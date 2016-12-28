Login | Sign Up
Search

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card Roundup

by
8 Comments

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 is the company's gaming flagship right now (check out our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card Roundup for in-depth analysis of the top models). But its GeForce GTX 1070 is undoubtedly a better value play. After all, the GP104-powered card outperforms the old GeForce GTX 980 Ti for hundreds of dollars less.

There's a lot of variation out there, though. You'll find 1070s selling anywhere from under $400 to over $500, and it's amazing to see what Nvidia's add-in board partners have done with this platform. To help you size up the current field, our team continues testing GeForce GTX 1070 cards. For now, we have four different models to compare. And we go deep. Really, each page of this piece could be its own complete review. We focus on the manufacturing quality and technical features of each card, along with power consumption, clock rates, cooling, and acoustics.

The gaming performance of every factory-overclocked board within a given chip class is usually pretty similar to begin with. But that's more true now than ever. This is a result of features like GPU Boost 3.0, which allows manufacturers to safely extract as much headroom as possible from a processor. Very little is left on the table, even if you have access to extreme overclocking hardware.

We will continue to update this roundup as new test samples become available. Some are already in the lab; others are en route (and there's at least one model we need to bring over from Tom's Hardware DE still).

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content

The cards are presented in alphabetical order, and their order has nothing to do with performance in our roundup or a preference for individual products.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition
Pros
  • Build quality
  • Easily removable backplate
  • Design (cooler exhausts waste heat)
Cons
  • Noise
  • Price
  • Temperature
Verdict

Once upon a time we called this design Nvidia's reference. Now the company charges extra and uses the Founders Edition model name. We're not fans of its new approach. The decision to not use a vapor chamber-based cooler might save Nvidia some cost, but it prevents the 1070 Founders Edition from achieving lower temperatures and noise levels. Hobbling the board this way is incomprehensible to us, particularly since the company charges more than most of its board partners. Under load, the card always bumps up against it temperature target, consequently resulting in lower GPU Boost frequencies than competing products. That wouldn't have been a problem, if only the thermal solution was more effective. As a result, we're not recommending the Founders Edition board. We like Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 for its performance/dollar, but this implementation costs more and artificially limits the platform's potential.

-

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC
Pros
  • Form factor
  • Price
  • Cooling
Cons
  • Lower clocks
  • Four display outputs (vs. five)
Verdict

Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC gives enthusiasts an option for high performance in very small mini-ITX cases. You'd think that'd be difficult to achieve, but this card's cooler does a great job. The VRMs are state-of-the-art, even if the 90mm fan's noise after taxing workloads is quite noticeable. At least it's not disturbingly loud. This card is certainly convincing for use in a confined space, even if it's not the prettiest thing in the world. Above all, the way Gigabyte handles its VRM and memory layout makes the GeForce GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC worth recommending.

-

MSI GTX 1070 Gaming X 8G
Pros
  • Performance
  • Quiet
  • Beefy cooling solution
Cons
  • Price
Verdict

This card is fast and quiet; it has no drawbacks that'd pull us away from a recommendation. It'd only be nice to see its price down lower, though there's only so much MSI can do about that. The company combines an almost oversized cooling solution with a relatively high power target that goes beyond our expectations. It further makes a good choice in coils for the voltage regulation circuitry, which means very little noise comes from them. A clean board layout, convincing cooler, and solid performance earn this card a recommendation. Despite the permanently attached backplate, it does fit in two slots should you wish to run a couple of them in SLI.

-

Palit GTX 1070 GameRock Premium Edition
Pros
  • Very large cooler
  • Aggressive clock rates
Cons
  • No availability in U.S.
  • Hysteresis problems
Verdict

A powerful and quiet cooler meets one of the fastest GPUs out there. Palit's GeForce GTX 1070 GameRock Premium Edition not only looks formidable, but does its job almost silently. Unfortunately, a somewhat shaky implementation of hysteresis makes the fans repeatedly start and stop during the transition from passive to active cooling, which might be perceived as annoying. Still, this card deserves at least an honorary mention, even if smaller issues prevent us from issuing a full-blown recommendation.

$530.00 On Palit

MORE: Best Deals

MORE: Hot Bargains @PurchDeals

Next
Summary
  1. Introduction & Overview
  2. Benchmark Results
  3. Nvidia GTX 1070 Founders Edition
  4. Gigabyte GTX 1070 Mini ITX OC
  5. MSI GTX 1070 Gaming X 8G
  6. Palit GTX 1070 GameRock Premium Edition
About the author
Igor Wallossek

Igor Wallossek is a Senior Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware DE. He tests and reviews CPUs, GPUs, games and headsets.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Reviews comments forum about this subject
8 comments
    Your comment
  • joz
    Four cards is a roundup?
    1
  • shrapnel_indie
    Anonymous said:
    Four cards is a roundup?


    I guess so.
    0
  • shrapnel_indie
    It would have been nice to see more included, especially those that that some have decidedly called them "B grade" units. (Where's eVGA? Asus? Zotac? PNY? (and others not available in the U.S. Market? (We know Palit isn't, yet it made the list.)) Was this limited to cards on-hand? I can understand, to a point, the limits of the "IF we haven't tested it, we don't include it," but at times this can be frustrating.
    0
  • envy14tpe
    Shocked to see No Gigabyte and Asus: two of most popular GPU manufacturers.
    0
  • bentonsl_2010
    I'm assuming the the idle and the gaming loop graphs in the power consumption charts should be swapped correct?
    0
  • Th_Redman
    "We will continue to update this roundup as new test samples become available. Some are already in the lab; others are en route". For you people that complain about only 4 cards for this roundup, can you read? There will be more GTX 1070's when they get them. Geez.
    0
  • photonboy
    TH_REDMAN,
    but why only four cards?
    0
  • FormatC
    Because four others are already waiting, with a Gigabyte. How many hours has your day? 48?
    We had it together with the 1080's in Germany but here it was splitted into 1080 and 1070. More cards will follow. Word.

    Asus? They sent me nothing yet. As so often. And: I need to disassemble it for a closer look. This is nearly impossible in Germany, because the Asus samples must rotete untouched through a lot of different media. They have only a few cards, too cost intensive for Asus.
    0
Also for graphics-cards
Asus GeForce GTX 770
No Review
$269.69 On Amazon
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition
No Review
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition
No Review
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2016 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices