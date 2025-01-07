Geekom introduces new Mini PCs at CES 2025 — Snapdragon X Elite, Ryzen AI 9, and Core Ultra 9 all represented

Geekom Mini PC desktop style models from left to right: IT15, QS1, and A9 Max. The Mega Mini G1 tower style Mini PC is also visible in the background.

Here at CES 2025, Mini PC manufacturer Geekom is showcasing its next-generation solutions and has one new desktop Mini PC with top-end mobile chips from AMD, Intel, and even Qualcomm. While Geekom claims its Snapdragon Mini PC will be the first to market, we've also spotted some Lenovo-made Qualcomm-powered Mini PCs on the CES 2024 show floor.

Narrowing in on Geekom's show floor presence, the focus is on the trio of upcoming Mini PCs: IT15, QS1, and A9 Max. We previously covered the tower-style Mega Mini G1 in a dedicated hands-on ahead of CES, but Geekom is also highlighting its already-released A6, which flaunts a last-gen AMD Ryzen 6700H with Radeon 680M iGPU.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Geekom IT15 Front Geekom IT15 Front (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Geekom IT15 Rear I/O Geekom IT15 Rear I/O

On the Intel side, we have the Geekom IT15, which flaunts up to a Core Ultra 9 285H CPU or a Core Ultra 5 225H. Either CPU can be configured with Intel Arc XE-LPG A130T graphics and up to 64 GB DDR5-5800 RAM.W

The Geekom IT15's total size is 135.5 x 115.5 x 34.5 millimeters, so it seems Geekom isn't afraid to dedicate thermal mass to these new Intel CPUs. There's also room to mount one 2.5-inch SSD alongside two M.2 SSDs, though only one M.2 slot actually runs with NVMe Gen 4 bandwidth, with the other being SATA M.2.

In terms of I/O, the Geekom IT15 also seems fully featured, with 2 USB4 Type-C ports and 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports onboard. Combined with 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, a 2.5G Ethernet port, a standard headphone jack, and even an SD card slot, the Geekom IT15 seems like a good choice for those wanting an Intel-powered Mini PC. Built-in Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support ensure it shouldn't be lacking in connectivity options.

Unfortunately, further information on pricing or availability for this mini PC is not yet available.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Geekom QS1 Front (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Geekom QS1 Rear I/O

More unique among Geekom's new contenders would be the Geekom QS1 Mini PC, which is the most compact of the new offerings at just 135.5 x 115.5 x 34.5 millimeters, built on top of a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Specifically, the X Elite X1E-80-100 with 12 CPU cores and an Adreno GPU is what's in use here, with an NPU advertised to reach up to 45 AI TOPS. RAM support goes as high as 64 GB of DDR4-8400 MT/s RAM, and storage support for up to 2 NVMe Gen 4 SSDs (one M.2-2280, one M.2-2230) is also included.

For the most part, the specifications we're seeing here are about in line with what we've come to expect in the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite PCs we've seen elsewhere, especially in the laptop space. However, a change in form factor can't really address the overall issues with Snapdragon X Elite (particularly relating to software compatibility, etc.).

For those intrigued by a Snapdragon X Elite mini PC, though, Geekom does seem to be giving this one a fair shot. By targeting a sub-$500 price point, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and having a healthy I/O, Geekom may still land some sales with this unit. It includes 1 USB4 Type-C port, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1 USB 2 Type-A port, 1 HDMI 2.0 port, 1 DisplayPort 1.4 port, a standard headphone jack, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, and even an SD card slot. Add some small hardware features like fingerprint unlock and an array of 4 digital built-in mics, and you may have a winner here...or at least, a piece of curiosity.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Geekom A9 Max Front (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Geekom A9 Max Rear I/O (Image credit: Future) Geekom X Megamini G1 A close-up photo of the Geekom X Megamini G1 design, from a previous hands-on.

Last but certainly not least is the Geekom A9 Max, which is the biggest overall contender at 135 x 132 x 46.9 mm and likely the best overall performer thanks to AMD's onboard Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, complete with 12 cores, 24 threads, and an industry-leading Radeon 890M iGPU. There's also a slightly weaker AI 9 365 (10C,20T) configuration, which uses a weaker Radeon 880M but is otherwise the same. The onboard Ryzen NPU is rated for up to 55 AI TOPS.

As the larger footprint indicates, it would seem that the Geekom A9 Max is considered the new high-end of Geekom's Mini PCs, with AMD's sheer dominance in iGPU performance likely being why that choice was made. Giving this chipset the most cooling headroom makes sense, and like the other mini PCs in the lineup, the A9 Max supports up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, albeit limited to just 5600 MT/s. There's also support for dual NVMe Gen 4 drives but with mixed M.2-2280 (standard) and M.2-2230 (mini) slot support. Like all the other Geekom Mini PCs, the A9 Max also comes fully equipped with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support.

Of the offerings, the Geekom A9 Max has the more comprehensive I/O. I/O includes dual USB4 Type-C ports (one with power delivery support), a whopping 5 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, 1 USB2 Type-A port, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, a standard headphone jack, an SD card slot, and dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports.