the top models). But its GeForce GTX 1070 is undoubtedly a better value play. After all, the GP104-powered card outperforms the old GeForce GTX 980 Ti for hundreds of dollars less.

There's a lot of variation out there, though. You'll find 1070s selling anywhere from under $400 to over $500, and it's amazing to see what Nvidia's add-in board partners have done with this platform. To help you size up the current field, our team continues testing GeForce GTX 1070 cards. For now, we have four different models to compare. And we go deep. Really, each page of this piece could be its own complete review. We focus on the manufacturing quality and technical features of each card, along with power consumption, clock rates, cooling, and acoustics.

The gaming performance of every factory-overclocked board within a given chip class is usually pretty similar to begin with. But that's more true now than ever. This is a result of features like GPU Boost 3.0, which allows manufacturers to safely extract as much headroom as possible from a processor. Very little is left on the table, even if you have access to extreme overclocking hardware.

We will continue to update this roundup as new test samples become available. Some are already in the lab; others are en route (and there's at least one model we need to bring over from Tom's Hardware DE still).

The cards are presented in alphabetical order, and their order has nothing to do with performance in our roundup or a preference for individual products.

