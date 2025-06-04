This one-of-one 3D-printed motorcycle is inspired by the 1988 film Akira

Singer J Balvin got a surprise for his 40th birthday in the form of one of the coolest 3D printed projects we've ever seen—a 3D printed motorcycle . DAB Motors, along with Vita Veloce Team, formed the team behind its creation, which features 3D printed components throughout the body, helping to complete its final design.

In the post showing off the bike, the Vita Veloce team confirms that the design is heavily inspired by the 1988 anime movie Akira. One of the lead characters rides a super stylized red bike, and this one, while not an exact copy, looks like it was driven off the same lot. This is not a model or statue; it's fully functional and can even be ridden.

DAB Motors and Vita Veloce Team created the bike specifically for J Balvin. However, there are plans in the works to produce more as part of a limited run. They even suggest that the bike is completely customizable, but details are absent, confirming what can be customized. The bike took three weeks to build using a design that was developed in part using AI, which is highlighted in one of the stickers on the body.

Some of the more interesting design elements lie within the wheels. According to 3D Printing Industry , the rims produce a low-frequency tone with the intention of "allowing the electric engine’s hum to resonate subtly through the rider’s body." This is accomplished using sound-absorbing foam that lies between the wheel covers and rims.

No cyberpunk sci-fi bike would be complete without LEDs, and this one is no exception. You'll notice LED strips outlining the wheels, which make for a cool effect. This is paired with blue lights that illuminate from behind while the bike moves. There are also LEDs built into the bike shell that illuminate the underside.

This bike is just one example of how big 3D printing is getting. We mean that literally, having just recently covered the world's tallest 3D printed building . If you've got an itch to try 3D printing yourself and aren't sure where to get started, check out our list of best 3D printers to see which models we personally recommend.

