Acer SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera announced to create glasses-free 3D content for supported monitors and laptops

Acer today announced the SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera, designed for content creators and photographers. The camera enables them to capture 3D content through 8 megapixels per eye resolution. It is built with a waterproof exterior and electronic image stabilization. The new camera expands Acer's existing SpatialLabs lineup and integrates with its glasses-free 3D laptops, 3D monitors, and projectors.

This camera is equipped with two cameras with customizable ISO, shutter speeds, a microSD slot, white balance in manual mode, a Selfie Mirror accessory, and some additional features typically present in many smartphones and discrete digital cameras. SpatialLabs has an array of 3D-capable devices, but this is the first from Acer to enable 3D content creation.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer's 3D-capable camera will enable creators to make 3D images and videos, along with streaming, video calls, and various other applications. This compact 3D camera will have pricing starting at $549 and will be available during Q3 2024. We reviewed the portable Acer SpatialLabs 3D monitor which highlights the unique experience of viewing 3D content glass-free, and its 27-inch 4K 160Hz monitor perhaps would emulate that with a much larger display.

However, how many consumers would actually be interested in investing in a 3D ecosystem?

Third time's the charm with 3D content?

In a time when many companies have abandoned 3D despite many attempts, one would wonder what Acer sees in this tech that will encourage users to adopt it. The use of glasses and limited viewing angles restricted previous attempts to embrace 3D. Nvidia and AMD tried this tech to bring forth 3D gaming, only to abandon it at some point.

VR and AR are still not mainstream technologies, but multiple companies are investing and releasing newer and better products with every generation. While 3D live streaming and video calling look promising on paper, a wide range of platforms are needed to support them. While YouTube does support 3D content, VOIP services like Discord need to support 3D cameras. Acer might be taking the right direction with a 3D camera and providing developer tools like the SpatialLabs Unreal 5.3, Unity 2021.3 LTS, and 2022.3 LTS plugins. We'll just have to wait and see how this 3D camera shapes the near future.

Additionally, if glass-free 3D laptops, displays, and projects have true immersive quality with broad viewing angles, consumers would need a cheaper 3D-capable camera to build an ecosystem. Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro has Spatial Video recording for 3D content, and its Apple Vision Pro displays 3D content.

In addition to Acer, Asus released a range of glass-free 3D notebooks with OLED displays last year.