DUG Nomad is a mobile, immersion-cooled data center cube for edge AI

When it comes to data centers, you probably don't think of their mobility potential. However, an impressive data center cube, the DUG Nomad, is made to take on the go. While it's not quite the same as taking your laptop to a cafe, this 10-foot-tall box is designed to take a full-on data center into some seriously rugged environments, all while keeping the hardware inside comfortable with immersion cooling.

Storage Review recently got to take a close-up look at one of the 10-foot models and shared plenty of juicy details about the setup. According to DUG, the Nomad cube is designed to optimize performance for AI tasks but with the ability to operate smoothly in extreme environments. The hardware is positioned in a way that makes it easy to maintain, while the components used to build the rig are relatively standard. For example, the cube itself is constructed from your average shipping container.

You can read more about the specs on the DUG website, which has published a data sheet with the Nomad's specifications. Immersion cooling is a huge aspect of its design, as this is its primary cooling method. It relies on "specialized dielectric fluid," which aims to provide consistent temperature control and longevity for the components inside.

DUG confirms that the automotive brand Castrol provides the oil used in the data center. This helps maintain the hardware's temperature and protects it from environmental factors like oxidation or corrosion, which is crucial when operating in dusty or humid environments.

Although the hands-on look was of the 10-foot model, there are other sizes available, including 20-foot and 40-foot containers. The 10-foot unit features a 26U rack inside and uses Hypertec's Ciara Trident servers. These are designed specifically for immersion cooling and allow easy access to crucial components like power connections and storage units.

