Enthusiast built a ridable, fully 3D printed AT-AT Walker from Star Wars

Ever wanted to see an engineering sci-fi enthusiast use the power of 3D printing to bring a ridable AT-AT mech from Star Wars to life? If your answer to this suspiciously specific question is "Yes," you'll be pleased to know that YouTuber James Bruton achieved that and uploaded a final demonstration and assembly log to his YouTube channel this morning.

Now, compared to the movie AT-AT design, the printed AT-AT has the knees on each leg facing outward from each other in hopes of making it more stable and less likely to collapse, as the mechs in the film were known to under the correct circumstances. If that's a spoiler, Empire Strikes Back was released in 1980, and we do not take responsibility for your late arrival.

While the entire video has all the juiciest details, we want to lock in on how this AT-AT was achieved— and most of that answer comes down to the construction and control of the four legs. Each half of the leg is powered by two brushed motors with gearheads, with individual legs being able to deadlift James' body weight without issue, and the addition of a potentiometer in each half that also doubles as servo motors for a broader range of motion within the fairly-limited constraints of the AT-AT design.

Did I build an AT-AT that I can ride on? - YouTube Watch On

Aside from the motors and various electrical components, including batteries to unplug mobility in operation, most parts of the AT-AT were 3D printed with a standard 3D printer, which means that it's not outside the realm of possibility for another determined engineer in possession of one of the best 3D printers to duplicate this feat. The total power demands also seem surprisingly low. Now that the components within individual joints can be powered over an RJ-45 ethernet cable, typically only meant to power networking equipment if it's being used for power,

Once complete, the AT-AT proved functional but only managed a total walking speed of...0.037 miles per hour. This may sound unreasonable, but when you consider the apparent scale of the skyscraper-height AT-ATs in the movie and their already slow-moving speed, it makes sense that most of the fictional equivalent's ability to cover ground is down to the sheer length of strides. This one is only about as tall as James Bruton himself.